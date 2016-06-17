Wandering Chef: Charlie Palmer's Love Letter to Le Bristol Paris

After a recent trip to Paris with his wife, Charlie Palmer decided to write what he calls a “love letter” to Le Bristol Paris—a circa 1925 luxury boutique hotel located in walking distance from iconic monuments such as the Grand Palais exhibition hall and the ancient Egyptian Luxor Obelisk. Read on for the chef’s experience at the hotel and the hospitality culture he fell in love with—from the impeccable service to the onsite restaurant, Epicure.

Le Bristol, by its own definition, is one of the grand hotels of the world—one of those palaces that only exists in certain cities, incredibly polished with a certain rich smell. There’s much discussion today about living in a more casual, dressed-down world, and I thought it would be an interesting juxtaposition to tell my experience at Le Bristol.

The rooms are, of course, spectacular with huge baths, more closets than you can fill (or at least more than I can—I travel light), fresh flowers every day, abundant fruit bowls, and special touches like pressing in under an hour. But what truly sets this hotel apart is every single employee we came into contact with understands what hospitality really is. Like the bellman, who had a glass of water waiting for me after a morning run down the Champs Elysees, or the chief concierge, who secured reservations for us at a completely booked restaurant.