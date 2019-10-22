Home>Travel inspiration>Tips + News>Tech + Gear

It’s Easy to Be Green: Eco-Friendly Accessories for the Thoughtful Traveler

By Krista Connor

Oct 22, 2019

share this article
flipboard
Welly’s reusable water bottle is an eco-friendly alternative to single-use plastic bottles. 

Courtesy of Welly

Welly’s reusable water bottle is an eco-friendly alternative to single-use plastic bottles. 

Shrink your carbon footprint while traveling with these recycled, reusable, or compostable products.

share this article
flipboard

Being sustainability-minded while traveling isn’t always easy, but a little foresight can help travelers make a difference no matter where they are. Environmentally-conscious products like these eight pieces of gear enable us to take eco-friendly action before we even venture out on our next trips.

LunchSkins recyclable paper sandwich bags come in a range of fun patterns.
Courtesy of LunchSkins
LunchSkins recyclable paper sandwich bags come in a range of fun patterns.

LunchSkins Paper Bags

LunchSkins bags redefine the way you sustainably pack your midflight snacks. Made from natural wood pulp that has been ground and pressed to form a naturally grease-resistant barrier, the 100 percent recyclable bags are plastic- and BPA-free and devoid of toxic chemicals and waxes. They’re resealable, too, so you don’t have to worry about accidentally dislodging your peanut butter sandwich as you scramble through airport security lines.

Buy Now: $5, amazon.com

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Koffie Straw (@koffiestraw) on Apr 1, 2016 at 4:29am PDT

KoffieStraws

In recent years, single-use plastic bans have been enforced by a growing number of hotel companies, major airlines, and even entire governmentsEco-conscious travelers can take reducing plastic usage into their own hands by opting for the FDA-approved KoffieStraws. The silicone straws are reusable, washable, and safe under high temperatures (unlike plastic, which can leach toxins into your beverage). Their flat design makes them slide easily into to-go cups, and they’re malleable enough to tuck into a purse or carry-on. Silicone ash is biodegradable and compostable, too, so if you need to dispose of them, the company encourages users to burn the straws instead of throwing them away. 

Buy Now: $11, koffiestraw.com

Matador’s reusable travel bottles adapt to the volume of their contents.
Courtesy of Matador
Matador’s reusable travel bottles adapt to the volume of their contents.

Matador’s FlatPak Toiletry Bottles & Soap Bar Case

Article continues below advertisement

Made of Cordura fabric, Matador’s reusable travel bottles are five times lighter and nearly four times more compact than their silicone counterparts because the container size adapts to content volume. TSA-approved and waterproof, the bottles can be filled with liquid soap, gels, shampoo, toothpaste, and more. The soap bar case is easy to use, TSA approved, and leakproof: The material allows a damp bar to dry without spilling soapy liquid in your suitcase. Plus, it’s long-lasting, so you can use it again and again.

Buy Now: $13, matadorup.com

Mother’s Vault Mao Bamboo Toothbrush

Bamboo brushes benefit human health as well as the environment: The Mao Bamboo Toothbrush (four pack) from Mother’s Vault is a natural alternative to the carcinogenic plastic-handled brushes that dominate the industry and ultimately end up polluting oceans or in landfills. The handle of the toothbrush is made entirely of bamboo and the bristles are BPA-free nylon. If you pull out the bristles after use, the handle can be recycled or composted. Mother’s Vault is deeply committed to the environment—all the company’s packaging and materials are compostable, and a portion of every sale is donated to EarthJustice, a nonprofit environmental law organization.

Buy Now: $11, amazon.com

Fast-drying Nomadix towels are made from postconsumer recycled plastic bottles.
Courtesy of Nomadix
Fast-drying Nomadix towels are made from postconsumer recycled plastic bottles.

Nomadix Multi-Purpose Towel

Nomadix towels are made from postconsumer recycled plastic bottles. These fast-drying, stylish travel towels are a multi-purpose solution to any traveler’s towel needs—shower, beach, yoga, camping. Plus, purchases help fund the brand’s beach cleanup initiative, Bare Coast, which organizes coastal community groups to comb shorelines collecting plastic waste.

Buy Now: $39.95, nomadix.com

Florious Packing Cubes help you keep organized while traveling sustainably.
Courtesy of Florious
Florious Packing Cubes help you keep organized while traveling sustainably.

Florious Packing Cubes

Article continues below advertisement

Reusable, heavy-duty Florious Packing Cubes are made from recycled water bottles. Available in packs of three, they help keep your luggage organized and can also be used in the place of plastic bags to conveniently separate dirty clothes from other items in your suitcase. Their most practical feature? A mesh top allows you to see what’s in each cube during quick repack sessions.

Buy Now: $25, amazon.com

Pela Compostable Phone Case

Last year, approximately 1.5 billion smartphones were sold around the world. That means an alarming number of plastic phone cases exist, too—and eventually end up in landfills. Pela designers have a solution to this problem: the world’s first 100 percent compostable phone case. When you no longer need it, the Pela Case will biodegrade in an industrial compost facility or even a backyard composter (but conveniently, not in your pocket or purse). Free of nasty compounds found in plastics, the cases are made of Flaxstic, a mix of flax straw materials and a compostable substance called bioplastic elastomer. Pela also donates to environmental initiatives after each phone case sale.

Buy Now: $40, pelacase.com

Welly’s Insulated Bamboo Bottles have optional infusers so you can brew tea or coffee on the go.
Courtesy of Welly
Welly’s Insulated Bamboo Bottles have optional infusers so you can brew tea or coffee on the go.

Welly Insulated Bamboo Bottle

Article continues below advertisement

Globally, 1 million plastic bottles are bought each minute, and approximately less than half are recycled. Eco-minded companies have rallied to create reusable alternatives, like the Welly Insulated Bamboo Bottle. The company produces bottles from premium food-grade stainless steel and sustainably-harvested bamboo, with BPA-free plastic and silicone under the cap. The company also donates thousands of dollars annually to building clean-water wells in undeveloped countries through the nonprofit charity: water.

Buy Now: $35, amazon.com

Products we write about are independently vetted and recommended by our editors. We may earn a commission if you buy through our links.

>>Next: Save Oceans as You Shop—10 Sustainable Products Made From Recycled Waste

This article originally appeared online in September 2018; it was updated on October 21, 2019, to include current information.

popular stories

  1. It’s Official—Fully Vaccinated People Can Travel, CDC Says

    Tips + News

  2. Hawaii Issues New Rules for Travelers—Here’s What You Need to Know

    Tips + News

  3. The Louvre Just Put Its Entire Collection Online

    Art + Culture

Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips

Please enter a valid email address.

Read our privacy policy

more from afar

The Chase Sapphire Preferred Is Back With Its Best Bonus Ever—80,000 Points

The Chase Sapphire Preferred Is Back With Its Best Bonus Ever—80,000 Points

Loyalty + Rewards

Croatia Joins List of Countries Open to Vaccinated Travelers

Croatia Joins List of Countries Open to Vaccinated Travelers

Tips + News

Explore Ten Amazing Caves in Kentucky’s Lush Countryside

Explore Ten Amazing Caves in Kentucky’s Lush Countryside

Discover The Newest National Park and More Natural, Otherworldly Beauty

Discover The Newest National Park and More Natural, Otherworldly Beauty