These Dreamy Farm Dinners Are What the World Needs Right Now

On a sprawling farm in of one of Mexico’s loveliest colonial cities, San Miguel de Allende, a yards-long table is set under a canopy of trees. Nearby, a chef darts toward a brick-walled fire pit to sample the slow-smoked goat that a farm worker volunteered to baste with the juice of bitter oranges. When guests finish their tour of the property’s greenhouses, horse barns, and sustainable ponds, they’ll carry their own plates to the table, which is set with a white cloth, fresh bread, tiny radishes grown in the nearby fields, and glasses of local wine. This bucolic scene is something out of a fairy tale, and it’s the brainchild of Jim Denevan.

Photo by Allegra Ben-Amotz An Outstanding in the Field dinner at Bodega Organica, an urban farm in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico

Photo by Simone Anne A dinner on Mount Tamalpias in Marin County overlooked the Pacific Ocean.

“People need to get out to feel a few raindrops, to hear from the farmer in their own voice . . . it’s good for you.”

Since 1999, Denevan’s organization, Outstanding in the Field , has hosted open-to-the-public ticketed dinners in all 50 states and at least 15 different countries. Not content with farm-to-table, Denevan actually brings the table to the farm, inviting chefs and farmers to work together to produce a meal that tells a story about its creators and about the place where the food is grown. In nearly 20 years of throwing dinner parties around the world, Denevan has learned a thing or two about different dining cultures—and about the magic that can happen when those culturally specific ideas are challenged.As much time as he spends on table placements that correspond with the angle of the setting sun or what to do in the event of rain, Denevan is mainly concerned with getting people to pay attention to what they’re eating and where it comes from. To do so, he thinks of these dinners as interventions, a concept drawn from the art world. This often means manipulating the setup to interact with the natural surroundings. He may time the entrée to coincide with high tide on a private beach near Santa Cruz so that the swell tickles guests’ toes. Or he may set the table on a fallow field at Blue Hill at Stone Barns in New York so that farmers can help diners visualize the future of the farm’s bounty. The goal is to disrupt guests’ perceptions of what a meal—especially one they pay for—should look like.To engage people in the event, Outstanding in the Field’s guests are invited to bring their own plates to eat from; it’s both a conversation starter and a way to make them feel that they’re not just being fed but feeding the experience. At the end of the night, the staff cleans and returns everyone’s plates. Diners in most countries are delighted with the tradition, but at a dinner in The Netherlands, Denevan recalls, the Dutch took the concept a step further. Everyone happily agreed to go home with different plates than the ones they’d brought, as a token of the night.