Effortlessly Chic Travel Pants to Pack for Your Next Trip

Save the yoga leggings for your next wellness retreat and strut the (airport) runway in these travel pants instead—they’re snuggly enough for the airplane, but stylish enough for the world’s fashion capitals.

For many, the thought of an hours-long plane ride conjures images of comfortable stretchy leggings and the idea of touring a new destination without overly-casual joggers is often unimaginable. Even reliable everyday denim can feel heavy and restrictive when you’re on the go. There are, however, fashion-forward alternatives. Gorgeous travel-friendly pants do exist and can take you from the “tourist” look to the “slick local around town” side of style. Look no further than the following best pairs of travel pants for both men and women. Best travel pants for women Product photos courtesy Amour Vert; Design by Emily Blevins The black pant: Amour Vert There’s no arguing the versatile appeal of black clothing when it comes to vacation packing. Sticking to the classic color, Amour Vert, a San Francisco-based environmentally friendly brand, has created the Anissa pant—and it’s anything but basic. Made out of soft and pampering Tencel and featuring a flattering pleated front, the cool, airy pants are particularly suitable for all-day exploring in warmer climates. Lounge comfortably in them on the plane then team with a cropped top and sneakers upon landing, and get ready to collect compliments in foreign languages. Buy Now: $138, amourvert.com Product photos courtesy of Ace&Jig; Design by Emily Blevins The pajama dream: Ace&Jig

When you need elevated yet comfortable clothing, it doesn’t get better than Ace&Jig, a Brooklyn-based, women-owned mini sartorial empire. The brand makes its own woven textiles, collaborating with Indian artisans to create the softest, most luxurious textures imaginable. Its Gatsby pants are no exception: Cozy enough to sleep in, but striking enough to be worn in the world’s fashion capitals, the slightly slouchy, elastic-waisted pants are a travel must. For maximum mixing-and-matching capabilities, opt for a monochrome version. Buy Now: $269, nordstrom.com Product photos by Zack DeZon; Design by Emily Blevins The sarouel: Anissa Aida... What’s a sarouel, you may ask? Only the most comfortable drop-crotch pant, and one that is traditionally worn in North Africa and the Saharan regions. Anissa Aida… designer Anissa Meddeb, who grew up between Tunis and France and is now based in New York, gives the garment a tailored twist by making it out of high-quality linen and adding pleats and a detachable belt for a sophisticated fusion feel. The result: the sharp-looking Samurai Sarouel. The roomy and flowing pants look equally good with heels or high-tops and will feel right at home whether you’re at a resort or on a mountain top. Buy Now: $210, anissaaida.com Product photos courtesy of Suunday; Design by Emily Blevins The wide leg crop: Suunday Wide leg pants are back in style this fall, and they happen to be perfect for travel. Relaxed yet chic, the linen Davy pants from small brand Suunday are easily paired with sneakers for a day of hiking, or with cute flats for an afternoon of sightseeing, thanks to the smart, cropped cut. The breathable natural fabric delivers all-day appeal, the pockets are great for stashing loose items, and the caramel color couldn’t be more on-trend. Designer Stacie Lang, who’s based in Phoenix, manufactures the garments in responsible Los Angeles factories and focuses on quality rather than quantity, so no chance of accidental twinning in the TSA Precheck line. Buy Now: $72, suunday.com Best travel pants for all genders Product photos courtesy Hemsmith; Design by Emily Blevins The elevated joggers: Hemsmith

Imagine a pair of denim pants that are meant for running, lounging, and dancing all at once. Hemsmith, a sustainable Long Island–based brand, makes it happen. The versatile Lenox is made from indigo-hued denim-style cotton and features all the elements of a good pair of joggers without compromising style. The elastic waistband and cuffs ensure comfort, while the fitted cut and the high-quality fabric make these pants a good choice for pretty much any scenario. The best part? They’re unisex, so if you’re traveling with a partner, you could potentially save precious suitcase room. Buy Now: $135, hemsmith.com Best travel pants for men Product photos courtesy of Mr. P; Design by Emily Blevins The cool drawstrings: Mr. P by Mr. Porter A clever alternative to joggers, sporty-yet-elegant drawstring trousers are an unlikely hit. Looking great with either a hoodie or a polo, they’ll serve you loyally during long flights, through decadent feasts, and on chilly hikes. Mr. P, style authority Mr. Porter’s minimalist luxury line, makes the perfect pair. Its Slim-Fit Drawstring Trousers may not have a catchy moniker, but the design is impeccable. Lightweight and made in a goes-with-everything black, the cropped pants fit easily around the waist and casually hit the ankles; even flip-flops would be a suitable styling move. Buy Now: $280, mrporter.com Product photos courtesy Bluffworks; Design by Emily Blevins The chinos: Bluffworks They may look like most everyday chinos at first sight, but Bluffworks pants are a known secret among travel-savvy guys. The Kickstarter-backed, cleverly constructed, New York-based brand manages to merge cool, activity-accommodating details like wrinkle-free, moisture-wicking polyester fabric and secure zipped pockets with a slick, urban look and feel. The Chinos can be bought in a tailored or a regular fit and in a variety of colors—khaki or navy being your best bets. Buy Now: $125, bluffworks.com