These Bluffworks Pants Are Made for Active Travel—and They’re 50 Percent Off Right Now

The brand behind one of the most popular men’s travel pants now has a pair for women: the Trevi Pants. You can bike miles in them and wear them out to dinner after—no wonder they’re my go-to travel pants.

Welcome to AFAR Approved: a deep dive into the travel items that we’re totally obsessed with, never leave behind, and can’t stop telling our friends about. The pursuit of the perfect pair of travel pants is an ongoing conversation at AFAR. We all have our preferences, but we agree on a few essentials: They have to work for almost any occasion, be comfortable (naturally), not wrinkle in an embarrassing way, and have pockets—like legit, can-fit-a-phone-in-them-and-not-pull-your-pants-down pockets. I thought it was an impossible challenge to find such a pair—until last fall, when clothing brand Bluffworks (the masterminds behind men’s favorites like the Ascender Chino and the Gramercy Blazer) launched its new women’s line. Since founder Stefan Loble launched the technical clothing brand, Bluffworks, in 2012, he and his team have dedicated themselves to creating clothes that merge the best of function and style. After launching a line of men’s pants, blazers, and shirts that are wrinkle resistant, moisture wicking, machine washable, and actually fashionable, they gained a cult following of gear heads and frequent travelers who fell in love with their clothes. Even without a women’s line, I joined the following in hopes that they’d extend their knowledge to clothes I could wear and was thrilled when they finally did. As soon as they did, I gave their capsule wardrobe line a spin: their Trevi Pants, Trevi Dress, Azores Blouse, and Threshold T-Shirt (they have since added a women’s blazer, the Trevi Blazer, to the lineup). The Trevi Pants were by far my favorite piece from the set and quickly became my go-to travel pants for every adventure. Want to learn more? Here’s my review of Bluffworks’ Trevi Pants and why I think they’re one of the best women’s travel pants out there. Style and fit

Available in either solid blue or black, the Trevi Pants aren’t a statement piece. Rather, they’re a versatile staple that I can dress up with a pair of flats and a sweater for a business event, or down with a pair of sneakers and a fitted T-shirt for casual days exploring a new city. They also have an adjustable hem that gives me even more flexibility while styling outfits and just enough stretch in the fabric to make them almost as comfortable as my favorite yoga pants. Of course, they don’t look like yoga pants. As someone who otherwise lives in leggings and skinny jeans, the semi-fitted but modern trouser design was a bit of a change but it didn’t take me long to fall in love with the flattering, slim leg cut. Shorter ladies, there’s one extra perk: a petite option. I’m 5’3” and can confidently say the petite ankle pants really are ankle pants that hit my leg at just the right spot. Features and travel friendliness Before I went full-on gear nerd with my travel wardrobe, hyper-analyzing the fabrics (merino wool all the way!) and features (pill resistant? odor-control? I’m there), I didn’t think much about anything other than style and how it’d hold up against the weather. Especially after a trip in which I waited a full week for a pair of soggy jeans to dry during Costa Rica’s rainy season, investing in a travel wardrobe that could stand up to the rigors of the road became a priority for me. Once you’ve experienced travel clothing loaded with technical features, it’s hard to go back. The Trevi Pants, as well as everything in the Bluffworks line, are designed with active people in mind—whether that means biking to work or sightseeing for a full day. As such, they’ve used a lightweight, technical fabric that’s moisture wicking, wrinkle and pill resistant, and with odor control. I’ve biked miles in them and never got gross, rumpled, or sweaty, even after climbing the hills of San Francisco on my road bike.

