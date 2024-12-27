Tips + NewsTrains
By Erica Firpo
  •  December 27, 2024

Europe Has a Lot of Beautiful Train Rides. These 7 in Italy Top the List.

It’s all about the journey, especially in Italy.

Train running by colorful houses on cliff overlooking sea.

The train route running through Cinque Terre is just one of Italy’s most beautiful train journeys.

Photo by Julia Lav/Shutterstock

In a continent full of beautiful train journeys, Italy has some of the best. The country is constantly showcasing new ways to see Italy’s 20 regions by rail. Take, for instance, the expansion of the FS Treni Turistici Italiani (Italian tourist trains), which launched three overnight sleeper routes, and the highly anticipated debut of the Venice Simplon–Orient–Express in spring 2025.

Train hopping is one of the most enjoyable ways to experience a series of landscapes, allowing you to focus on the natural beauty around you instead of navigation. Whether you want to see Alpine scenery or the vast openness of Sardinia’s inland, these seven train routes give you magic, mile after mile.

La Spezia to Levanto

  • Distance: 10 miles
  • Time: 30 minutes
  • Train line(s): Cinque Terre Express
  • Book now: cinqueterre.eu.com

Still on the same coast as the Genoa to Ventimiglia route but heading south, the Cinque Terre Express takes you through the dramatic cliffs and famed cities of the UNESCO World Heritage site. Hugging the Ligurian coastline, this journey connects the five picturesque villages of the Cinque Terre, like the cliffside Vernazza (which has been recognized as one of Italy’s most beautiful villages). The Cinque Terre MS Card allows for train travel between them—but for the best experience, hop off for some of the journey and hike the Sentiero Azzurro, which connects Cinque Terre’s five small towns.

Genoa to Ventimiglia

  • Distance: 78 miles
  • Time: 2.75 hours
  • Train line(s): Regionale and Intercity
  • Book now: trenitalia.com

The standard regional and intercity trains are no-frills, but sometimes they are the most beautiful. Genoa to Ventimiglia could be one of the prettiest train rides in Italy: For two hours, the path skirts the Italian riviera, stopping at coastal towns like Savona and the pastel-colored Imperia, offering breathtaking views of the Ligurian coastline punctuated by tunnels. The route concludes at Ventimiglia, the last stop before France.

Train going through a forest

Experience plenty of bridges and tunnels on a train ride through Italy’s Vigezzo Valley.

Photo by Mor65_Mauro Piccardi/Shutterstock

Domodossola, Italy to Locarno, Switzerland

  • Distance: Around 32.5 miles
  • Time: 2 hours
  • Train line(s): Vigezzina–Centovalli Railway
  • Book now: vigezzinacentovalli.com

Also known as the “one hundred valleys” railway, this route stretches across 83 bridges and through 31 tunnels, from Italy’s Vigezzo Valley to Locarno, Switzerland. Throughout the ride, travelers will see forests and hills dipping into the Melezza River, passing through small villages that include Druogno, Santa Maria Maggiore, and Loco.

Be sure to account for any events where crowds can make the trip less peaceful: During August, the route may also be more crowded as the Locarno Film Festival makes its annual return.

Venice to Trieste

  • Distance: 72 miles
  • Time: About 2 hours
  • Train line(s): Trenitalia Regionale
  • Book now: trenitalia.com/it

This is an easy two hours on a local regional train across Italy’s northeast regions Veneto and Friuli Venezia Giulia, and is particularly enchanting when there’s a bit of fog. Veneto’s countryside plains and vineyards flow into FVG’s looming mountains of the karst plateau region and sweeping vistas of the Adriatic Sea.

Red train on a railway over a bridge with a snowy background

The Bernina Express became a part of UNESCO’s World Heritage List in 2008.

Photo by OkFoto/Shutterstock

Tirano to St. Moritz

The Bernina Express takes travelers on a train ride through the Alps from Tirano (Italy) to St. Moritz (Switzerland). The glass car train is all about showing off the snow-capped peaks, glaciers, lakes, and viaducts. It’s a trip that’s gorgeous in both the summer and the winter, where the former shows sunny green Swiss meadows while the latter puts you in a snowy winter wonderland.

Bonus: If you travel to Tirano and then on to Milan, the Trenord passes by some of Lombardia’s greatest and most beautiful lakes.

Domodossola, Italy to Bern, Switzerland

This trip is a slow, scenic itinerary through the Italian Alps to Switzerland on modern commuter trains by Swiss railway company BLS. The voyage winds its way through Piemonte’s landscapes and amazing backdrop of the Alps, passing and stopping in postcard-perfect towns, including Brig, Kandersteg, Spiez, and Thun. The ride’s final stop is Bern, giving you a taste of medieval charm with its historic Zytglogge, a landmark 13th-century tower with a 15th-century astrological clock.

City of red-roofed buildings by the sea

At the Palau stop, travelers can see the Maddalena archipelago.

Photo by Vadym Lavra/Shutterstock

Various Routes, Sardinia

  • Distance: 10–22 miles
  • Time: 1 hour–2.5 hours
  • Train line(s): Trenino Verde
  • Book now: treninoverde.com

Sardinia is Italy’s second-largest island, with landscapes that include the coast, remote forests, villages, and granite mountains. The Trenino Verde has five itineraries in five locations that show off Sardinia’s beauty. Making it even more picturesque are the trains. Designs include strictly vintage like the 1931 Reggiane Steam Locomotive, the 1950s Diesel Railcar, and carriages from the 1910s to the ‘30s.

Not sure which trip to choose? One standout is Palau to Tempio Pausania, which crosses the Gallura in the northern area of the island. A kind of mountain-to-sea trip, the path also gives you a glimpse of the Maddalena archipelago. Another is Mandas to Laconi, which takes you across southern Sardinia’s Trexenta region, a hilly hinterland of villages.

Erica Firpo
Erica Firpo is a journalist with a passion for art, culture, travel, and lifestyle. She has written and edited more than 20 books, and her travel writing has appeared in Yahoo Travel, Discovery Magazine, BBC Travel, the New York Times, Travel + Leisure, Fathom, Forbes Travel, and Huffington Post.
