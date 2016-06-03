The Most Stylish Corners of Portland, Maine

“Maine feels like the essence of New England to me,” says Alex Carleton, creative director of outdoor clothing brand Filson. “The coast, the mountains, the elegant small towns.” He looks the part of a rugged local, too, for good reason: Before moving to Filson’s headquarters in Seattle, Carleton lived in the state. Today, he still keeps a home in Portland, a town he just can’t seem to quit.

Small Town, Big Beach

“Spring Point Ledge Lighthouse, a small Victorian lighthouse surrounded by a dog-friendly beach, is perfect for tromping around. To explore further, take a day trip to the rustic shipyard town of Bath. I usually stroll around the shops. After, I plan a cookout at Popham Beach. From there, at low tide, you can cross a sandbar

and walk out to Fox Island.”

One Sailor’s Trash . . .

“I love tote bags. I own hundreds of them. When I discovered Sea Bags back in the late ’90s, I was hooked. The owners make them out of recycled sails and nautical rope. Another store I love is David Wood Clothiers. Owner David Hodgkins travels the world and brings back hand-knit socks from Ireland, great Italian neckties,

and other unique finds. His store is small and selective.”

Rock (and) Lobster