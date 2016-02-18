Travel by Design: Fredrik Carlström

The Stockholm native, who imported his Scandinavian emporium, Austere, to downtown L.A. in 2014, isn’t much for travel souvenirs, but does all his shopping when he’s on the road.

Let’s play spin the globe—name the one place you’ve always wanted to go.

Patagonia—I think I will love the ruggedness.

What’s your spirit city? (Where do you want to return to over and over?)

Not sure I have one—New York for its energy, London for its old-world charm, Paris for its sophistication, and Stockholm for its beauty.

Do you have a travel ritual?

I still send postcards to my mom and dad.

Do you maintain any routines from home while traveling or does it all go out the window?

All out the window pretty much.

Sorry, you only get to eat one regional cuisine for the rest of your life. What is it?

Southern French or Italian—simple, fresh, and grilled. With lots of rosé and bubbly.

Carlström appreciates London's old-world charm Mic Rogers

What one piece of advice would you give to someone traveling abroad for the first time?

Don’t plan too much—try and be spontaneous. I think everyone should try traveling alone at least once in life—it opens you up in a whole new way.

Describe your travel personality in three words.

Comfortable, open, napping.

Are your trips very planned, or very spontaneous?

I try and keep them open, but since we had kids, that is a little harder.

What's the one travel souvenir you'd save in a fire?