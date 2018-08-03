The Best Farm-to-Table Restaurants in the U.S.

The big names of the original “farm-to-table” restaurant culture in the United States—Berkeley’s Chez Panisse, Washington State’s The Herbfarm, and later upstate New York’s Blue Hill at Stone Barns—set a high bar for local ingredient-sourcing, with their own foragers and/or gardens and elaborate seasonal tasting menus.

Their respective chefs gained worldwide notice for simplifying U.S. cooking by using the freshest of-the-moment ingredients, often presenting them with classical techniques. These groundbreaking chefs were also conscious of diners’ increasing desire to eat more healthily, with as many organic ingredients as possible.

While these three restaurants are still going strong, a testament to their pioneer status, the term “farm-to-table” has slowly evaporated from the culinary lexicon, as chefs everywhere are serving locally sourced, relatively sustainable food, making what was once radical seem de rigueur.

Enter the new guard, restaurants that have evolved not from a conceptual mind-set about what people want to eat, but literally from farm to table, with hyper-local ingredients from nearby farms, dairies, orchards, ranches, and fisheries, that show up on every plate as wholly new recipes, often breaking with culinary tradition, or honoring it while pushing it to new heights.

The Mountains Are Calling

Mercantile Dining & Provision is chef Alex Seidel’s homage to the finest ingredients Colorado has to offer. His 2009 purchase of Fruition Farms, just outside Denver, allowed Seidel to raise organic fruits and vegetables for his flagship restaurant by the same name, and the newer Mercantile. The farm also provides heritage breed hogs, Italian honeybees, and a 10-acre East Fresian sheep dairy, the first of its kind in the state.

Snap Peas.#summer #fresh #local @chef_ghiggeri A post shared by MercantileDenver (@mercantiledenver) on Jul 13, 2018 at 4:59pm PDT

Southern Hospitality With a Sustainable Twist

In Tennessee’s Great Smoky Mountains, Blackberry Farm is both a beloved summer retreat and a dining destination with a made-from-scratch ethos. Executive chef Joseph Lenn, a native of the state—along with a team of master bakers, gardeners, foragers, cheesemakers, and butchers—has crafted the best sustainable menu in the region on the property’s 4,200-acre estate at Blackberry Farm’s fine-dining restaurant, The Barn.

The team has long studied the cultivation and land-use practices of members of the native Cherokee tribe to understand the soil and what grows best in it. They then transform ramps, mushrooms, blackberries (of course), sumac, persimmons, and other produce into seasonal menu items that appear on the ever-changing menu and even in the house-made spirits that form the base of their cocktail offerings.

The Midwest: Reclaiming Tradition

HOQ, in Des Moines, Iowa’s historic East Village, is Cynthia and Suman Hoque’s vision of what environmental stewardship looks like through a culinary lens. In addition to sourcing pastured meat, local eggs, and organic fruits and vegetables from their neighbors, the Hoques also serve fair trade–certified, locally roasted coffee and Iowa-made liquors.