13 Easy Breads to Bake From Around the World

From Armenian lavash to Italian focaccia, here are some of the easiest breads from around the world to make at home.

It’s pretty clear that bread baking has become the national quarantine pastime. But while I love to bake, I just can’t bring myself to spend hours kneading dough and nursing sourdough starters right now. So here’s a baker’s dozen for the lazy carb lover—just keep in mind that you still need to account for rise time. You’ll find classics (focaccia, brioche) but also a few surprises (Armenian lavash, South African roosterkoek, whaaaat?). Most are possible to whip up with standard pantry ingredients, no bread flour or sourdough starters required. (I noted any exceptions.) Ready, set, BAKE! Simit From: Turkey

Prep time: 30 minutes Dating back to the Ottoman era, this slender, twisted ring—a cousin to the bagel—was once the snack food of sultans and considered a valuable gift. These days, the sesame seed–studded rounds are a ubiquitous sight on the streets of Istanbul. The secret to its addicting, lightly sweetened flavor? The dough is briefly dipped in molasses-sweetened water before baking. Get the recipe. Photo by Lisa Holmen/Shutterstock Naan, once a bread savored only by royals, is surprisingly easy to make at home. Naan From: India

Prep time: 30 minutes This flatbread is among the oldest breads in the world. The first recorded mention of naan was in 1300, in the “notes of the Indo-Persian poet Amir Kushrau.” While traditionally made in a tandoor oven—the dough is slapped onto the walls of a 750-degree oven—you can use a cast-iron pan and get surprisingly impressive results. This recipe from the Food Network’s Aarti Sequeira walks you through everything you need to know. Get the recipe. Photo by Judah Grubb/Shutterstock The ingredient that led to the rise of banana bread in the United States was not actually bananas—but baking powder. Banana Bread From: the United States

Prep time: 10 minutes When it comes to iconic American bread, you might think San Francisco sourdough or New York bagels. But both of those require time—a lot of time—and effort. Who can be bothered! Banana bread, on the other hand, is easy to make, easy to riff on, and as classic as American pie. It’s a relatively new addition to the American diet, but it took off quickly (as this King Arthur Flour story reveals). I’ve used Molly Wizenberg’s recipe from A Homemade Life for years—the combo of crystallized ginger and chopped chocolate really make the bread pop. Get the recipe Photo by Gary Perkin/Shutterstock In Italy, focaccia varies from region to region. Focaccia From: Italy

Prep time: 15 minutes

Brown bread, when done well, is one of Ireland’s greatest treats. Writer Jessica Colley Clarke explored the bread, which forms the backbone of any self-respecting Irish breakfast, in a story for AFAR, writing: “Fresh from the oven, thickly sliced, slathered in salted Irish butter, brown bread soothes you with its unfussy nourishment.” The version below calls for wheat germ, buttermilk (use this trick if you don’t have any on hand), and two different types of wheat flour, though you can just use regular whole wheat in a pinch. Get the recipe. Photo by Shutterstock The secret to Malaysia’s roti canai is all in properly spreading the dough. Roti Canai From: Malaysia

Prep time: About 25 minutes I still remember the first roti canai—a classic breakfast flatbread—I tried in Malaysia last year. First, we watched, mesmerized, as the baker spread and tossed the dough. He drizzled it with clarified butter, then went on to twist and fold it into a tiny dough crown, then griddled the whole thing. The result was a flaky, buttery flatbread that haunts me (in a good way) to this day. The dough is super simple to prepare—the trick to those flaky layers comes in the spreading technique, so make sure you watch the video in the recipe below before you dive in. Get the recipe. Photo by Shutterstock Finnish pulla bread can be served as a braided loaf—or more shareable cinnamon rolls. Pulla From: Finland

Prep time: About 20 minutes, including 5 minutes of kneading In Finland, like in many Scandinavian cultures, the day is divided into coffee breaks. There’s aamukahvi (morning coffee), päiväkahvi (daytime coffee), and even saunakahvi (sauna coffee!). And pulla, a cardamom-spiced sweet bread, is one of the most common pastries to munch on while sipping a kahvi. Most frequently braided into a loaf, the dough can also be used to make cinnamon rolls, which are so much easier to share with hungry quarantined neighbors. Get the recipe. Photo by Uskarp/Shutterstock Khachapuri, a boat-shaped bread filled with cheese and egg, is traditionally made with imeruli and sulguni cheeses (but feta and mozzarella work just fine). Khachapuri From: Georgia

Prep time: About 30 minutes The moment I read about these egg-topped, “cheesy-oozing pies” in Anya von Bremzen's story about Georgian hospitality, I was hooked. (Honestly, who wouldn’t be?) So I was delighted to discover that football-shaped khachapuri—Georgia’s national dish—are relatively easy to prepare at home, so long as you have mozzarella and/or feta. This is, admittedly, the most ambitious bread on the list, but given that you can eat it as a meal, it’s worth the extra labor, no? Get the recipe. Photo by Shutterstock The look and preparation (sometimes they’re griddled, sometimes they're baked) of Chinese shaobing vary from region to region. Shaobing From: China

Prep time: About 30 minutes Most people don’t associate China with bread but the country has plenty of iconic carbs, beyond rice. Case in point: this layered sesame flatbread common in northern China—where wheat is a staple crop—and often served alongside meals instead of rice. From the outside, it looks like a flat bun, sprinkled with sesame seeds, but cut it open and you’ll find airy, flavor-packed layers. The recipe below calls for sesame paste but includes a great hack if you don’t want to make your own. Get the recipe.