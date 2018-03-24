Don’t Stop Traveling: How Tour Operators Are Combating Overtourism

Travelers often complain about crowds and are always looking for a way to avoid them. But the people who live in very popular places know that those crowds don’t ever go away. While residents may enjoy a real economic benefit from visitors, unchecked tourism has also caused overcrowding, put a strain on local resources, and in some cases, decreased a region’s livability.

Last summer’s anti-tourism protests in Venice, Barcelona, and other European cities marked a breaking point for residents of those communities: The negative impacts of overtourism were outweighing the benefits of their tourism dollars. Around the world, popular destinations have started taking steps to address the issue. Peru began limiting the amount of time visitors can spend in the ruins of Machu Picchu, and some U.S. national parks are considering requiring time-specific reservations.

Photo by Rostislav Glinsky/Shutterstock Tourists pack into the historic center of Venice near Piazza San Marco.

Off-season and off-the-beaten-path trips





Smaller groups





“With fewer people, [small groups] can tread lightly, leaving less of a mark on the destination.”

Several tour outfitters are joining the fight, too, adjusting their itineraries to minimize impact on popular places, while still offering access to the destination’s most appealing characteristics. Intrepid Travel now focuses on running trips to Europe between October and March, which is considered the off-season. It has also launched trips to less-visited places, including Finland, Poland , Belarus, Moldova, and Cyprus, as well as off-the-tourist-trail areas like southern Morocco instead of Marrakech , or northern Peru instead of Machu Picchu.The highlight of my recent Intrepid Travel Morocco Atlas and Atlantic trip was visiting the town of Tafraoute in the Anti-Atlas Mountains. The heart of the Berber homeland is far from the bustling souks and resorts of Morocco, and while most tourists head north of Marrakech, we’d gone south. I wandered among uncrowded babouche and jewelry shops, talked with women in argan oil co-operatives, and got to know residents over coffee in local cafés—all while being one of only a handful of visitors in town.Another focus for tour companies is bringing travelers beyond the typical tourist destinations to places where they can immerse themselves in local culture. Exodus Travels encourages travelers headed to Peru to embark on the Moonstone Trek , rather than the popular Inca Trail. Moonstone hikers share the path with Peruvians instead of other tourists. In Croatia , Exodus Travels puts another local spin on a popular destination with its Dalmatian Coast cycling trip : While travelers may end their route in Dubrovnik, they spend the majority of their days in small villages.Travel in small groups is another way tour operators address overcrowding. With fewer people, they can tread lightly, leaving less of a mark on the destination, especially in places where the infrastructure can’t handle lots of visitors.

National Geographic Expeditions has designed many of its active expeditions to take small groups of travelers to areas where not many tourists go. Its Iceland: Volcanoes, Glaciers, and Whales Adventure goes way beyond the overcrowded Golden Circle to the far eastern and northern parts of the island; its Alaska Sea Kayaking Adventure gives guests the opportunity to explore Glacier Bay by kayak—an intimate approach that avoids the crowds and the carbon footprint of big cruise ships.

Local guides and experiences