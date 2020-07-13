“Lord of the Rings” Fans, Rejoice: This New Hiking Trail Is for You

Note: Though COVID-19 has stalled a lot of travel plans, we hope our stories can offer inspiration for your future adventures—and a bit of hope.

If you’re a fan of Lord of the Rings, you may have had some trouble getting to Middle-Earth—or even just New Zealand, where more than 150 locations around the country were filmed in Peter Jackson’s LOTR trilogy. Luckily, Spain’s new hiking trail is a bit more accessible: Dubbed El Camino del Anillo—or “The Way of the Ring”—the 76-mile trail crosses dramatic landscapes, picturesque villages, and crumbling ramparts reminiscent of places described in J.R.R. Tolkien's books.

Starting about an hour north of Madrid, the trail crosses the Sierra de Guadarrama range and is meant to be completed across seven days and seven nights. Attractions along the way include Buitrago del Lozoya Castle (said to resemble the fictional village of Bree), the area of El Berrueco (Hobbiton meadow), and the medieval town of Patones (the grasslands of Rohan).

El Camino del Anillo was developed by the Laudato Si Foundation, which is under the Archbishop of Madrid. Planning the route took five years of research and hiking, reports Madrid newspaper La Razón, and is a way to raise awareness of the region, whose population is shrinking.