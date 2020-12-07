16 Delicious Pastries From Around the World

As any Great British Baking Show fan knows, there are a lot of different ways to style a slab of pastry dough, and a whole world of delicious baked goods out there waiting to be devoured. In fact, trying the most popular pastries in a new country is one of our favorite travel rituals.

Whether you want to add some global inspiration to your baking repertoire or simply daydream about visiting bakeries in Europe, here are 16 must-try pastries from around the world.

Illustrations by Amanda Lanzone The Romanian Chimney Cake is roasted over an open fire.

Chimney Cake

Romania

Have you ever had pastries roasted on an open fire? If not, a Romanian chimney cake (or kürtőskalács) will soon make you a fan. Named for both its tubular shape and subtly smoky flavor, the kürtőskalács is sold in street stands across Eastern Europe.

To make one, a baker wraps an entire yard of dough around a spit, which is then constantly rotated over coals for many hours. Once its exterior has crisped to a satisfactory golden brown—a nice contrast with the doughy interior—the kürtőskalács is cut into manageable, six-inch pieces and dusted with cinnamon sugar.

For traditional Romanian weddings and other special occasions, bakers may even hide a bottle of brandy inside the baked pastry. And if hazelnutty, goopy goodness is your thing? We recommend hunting down a kürtőskalács stand that sells hot chimney cakes lined with Nutella.

Mexico's Concha pastry dates back to colonial times.

Concha

Mexico

The history of Mexican conchas can be traced back to colonial times. Legend holds that, when French bakers began to immigrate to Mexico in the 17th century, they brought their brioche recipes with them—for the sweet, spongy concha is strikingly similar to the French pastry.

Nobody knows who first added the crumbled sugar-cookie topping, now the signature feature of the concha, but the world owes said person a muchas gracias. The concha’s cookie topping is typically flavored with vanilla or chocolate and shaped to look like a seashell (although creative variations in both flavor and shape abound). Further variations include filling the bread with whipped cream, custard, or even refried beans. Why not sample them all?

Indonesia's rice-based Kueh Klepons are a must-try street snack.

Kueh Klepon

Indonesia

When you hear the word “pastry,” what comes to mind? Green rice balls filled with hot sugar syrup and wrapped in banana leaves? Maybe not for most Americans, but in Indonesia, such sweets—called kueh klepon—are a delicious standby.

Kueh klepon’s glutinous rice base is mixed with tapioca and flavored with pandan or dracaena leaves, which also give the pastries their subtle green color. Bakers then insert a chunk of palm sugar that liquefies when the pastries are boiled—and the syrup is known to squirt unsuspecting consumers in the face.

Eating these coconut-covered “snackies” (an Indonesian nickname for snack foods) may be like playing pastry roulette, but it’s worth the risk.

Argentina's star-shaped Pastelitos are best enjoyed alongside a hot beverage.

Pastelito

Argentina

These star-shaped puff pastries were created to celebrate Argentina’s independence from Spain. In paintings that depict the Revolución de Mayo—May 25th, 1810, the day when Spanish authorities returned partial control to the Argentinians—female slaves sell pastelitos to the animated crowd.

But while the delicate pastries had a bittersweet beginning, they became deeply engrained in Argentinean culture and now signify patriotism and national pride. Argentineans serve the flaky dessert filled with quince or sweet potato paste for Revolución de Mayo and other celebrations.

Enjoy one with a hot beverage, such as hot chocolate or yerba maté, for a perfect holiday treat.

Also known as dead-fly pies, Eccles Cakes are an English favorite.

Eccles Cake

England

Eccles cake, a disc-like buttery pastry filled with currants and other dried fruit, originated in (drumroll, please . . .) Eccles, an English township that was built around a 12th-century church. (Eccles comes from the Latin word ecclesia, meaning “church” or “assembly”).

In 1789, a Mrs. Elizabeth Raffald published an influential cookbook containing a recipe for “sweet patties,” pastries filled with fruit—and the gelatinous meat of a boiled calf’s foot.

But it wasn’t until baker James Birch created a version without the calf’s foot in 1793 that the pastry actually became popular. He started selling the cakes at his street-corner shop, which is still standing, and their popularity skyrocketed. Eccles cakes remain a fixture in afternoon teas across England.

Fruity details, such as candied peels and currants, add just the right amount of tang—and also inspired the cake’s nickname, “dead fly pies.” They’re much tastier than they sound, we promise.

Fried, braided, doughnut-like koeksisters can be found throughout South Africa.

Koeksister

South Africa

The koeksister, a sweet braided doughnut, is a South African staple. Roadside stands with signs advertising “the best koeksisters in South Africa” are everywhere, although local families (who pass down their recipes through generations) each argue that theirs takes the cake.

But while it may be impossible to determine who makes the best koeksister, one thing’s for sure: these doughnut-like delicacies are a must-try. Two versions compete for popularity across the country: The sticky Afrikaner, which is coated in sugar syrup, and the Cape Malay (named after Cape Town’s Muslim community), which is made from spiced dough and then coated in dried coconut.

Both versions, however, are braided and deep-fried—and both are as delicious as they are cute.

Served sweet or savory, Russian vatrushkas are like an open-faced pirozhki.

Vatrushka

Russia

These popular Russian pastries fall into the pirozhki family, the main difference being that, while pirozhkis are closed buns with fillings, vatrushkas are open-faced. Imagine a round, sweet bread topped with sweetened cottage cheese (or, occasionally, jam or marmalade) and sometimes sprinkled with raisins or fruit pieces.

If you prefer savory foods, go for the meat-topped vatrushkas. The dense treats are traditionally baked in wood-fired ovens (the word vatra translates to “fire” in many Slavic languages) and range anywhere from five inches to nearly three feet in diameter.

Be sure to come hungry.

Kolompehs, found in Iran, get their sweetness from Medjool dates instead of sugar.

Kolompeh

Iran

Kolompeh are as beautiful as they are delicious—well, almost. Bakers use wooden kolompeh stamps (they’re usually passed down through their families) to imprint the delicate, round pastries with detailed patterns or whimsical nature scenes.

But the true beauty of a kolompeh is its taste. The flaky, fragrant treat is filled with walnuts, butter, and saffron and sweetened only by Medjool dates—that is, no sugar added.

Whoever said “guilt-free indulgence” was an oxymoron has now been proven wrong.

Marzipan-based kaber ellouz are enjoyed during special occasions in Tunisia.

Kaber Ellouz

Tunisia

Marzipan dough forms the base of the multicolored kaber ellouz, or Tunisian almond balls. The dough is first flavored with rosewater and vanilla. Then, to create the rainbow-like effect, the dough is separated into three chunks—two of which are dyed with food coloring—and then braided.

The plait is cut into individual pieces, which are rolled in superfine sugar and voilà: delicious eye candy, no baking required.

While people around the world enjoy these festive sweets during the winter holidays, Tunisians celebrate with kaber ellouz at special occasions throughout the year.

In true French fashion, the kouign-amann is a buttery, decadent pastry that’s hard to resist.

Kouign-Amann

France

Move over, croissant: The world has discovered your caramelized match. The kouign-amann, or “butter cake,” originated in Brittany in the 1800s, which explains its Breton—and distinctly un-French—name. (The Celtic language spoken in this part of France shares more similarities with Welsh than French.)

Rest assured that this decadent pastry lives up to its name—and upholds the “everything’s better with butter” motto in full. The kouign-amann consists of hundreds of layers of butter and dough sprinkled with a sugar-salt mix that caramelizes as the pastry bakes, becoming moist and melty in the middle and delicately flaky on the exterior.

Sometimes they’re filled with fresh fruit, chocolate, or coconut—oui, s’îl vous plait.

This salted-caramel treat is definitely not meant for those watching their waistlines, but let’s be honest: If you’re reading this, is calorie-counting really your top priority?

Fried until golden brown, Italian origliettas will melt in your mouth.

Origlietta

Italy