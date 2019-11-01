Apple’s AirPods Pro Are a Game Changer for Frequent Fliers—and They’re on Sale Right Now

The new AirPods Pro finally come with noise cancellation, which means your next flight will be way less noisy. But that’s not the only reason we’re buying them.

Ever since Apple released wireless Bluetooth earbuds back in 2016, AirPods have become ubiquitous. Whether I’m commuting on the subway in New York or on a flight from San Francisco, it seems like every other person has a pair of those little white headphones in their ears. I prefer earbuds to over-ear headphones—both in day-to-day life and while I travel—but I haven’t hopped on the AirPods wagon yet for two reasons: Lack of noise cancellation is a deal breaker for me on loud airplanes and Apple earbuds have always been prone to slipping out of my ears. (I really don’t want to be one of those people who disrupts an entire plane of people because of an AirPod that fell out while napping.) This week, Apple finally changed my mind with the release of the new AirPods Pro that are available both online and in stores now. Not only does the upgraded version fix both of the problems I mentioned above, but it also includes a few more features that make them worth the extra $100 over the original AirPods. Here’s why frequent travelers should consider making the switch. Buy Now: AirPods Pro, $230 (Was $249), amazon.com Courtesy of Apple The charging case of the new AirPods Pro provides up to 24 hours of charging time. Active noise cancellation silences loud jet engines and more on flights Using both an outward-facing microphone and an inward-facing microphone, the new Airpods Pro create a noise-cancelling environment that blocks out anything that would prevent you from focusing on your music, podcasts, or yes, even your nap, on your next flight.

Laura Dannen Redman, AFAR’s digital content director, got her hands on a pair of Airpods Pro the day they were released. She tested them out in AFAR’s New York office to see if they could drown out the sounds of our busy midtown Manhattan location. “Noise cancelling got rid of all the office ambient noise—the meeting in the room next door, the plates clacking in the kitchen,” Redman says. “My colleagues might as well have been submerged underwater—but I don’t feel like I’m there with them.” She initially found it a little hard to switch from the noise-cancelling mode to the “transparency” mode Apple built in so that you can hear what is happening around you without having to remove your earbuds. “Instead of tapping your AirPods, you now press and hold a sensor on the already tiny buds,” she explains. “Once you’ve got the right touch, though, it’s pretty straightforward.” Flexible silicone tips mean that you’re less likely to lose them Each set of AirPods Pro comes with three sizes of flexible silicone tips—small, medium, and large—to customize the fit and secure them in place. Added to create a better seal for the noise cancellation feature, this also means that the likelihood of them falling out on a bus, plane, or train is much lower. “They’re light, they stay snugly in place—especially for people with tiny ears, like me, who always struggle to find headphones that actually fit,” Redman says. One of Redman’s favorite features of the new Pro edition is the Ear Tip Fit Test, which you can find in your iPhone settings once you complete the iOS 13.2 update.

“You try different size earbuds and your phone will tell you if the fit is good [green] or just OK [yellow] for each ear,” she explains. “You might be encouraged to try different sizes for different ears, like needing a right shoe that’s a half size bigger than your left. It’s a feature I didn’t realize I’d been living without, and now I can’t imagine not having it.” “It’s a feature I didn’t realize I’d been living without, and now I can’t imagine not having it.” Even though the silicone tips make the seal in your ears tighter, the buds themselves are vented in and out, to get rid of any sense of suction in the ear. “Those who hate earplugs or feel claustrophobic easily will know what I’m talking about,” Redman says. Courtesy of Apple You can switch between noise-cancelling and transparency mode via the earbuds or your phone. Adaptive EQ delivers better sound quality than before Unlike the original AirPods, the AirPods Pro have a new feature called Adaptive EQ. This means that the low and mid frequencies of music are automatically shaped to your ear by some technological magic for a richer, more immersive sound. Other innovations like a high-dynamic range amplifier and a low-distortion speaker driver also help provide better audio quality and eliminate background noise. The charging case provides more than 24 hours of listening time

