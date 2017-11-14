Experiencing Portugal Is All the More Vivid on a Walking Trip

Portugal is best enjoyed with two feet and a heartbeat. At least, this is what I learned on Country Walkers’ Porto to Lisbon walking tour, which took me deep into some of Portugal’s most enchanting rural landscapes and small towns.

We began in Porto, where the medieval Ribeira district revealed an Old World labyrinth of baroque churches, antediluvian wine cellars, and cobblestone terraces—a place that harkens back to a more languid way of life. We were dazzled by the Douro Valley’s rolling vineyards and pastoral charms, centuries-old quintas (estates), and festive dinners that lasted long into the night. The Alentejo—a region known for making many of Portugal’s cured meats and cheeses—impressed us with its hilltop castles and forests of cork and olive.

As our small-group tour continued on, I came to appreciate that exploring Portugal on foot is accompanied by a palpable sense of excitement and expectation—and this has everything to do with the way Country Walkers designs its tours. Many of the most memorable moments were the ones that could have only happened while taking it slow.