Travel Gear and Gadgets AFAR Staffers Don’t Leave Home Without

Phone charger. Check. Hiking boots. Check. When it comes to packing for a trip, the stress can set in. AFAR team members know this well—in 2018, our staff traveled to more than 50 countries, from the busy streets of Vietnam to the tranquil shores of Bermuda to the grasslands of Rwanda. In short, they know a thing or two about packing a suitcase. Here are more than a dozen tried-and-true items that can make your next trip smooth sailing.

Suitcase essentials

REI Co-op expandable packing cubes are my ultimate hack for organized packing. The zip-up cubes come in different sizes, are made of waterproof nylon, and have handles that make them easy to grab. —Sarah Buder, Editorial Assistant

I throw on my Fjällräven Abisko trekking tights when I’m heading to an adventure. I can move around in them and they always stay in place, no matter the climb. —Laney Boland, Senior Integrated Marketing Manager

Courtesy of Mountain Hardwear Mountain Hardwear’s Ghost Whisperer Down Hooded Jacket can zip into its own pocket and is thin for layering.

The Mountain Hardwear Ghost Whisperer Down Hooded Jacket goes in my bag 90 percent of the time. It’s SUPER lightweight, packable, durable, and can handle just about any weather that comes at you. —Bryan Kincade, Publisher

It’s all about comfort and ease for me, so a pair or two of Havaianas flip-flops can always be found in my suitcase no matter where I am traveling. —Onnalee MacDonald, Executive Sales Director, West Coast

At the airport