This Photographer Is on a Quest to Redefine Beauty Around the World

There’s a common challenge all women face—to define our own identities in a world that so often sets boundaries for what and how a woman should be and, in particular, how she should look. After working as a fashion photographer in New York City for nearly three years, Sara Melotti (born and raised in northern Italy) felt compelled to use her talent to illustrate beauty in a more truthful way—one that represents all kinds of women, in all kinds of places. In October 2015, she set off by herself, photographing and interviewing women and girls across the globe to find out what beauty means to them.



We caught up with Sara to learn more about her groundbreaking project, Quest for Beauty, and the women around the world who are shaping a better future for us all by being proudly themselves.



How did the idea for “Quest for Beauty” come to fruition? Tell me about your intentions with the project, and the mission behind it.



“While I was working as a fashion photographer, I started noticing that more and more of my girlfriends were saying horrible things about their appearances, which I was guilty of doing as well. One day, it hit me that I was part of the problem, because the kind of work I was producing was making countless women feel like they weren’t good enough if they didn’t look a certain way. I started asking myself, ‘What is beauty?’ That question led me to start my project, Quest for Beauty, which is an actual quest around the world to rediscover and redefine the meaning of this word. I want to give a voice to all kinds women around the globe, and hopefully change those narrow standards of beauty that are forced upon us.”



You mostly travel solo. How have you found the experience of traveling alone as a female?



“Traveling alone as a woman can be more dangerous, especially depending on the political situation of the country you visit and the status of women’s rights in a specific culture. With that said, I think the world is a much safer place than most people believe it is. In most places, people are incredibly nice if you give them the chance to be—I’ve met so many generous local people on my trips. And it’s important to remember that bad things can happen anywhere, even right outside your front door.”



How do you approach the women whom you photograph?



“I usually just stop women I see and ask them politely if I can take their picture. Unfortunately, since I’m still self-funding the project and can’t afford a translator, it’s hard to interview the women I photograph if they don't speak English. But with every woman whom I can communicate, I ask the following questions:

What is beauty?

What's the most beautiful thing in the world to you?

What makes a woman beautiful?

What makes a woman unbeautiful?

Do you feel beautiful?”



