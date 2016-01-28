Home>Travel inspiration>Food + Drink>Restaurants + Cafés

The Best Pastries in Paris (Besides All the Croissants)

By Lindsey Tramuta

Jan 28, 2016

share this article
flipboard
L'Éclair de Genie's namesake treat

Photo credit: Jessica Antola

L'Éclair de Genie's namesake treat

Spoiler: One comes with ice cream.

Article continues below advertisement

share this article
flipboard

Already binged through the Great British Baking Show? May we suggest streaming Qui Sera Le Prochain Grand Pâtissier (translation: Who Will Be the Next Great Pastry Chef), France's equivalent of the UK breakout. We tapped the host, venerable pâtissier Philippe Urraca, for his picks for Paris' best pastries. (Ed note: We left out croissants because picking just one in Paris is way too hard!)

The Best . . . Tarte Aux Pommes
“Renowned pastry chef Claire Damon of Des Gâteaux et du Pain has mastered a technique that leaves the crust perfectly crisp and the fruit juicy every time.”

The Best . . . Paris Brest
“At La Pâtisserie des Rêves, these wheel-shaped treats are sandwiched with a hazelnut cream. Each bite truly explodes with flavor.”

The Best . . . Éclair
L’Éclair de Génie made a genius update on the éclair au chocolat: half the size, half the sugar, and the highest quality chocolate from Grand Cru.”

The Best . . . Flan
"The texture, flavor, and smoothness of the flan at Colorova? It's beyond compare."

The Best . . . Profiteroles
When it comes to profiteroles, Urraca's own take the cake. At his Profiterole Chérie, the cream-or ice cream–filled mounds are made to order right in front of you.

>>Next: This Place is Revamping a Classic French Treat

popular stories

  1. Being Careful Doesn’t Mean Not Traveling

    Tips + News

  2. Florida Has Started Reopening to Travelers—Here’s What You Need to Know

    Tips + News

  3. England’s New 2,800-Mile Trail Will Be the Longest Coastal Path in the World

    Outdoor Adventure

Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips

Please enter a valid email address.

Read our privacy policy

more from afar

When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?

When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?

Travel News

13 Books Travelers Should Read This Summer

13 Books Travelers Should Read This Summer

Books

What Life Looks Like in Countries Coming Out of Lockdown

What Life Looks Like in Countries Coming Out of Lockdown

Travel News

Travel Tales: A World of Boundless Stories

Travel Tales: A World of Boundless Stories