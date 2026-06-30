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Sponsored by Visit Buffalo   •  June 30, 2026

What to See on Buffalo, New York’s Revitalized Waterfront

Buffalo’s former industrial shoreline is now a lively hub of recreation, history, and lakeside views.
Sailing by the Buffalo Lighthouse

Sailing by the Buffalo Lighthouse

Courtesy of Visit Buffalo/Terry Cervi

A former industrial shoreline, Buffalo’s waterfront has undergone a striking transformation. What was once defined by shipping routes, grain silos, and industry has been reimagined into a dynamic public space where history and recreation coexist.

Today, visitors can experience the city from the water’s edge, moving between revitalized canals, open green spaces, and cultural attractions that bring Buffalo’s maritime legacy into the present. Whether it’s your first visit or a return trip, the waterfront’s attractions—from outdoor activities to dining and events—offer a clear window into how Buffalo continues to evolve without losing sight of the past that shaped it.

Enjoy an afternoon at Canalside and explore Buffalo’s historic canals

Buffalo’s Canalside

Buffalo’s Canalside

Courtesy of Visit Buffalo

At the center of Buffalo’s waterfront revival is Canalside, where the city’s 19th-century canal system has been recreated as a lively gathering place. The Erie Canal originally terminated on Buffalo’s waterfront in 1825, helping establish the city as a critical inland port and shaping the canal network that once defined this area. It’s often the starting point for exploring the area, and it’s easy to spend hours here.

In warm weather, you can rent kayaks or pedal boats and take to the water, or stay on land for lawn games, bike rides, the solar-powered Buffalo Heritage Carousel, and waterfront programming. In winter, the space transforms with ice skating and seasonal events. The design intentionally reflects Buffalo’s past as a canal city, making history feel interactive rather than distant.

A popular photo op is Shark Girl, the playful sculpture that has become an unofficial symbol of Buffalo’s waterfront. Steps away, Explore & More – The Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Children’s Museum provides a deeper, hands-on look at the region. The museum’s interactive exhibits, designed for younger visitors but engaging for all ages, focus on science, creativity, and Buffalo’s local stories, all set along the water.

Walk or bike the Outer Harbor, including Terminal B and the Buffalo Lighthouse

A bike trail in Outer Harbor

A bike trail in Outer Harbor

Courtesy of Visit Buffalo/Drew Brown

A short distance from Canalside, the Outer Harbor has a different pace—quieter and deeply connected to the Lake Erie landscape. Discover expansive parklands, miles of bike trails and stunning sunsets set against the backdrop of the lakeshore

Buffalo’s first state park, Buffalo Harbor State Park, is now fully complete. The new park adds even more ways to experience the waterfront, including a new splash pad for families to enjoy in the warm months.

A sculpture in Buffalo Harbor State Park

A sculpture in Buffalo Harbor State Park

Courtesy of the Buffalo Waterfront

Wide trails invite long walks or bike rides along the shoreline, while open green spaces create room to relax, picnic, or simply take in the lake views. Public art installations dot the landscape, adding moments of surprise and delight along the way.

Visit Terminal B, the city’s outdoor concert venue located along the waterfront in a reimagined industrial structure. Since opening in 2024, the venue has quickly become a major addition to Buffalo’s live music scene, hosting nationally touring acts including Chappell Roan. Terminal B reflects the area’s ongoing transformation from a former industrial waterfront to a cultural destination, with lakefront views enhancing the live music experience throughout the warmer months.

Terminal B is an outdoor concert venue along Buffalo’s waterfront.

Terminal B is an outdoor concert venue along Buffalo’s waterfront.

Courtesy of Visit Buffalo

Nearby, the Buffalo Lighthouse, which was built in 1833, stands as one of the waterfront’s most iconic landmarks and one of my favorite spots. It’s especially worth visiting toward sunset, when the light softens over the lake and the skyline comes into view. Sunset here is one of the most photogenic moments in the city.

Explore Buffalo RiverWorks and the city’s grain elevators along the Buffalo River

Buffalo RiverWorks

Buffalo RiverWorks

Courtesy of Visit Buffalo/Randy Duchaine

Buffalo’s industrial past is still very much present along the waterfront, reinterpreted in new ways. Nowhere is that more visible than along the Buffalo River. The towering grain elevators remain some of the city’s most striking architectural features, standing as reminders of Buffalo’s past as a shipping powerhouse.

At Buffalo RiverWorks, housed within repurposed grain silos, visitors can experience what may be the world’s only grain silo zip line and rock-climbing wall. Depending on the season, you can also kayak, walk a ropes course, attend concerts, or simply take in the setting.

Nearby, Silo City offers a different kind of encounter with this industrial landscape. Massive grain elevators—part of one of the world’s largest collections of historic grain elevator complexes—have been transformed into an open-air arts and cultural site featuring tours, performances, and large-scale installations celebrating their scale and industrial history.

Buffalo’s waterfront is more than just a backdrop—it’s a destination in its own right. By reimagining its canals, repurposing industrial landmarks, and opening access to the lake, the city has created a place where travelers can move seamlessly between past and present. Whether you’re on the water, along the trails, or watching the sunset over Lake Erie, the experience offers a new perspective on Buffalo.

Caitlin Palumbo
Caitlin Palumbo is a New York City–based travel writer and the content creator behind My Darling Passport. She covers luxury travel, hotel experiences, and destination guides, with a focus on detailed itineraries, packing advice, and practical tips across editorial and visual content. Her work has appeared in Travel + Leisure, Forbes, Barron’s, and Yahoo Creators. She graduated from Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism and began her career at NBC News.
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