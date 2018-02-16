The World’s Largest Picasso Collection Is Coming to the South of France

All 20th-century art fanatics rejoice! According to a recent report in The Art Newspaper, Pablo Picasso’s stepdaughter plans to open a new museum dedicated entirely to the influential artist and his second wife, Jacqueline Roque, housed in a former convent in the southern French town of Aix-en-Provence.

Catherine Hutin-Blay, Roque’s only daughter, inherited around 2,000 of Picasso’s works from the period between 1952 and 1973 when her mother and the renowned Spanish artist were together. Hutin-Blay now owns the world’s largest Picasso collection, much of which has never before been on public display. When the new venue, aptly named Musée Jacqueline et Pablo Picasso, debuts in 2021, its collection will contain more than 1,000 paintings, drawings, sculptures, ceramics, and photographs by the influential artist—surpassing every respective Picasso museum collection from Paris to Barcelona.

According to artnet News, the Musée Jacqueline et Pablo Picasso will include three levels, with more than 10,000 square feet devoted to permanent exhibitions, 5,000 square feet designated for temporary exhibitions, and the remaining space given to a Picasso research center, a pottery workshop space, and a 200-seat auditorium.

The project will celebrate the iconic works produced by Picasso during his 11-year marriage to Hutin-Blay’s mother—not far from where the couple was laid to rest.

>>Next: How to See the Historic Obama Portraits—and Why You Should Make the Trip