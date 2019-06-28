Everything You Need to Know About Buffalo’s Hippest ’Hood

One of Buffalo’s smallest neighborhoods also happens to be its coolest. Running the span of a couple city blocks, Allentown is packed with creative restaurants, cool cocktail bars, and trendy shops that make it a must-visit on any trip to the Queen City (a nickname that Buffalo earned at the turn of the 20th century, when it was the largest and most prosperous city along the Great Lakes). It’s also a historic place—many of the immaculately preserved homes lining the side streets date back to the mid-1800s. The nabe even hosts a variety of festivals throughout the year, meaning there’s something here for everyone.

Whether you’re most interested in fancy burgers, Victorian manors, or rock concerts, follow the walking tour below to make the most of all Allentown has to offer.

Photo by Chef Kujo Kumro Betty’s offers hearty fare and an off-the-beaten path location.

Start your day at

Betty’s

, a casual spot serving a range of comforting dishes, from

huevos rancheros

to vegan options like portobello Benedict. While it’s open for all three meals, it’s best known for its simple yet hearty morning offerings. If it’s a nice day, grab a table outside and enjoy your breakfast in the restaurant’s peaceful residential location.

Photo by Jim Charlier The annual Garden Walk offers access to Buffalo’s most beautiful yards.

Depending on the time of year you’re in town, you’ll want to head to one of the neighborhood’s many festivals next. In June,

the

showcases the talents of local artists in one of Buffalo’s most popular events. Come July, the annual

gets guests into the beautiful gardens of Allentown’s historic homes.

Courtesy of Theodore Roosevelt Inaugural National Historic Site The Theodore Roosevelt Inaugural Site is where Roosevelt took the oath of office after McKinley’s assassination.

If you’re visiting during the colder months, go instead to the

Theodore Roosevelt Inaugural Site

, where he took the oath of office after the assassination of President William McKinley in 1901. The location, which includes the original Ansley Wilcox House, now functions as an interactive museum—and the only National Park Service site in western New York. History fans might also want to check out the

, which houses the world’s largest collection of original manuscripts and documents, spanning literature, science, religion, political history, and art.

Photo by Drew Brown The wings at Gabriel’s Gate are arguably the best in Buffalo.

Once you’ve worked up an appetite exploring, swing by

, a historic home that now serves as a bar and grill with some of the best wings in town. There’s an outdoor terrace for soaking up Buffalo’s short-lived warm weather. If you’re more in the mood for Mexican, go to

Cantina Loco

and order one of the famed burritos (the chorizo with barbecue sauce is a favorite).

Walk off lunch by strolling the Allentown Historic District, with its beautifully restored homes and gardens from the 1800s. A member of the National Register of Historic Places since 1980, the area has long drawn creative types—both F. Scott Fitzgerald and Mark Twain spent time here. The house where Fitzgerald lived at 29 Irving Place remains a private residence to this day, but Twain’s home at 472 Delaware Avenue was demolished in the 1960s after an extensive fire.