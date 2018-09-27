Vanguard 2017: Jonathan Tisch, CEO of Loews Hotels

Perhaps it’s Jonathan Tisch’s lifelong involvement in hospitality that has made him such a champion of it. The CEO and chairman of Loews Hotels & Co. grew up in the Loews Regency in New York City, doing odd jobs alongside the staff. Those days in his family’s hotel showed him the power of travel to make the world—and the economy—better. It creates jobs, and, perhaps more important, makes even more destinations worth visiting.



“One of the trends I love in this country is the amount of good food you can now find in any city in America,” Tisch says. “Chefs train in L.A. or New York, but then they open their own amazing restaurants back home. This helps the tourism infrastructure to mature, which creates more jobs and opportunities for people. The travel and tourism industry is the largest employer in the world, and in our country alone, there are close to 15 million direct and indirect jobs in travel and tourism.”

Courtesy of Loews Hotels & Co

Tisch has made plenty of direct impact on the industry through Loews, which now runs 24 hotels across the country. The recently renovated Loews Miami Beach opened nearly two decades ago and helped spark the development of now-burgeoning South Beach. Forthcoming Loews projects, including a new hotel in Arlington, Texas, and a new convention center and hotel in Kansas City, should make a similar impact on their destinations.