The Best Pastries in Paris (Besides All the Croissants)

Already binged through the Great British Baking Show? May we suggest streaming Qui Sera Le Prochain Grand Pâtissier (translation: Who Will Be the Next Great Pastry Chef), France's equivalent of the UK breakout. We tapped the host, venerable pâtissier Philippe Urraca, for his picks for Paris' best pastries. (Ed note: We left out croissants because picking just one in Paris is way too hard!)

The Best . . . Tarte Aux Pommes

“Renowned pastry chef Claire Damon of Des Gâteaux et du Pain has mastered a technique that leaves the crust perfectly crisp and the fruit juicy every time.”

The Best . . . Paris Brest

“At La Pâtisserie des Rêves, these wheel-shaped treats are sandwiched with a hazelnut cream. Each bite truly explodes with flavor.”

The Best . . . Éclair

“L’Éclair de Génie made a genius update on the éclair au chocolat: half the size, half the sugar, and the highest quality chocolate from Grand Cru.”

The Best . . . Flan

"The texture, flavor, and smoothness of the flan at Colorova? It's beyond compare."

The Best . . . Profiteroles

When it comes to profiteroles, Urraca's own take the cake. At his Profiterole Chérie, the cream-or ice cream–filled mounds are made to order right in front of you.

>>Next: This Place is Revamping a Classic French Treat