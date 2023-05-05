AutoCamp’s Newest Glamping Outpost Has Opened in Zion

For those looking to experience the high plateaus, deep sandstone canyons, and juniper-blanketed slopes of Zion National Park, there’s a new place to stay—one that’ll make it easier to sleep under the stars, while also providing much-needed funding to projects in the park.

This week AutoCamp, a glamping company known for its custom-built Airstream lodgings in California and New England, has opened a new outpost in Virgin, Utah, 14 miles from Zion’s main entrance.

“Zion is one of the most incredible, sought-after destinations with endless options when it comes to outdoor exploration,” said Neil Dipaola, CEO and founder of AutoCamp, in a statement. “We’ve been eager to bring the AutoCamp experience to more national parks like Zion and are excited to be joining the community and welcoming travelers to this special place.”

Courtesy of Autocamp

The 16-acre glamping hub on the banks of the Virgin River features four types of accommodations:



72 31-foot Airstreams, each with a queen-size bed, walk-in shower, kitchenette, and private patio

10 BaseCamps, which include an Airstream and a luxury canvas tent (each with a queen-size bed)

Nine cabin-like X Suites, each with a queen-size bed, walk-in shower, kitchenette, and a small living room area with a flat-screen TV and sofa

5 ADA Suites containing a queen-size bed, full living area, and fully accessible shower.

A Clubhouse—a focal point of every AutoCamp property—serves as the resort’s communal area. Within it are a check-in desk, the General Store (which carries provisions, including food, beer, and wine), and the Kitchen, AutoCamp’s food and beverage program offering breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as coffee, tea, and local beers on tap. The Clubhouse also provides meeting space, a heated outdoor pool, a communal fireplace, and indoor and outdoor lounge areas. The communal space features oversize windows facing the red rock landscape, and its midcentury-modern design incorporates colors, like rust and sand, in the local environment.

Courtesy of Autocamp

“The rich, red earth in Southern Utah is so striking. Rather than pulling those tones into the interior, we chose to accentuate the surrounding landscape by keeping the palette fairly neutral,” said Shannon Niehenke of Narrative Design Studio, the firm that designed the space, in a statement.

AutoCamp offers several outdoor programs, including guided hikes in the park and via ferrata experiences, with its partner Zion Adventure Co. Weekly on-property activities include fireside chats, yoga and meditation classes, movie nights, and local beverage tastings.

For every reservation made, AutoCamp donates $1 to the Zion National Park Forever Project, the official nonprofit partner of Zion National Park that relies on donations for projects like trail restoration and visitor education.

AutoCamp has five other outposts, including AutoCamp Cape Cod, AutoCamp Catskills, AutoCamp Joshua Tree, AutoCamp Russian River, and AutoCamp Yosemite. Later this year, AutoCamp will open properties in Asheville, Texas Hill Country, and Sequoia National Park.

Prices for Autocamp Zion start at $271 per night. Reservations can be made on autocamp.com.