Strict New Rules Make It More Difficult to Visit Machu Picchu

More than 30 years ago, UNESCO added Machu Picchu to its World Heritage collection, calling the Incan sanctuary in Peru “among the greatest artistic, architectural, and land use achievements anywhere.” But the inundation of tourist crowds to the ancient citadel has taken a heavy toll on the site and its conservation. As a result, tourist access to this popular destination is becoming more limited than ever.

As of January 1, travelers planning to visit Machu Picchu are required to purchase tickets not just for entry on a specific date, but also at a specific hour.

The new rules, explained

The updated measures, which were introduced by Cuzco’s Ministry of Culture, outline three time blocks within which travelers can book hour-specific entry to Machu Picchu: “early morning” (between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m.), “morning” (between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m.), and “afternoon” (between 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.).

No visitor will be permitted to enter the site earlier than the hour assigned at purchase (which will be printed on each ticket), and all tickets will expire after one hour. This means that if you have a 9 a.m. reservation, you cannot enter the citadel complex before that designated hour, but you must enter by 10 a.m. at the latest. In addition, maximum stay times have now been limited to four hours or less at Machu Picchu.