You Can Win North Face Gear by Tracking Your Hikes on Strava This Month

This March is a month of milestones. For many of us, it marks the one-year anniversary of the last time we enjoyed a cocktail indoors with friends, boarded an airplane to go on vacation with family, or left the country to explore the world beyond our borders. And this particularly snowy winter has left many of us feeling more isolated than ever with a severe case of cabin fever.

With spring on the horizon, the North Face is partnering with Strava, the fitness tracking app, to encourage us to get outdoors and enjoy the mental health benefits of nature. Launching March 1 on Strava, the North Face Vectiv Power Further, Together Challenge is a month-long virtual competition inviting runners and hikers to collectively explore all 148.3 million miles of trails that cover the globe. On an individual level, you’re only responsible for logging 100 km during the month—roughly 62 miles total, or about 2 miles per day.

Courtesy of the North Face You could win a new pair of trail runners from the North Face’s Vectiv line.

To join, download the free Strava app and click into the platform’s challenge gallery and look for “Power Further, Together Challenge.” Once you click join, any walk, run, hike, or wheelchair activity logged in the app will count toward your 100-km monthly goal.

For every 20 km you log, you’ll unlock rewards, including chances to win trail footwear from the North Face’s brand-new Vectiv line, which launched on January 26. Other prizes include classics like Base Camp duffel bags and Flight Futurelight jackets, which would normally set you back $120 to $280.