The Best Cruise Lines in the World: AFAR Travelers’ Awards

Viking won the top spot in our River Cruise category for tours such as an exploration of the Douro River in Portugal.

Our readers celebrate the cruise lines that held their loyalty through the ups and downs of a pandemic-strained year.

share this article

Where are you dreaming of going this year? AFAR readers cast more than 150,000 votes to honor their favorite hotels, cruises, airlines, trips, and destinations in the annual AFAR Travelers’ Awards. This was no ordinary year, especially for the cruise industry: Following a series of early COVID-19 outbreaks onboard ships, global sailings were called off for most of 2020. The CDC has issued new guidelines for cruise lines to obtain “conditional sailing orders”—no small task, more a reinvention of the way we cruise. Through it all, cruisers remain loyal, eager to get back on their favorite vessel; they bide their time by trading photos and memories of trips past on Facebook chat threads. Here, our readers share their favorite cruise lines. We hope this comprehensive list of winners helps spark your wanderlust and inspire your next trip. Large-Ship Cruise Winner: Royal Caribbean Royal Caribbean’s ships are planets unto themselves. The 5,518-passenger Symphony of the Seas—the world’s largest cruise ship, just a few feet shorter than the Empire State Building—boasts a ride-filled boardwalk, a 1,400-plus seat theater, and its own Central Park. Other equally grand ships include the Allure of the Seas, a 5,484-passenger wonder with ziplines, a waterpark, and more bars than any other ship on the water; and Odyssey of the Seas, on which more than 4,200 passengers can explore virtual reality, hang 300 feet above sea level in the globelike North Star, and take the kiddos to the game-filled SeaPlex. Medium-Ship Cruise Winner: Seabourn

Article continues below advertisement