18 Travel-Size Toiletries AFAR Staffers Always Pack

These are the must-have travel toiletries we take with us wherever we go.

Toiletries can be a pain to pack. Unless you’ve mastered a bunch of life hacks—or love checking a ton of full-size toothpaste and shampoo into your luggage—it can be a hassle to find travel-size items that will keep you feeling fresh on the road. To make your next trip a little easier, AFAR staffers share the tried-and-true travel-size toiletries—all 3.4 ounces or less—that they always bring in their dopp kits. Glossier Stretch Concealer Buy Now: $18, $18, glossier.com “I love this concealer so much I bought a second that always stays in my travel toiletry bag. It covers dark circles under my eyes—which are inevitable after a red-eye flight—but isn't so thick that it feels like I'm wearing gobs of makeup on a plane. It comes in 12 shades, plus it's cruelty free. ” —Lyndsey Matthews, destination news editor Supergoop Invincible Setting Powder SPF 45 Buy Now: $30, $30, nordstrom.com “Instead of packing a makeup brush and container of loose powder, I always have one of these Supergoop 2-in-1 setting powders in my toiletry kit. Takes up way less space and also includes SPF 45 for more protection.” —L.M. Gucci Bloom Fragrance Roller Buy Now: $34, $34, ulta.com “I always have my Gucci Bloom fragrance roller; it’s the perfect pick-me-up when you don’t have time to freshen up after your travels.” —Laney Boland, luxury sales manager Courtesy of Haw Par Healthcare Limited Tiger Balm can relieve itching from mosquito bites. Tiger Balm Buy Now: $12, $12, amazon.com “I do not travel without Tiger Balm. It is hands down the best product for mosquito bites. It relieves the itching and—I swear—makes them go away faster.” —Maggie Fuller, associate editor Lucas’ Papaw Ointment Buy Now: $12, $12, amazon.com

“Made in Australia, Lucas’ Papaw Ointment is a real workhorse of an ointment—it can soothe any travel ailment, from a rash to mosquito bites—packed into a small, smart-looking package.” —Aislyn Greene, senior editor Courtesy of Aesop Aesop’s Resurrection Rinse-Free Hand Wash won’t dry out your hands the way other hand sanitizers might. Aesop Resurrection Rinse-Free Hand Wash Buy Now: $10, $10, nordstrom.com “I’m very attached to Aesop’s Resurrection Rinse-Free Hand Wash. It’s aromatic (citrus with some earthy notes) but not overwhelming and won’t dry you out like a lot of other hand sanitizers do. Plus, you can dab some on a paper towel to sanitize your armrests and tray.” —A.G. Not Your Mother’s Dry Shampoo Buy Now: $3, $3, ulta.com “Not Your Mother’s Dry Shampoo keeps you looking fresh without having to wash your hair every day while traveling—plus, you can get it travel-sized.” —Anique Halliday, product director Olaplex Hair Perfector No. 3 Repairing Treatment Buy Now: $28, sephora.com “At 3.3 ounces, this cult-favorite hair treatment fits in your carry-on toiletry kit and will help save color-treated hair from any damage you’ll do to it while swimming in drying salt water or chlorine-filled pools.” —L.M. Courtesy of Kiehl’s Kiehl’s Midnight Recovery Concentrate is carry-on friendly at 1.7 ounces. Kiehl’s Midnight Recovery Concentrate Buy Now: $75, $75, kiehls.com “I use Kiehl’s Midnight Recovery Concentrate for moisture every night and on long-haul flights after I’m done with my eye masks. By nature it’s carry-on friendly—only 1.7 ounces—and it just feels luscious. Three drops can give your face all the hydration it needs.” —A.H. Sephora Collection Eye Masks Buy Now: $5, $5, sephora.com “The Sephora Collection eye masks ensure you emerge from your 16-hour flight looking better than you feel. I slap them on, moisturize, put in earplugs, and I’m down for the rest of the flight.” —A.H. Courtesy of Amazon Thayers witch hazel with aloe vera comes in pad format, so it won't take up room in your baggie of liquids. Thayers Witch Hazel Astringent Pads Buy Now: $9, $9, ulta.com

“I use the bottled formula of Thayers witch hazel with aloe vera at home, but on the road, the pad format gives me one less thing to worry about in my baggie of liquids. I use them as toner after washing my face—strong enough to keep me breakout-free, gentle enough that my skin doesn’t dry out. They’re also good for bug bites and other skin irritations.”—Nicole Antonio, managing editor Related How to Apply Marie Kondo’s Life-Changing Magic to Packing Aesop Aromatique Hand Balm Buy Now: $30, $30, bloomingdales.com “Aromatique hand balm is super-hydrating—the perfect thing to apply after using that moisture-sapping hand soap in airplane bathrooms.” —A.G. Courtesy of Amazon Use Evian facial spray after a long plane ride for some much-needed hydration. Evian Facial Spray Buy Now: $23 for three 1.7 oz. bottles, $23 for three 1.7 oz. bottles, ulta.com “One of my favorite travel beauty toiletries is Evian facial spray. I might feel like a dried out twig when I get off the plane but at least I won’t look like one!” —Christine Corvalan, digital sales planner Sun Bum Mineral Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50 Buy Now: $15, ulta.com “For warm-weather trips, this is my go-to sunscreen. The zinc-based formula is reef friendly, but doesn’t leave that dreaded white sheen behind like other mineral formulas. Plus, this bottle of sunscreen is small enough to pack in your TSA-approved plastic baggie for carry-on-only types.” —L.M. Courtesy of Quip Quip toothbrushes are both compact and visually appealing. Quip Toothbrush Buy Now: $40, $40, getquip.com “I’ve been traveling with my Quip toothbrush for the past two years and love that it’s both compact and easy on the eyes. It’s not as powerful as, say, a Sonicare, but it offers a timed brushing experience (buzzing for four intervals of 30 seconds), which keeps me from getting lazy on the road.” —A.G. Courtesy of Amazon Marvis travel-size toothpaste is available in a three pack on Amazon for $15. Marvis Toothpaste Buy Now: $15, $15, amazon.com

