It’s Easy to Be Green: Eco-Friendly Accessories for the Thoughtful Traveler

Shrink your carbon footprint while traveling with these recycled, reusable, or compostable products.

Being sustainability-minded while traveling isn’t always easy, but a little foresight can help travelers make a difference no matter where they are. Environmentally-conscious products like these eight pieces of gear enable us to take eco-friendly action before we even venture out on our next trips. Courtesy of LunchSkins LunchSkins recyclable paper sandwich bags come in a range of fun patterns. LunchSkins Paper Bags LunchSkins bags redefine the way you sustainably pack your midflight snacks. Made from natural wood pulp that has been ground and pressed to form a naturally grease-resistant barrier, the 100 percent recyclable bags are plastic- and BPA-free and devoid of toxic chemicals and waxes. They’re resealable, too, so you don’t have to worry about accidentally dislodging your peanut butter sandwich as you scramble through airport security lines. Buy Now: $5, amazon.com View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koffie Straw (@koffiestraw) on Apr 1, 2016 at 4:29am PDT KoffieStraws In recent years, single-use plastic bans have been enforced by a growing number of hotel companies, major airlines, and even entire governments. Eco-conscious travelers can take reducing plastic usage into their own hands by opting for the FDA-approved KoffieStraws. The silicone straws are reusable, washable, and safe under high temperatures (unlike plastic, which can leach toxins into your beverage). Their flat design makes them slide easily into to-go cups, and they’re malleable enough to tuck into a purse or carry-on. Silicone ash is biodegradable and compostable, too, so if you need to dispose of them, the company encourages users to burn the straws instead of throwing them away. Buy Now: $11, koffiestraw.com Courtesy of Matador Matador’s reusable travel bottles adapt to the volume of their contents. Matador’s FlatPak Toiletry Bottles & Soap Bar Case

Made of Cordura fabric, Matador’s reusable travel bottles are five times lighter and nearly four times more compact than their silicone counterparts because the container size adapts to content volume. TSA-approved and waterproof, the bottles can be filled with liquid soap, gels, shampoo, toothpaste, and more. The soap bar case is easy to use, TSA approved, and leakproof: The material allows a damp bar to dry without spilling soapy liquid in your suitcase. Plus, it’s long-lasting, so you can use it again and again. Buy Now: $13, matadorup.com Mother’s Vault Mao Bamboo Toothbrush Bamboo brushes benefit human health as well as the environment: The Mao Bamboo Toothbrush (four pack) from Mother’s Vault is a natural alternative to the carcinogenic plastic-handled brushes that dominate the industry and ultimately end up polluting oceans or in landfills. The handle of the toothbrush is made entirely of bamboo and the bristles are BPA-free nylon. If you pull out the bristles after use, the handle can be recycled or composted. Mother’s Vault is deeply committed to the environment—all the company’s packaging and materials are compostable, and a portion of every sale is donated to EarthJustice, a nonprofit environmental law organization. Buy Now: $11, amazon.com Courtesy of Nomadix Fast-drying Nomadix towels are made from postconsumer recycled plastic bottles. Nomadix Multi-Purpose Towel Nomadix towels are made from postconsumer recycled plastic bottles. These fast-drying, stylish travel towels are a multi-purpose solution to any traveler’s towel needs—shower, beach, yoga, camping. Plus, purchases help fund the brand’s beach cleanup initiative, Bare Coast, which organizes coastal community groups to comb shorelines collecting plastic waste. Buy Now: $39.95, nomadix.com Courtesy of Florious Florious Packing Cubes help you keep organized while traveling sustainably. Florious Packing Cubes

