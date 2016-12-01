This Little Region Has the World's Best Scotch

More than half the world's scotch distilleries can be found in Speyside, just about three hours' drive from Scotland's capital of Edinburgh.

The hillsides along the region's Malt Whisky Trail may still be dotted with white sheep and vibrant yellow shrubs, but, thanks to increased demand for fine malts around the globe, more imbibers are visiting than ever before, and local booze producers are eager to show the world their modern sides.

Consequently, the small Highland region is more visitor-friendly than ever, with new, refined lodging options and more ways to taste the region's famous whiskys. New direct flights on American and Delta-Virgin from New York City to Edinburgh are making it faster and easier to get to single malt country. So, what are you waiting for?

Two Must-Visit Distilleries

Opt for a stop at a small distillery that operates like the large-batch distilleries used to 20 years ago, such as Knockdhu Distillery, which just opened to the public this year. Tastings of anCnoc, the distillery's flagship whisky, can be arranged, and ask to add partner brands like Old Pulteney and Balblair. Distillery manager Gordon Bruce lives across the street and can be your flavor guide for the afternoon. Make sure to take a peek at the washback room, where six fermenters emanate candied smells thanks to a special yeast.