A Totally Biased List of the Best Foods to Eat in NYC—and Where to Eat Them

You know these restaurants: They may not be the fanciest, but these are the ones you swear by. The ones you go to all the time. The ones you bring your parents and partners to or where you’re content to dine solo with nothing but a good book and the city passing by. The ones you think of first when someone asks you, Where should I eat in New York City? Fear not—we’ve got you covered.
What follows is a borough-by-borough list of some of the city’s best eats, from Malinese stewed chicken in the Bronx to an all-you-can-eat Sri Lankan buffet in Staten Island. And even if you’re not in New York City, several of these foods are available for online ordering, which means you’ll get to taste some of the city’s top dishes no matter where you’re sitting. Happy feasting.
Top Foods to Eat in the Bronx
Home to Yankee Stadium and the New York Botanical Garden, the Bronx has no shortage of excellent places to eat, from seafood in City Island to its very own Little Italy on Arthur Avenue.
Lobster bites from Johnny’s Reef
City Island
Corned beef and matzo ball soup from Liebman’s Deli
Riverdale
Buy Now: Complete Deli Dinner, $129, goldbelly.com
Stewed chicken and rice from Balimaya
Mott Haven
Cheese pizza from Golden Pizza
Mott Haven
Alcapurrias from Margarita
South Bronx
Mole verde from La Morada
South Bronx
Top Foods to Eat in Manhattan
The most densely populated of the five boroughs, Manhattan has good eats everywhere you look—yes, even Midtown.
Mangu and roasted chicken from Malecon
Washington Heights
Mofongo with chicharrón from La Barca
Washington Heights
Pastelitos de pollo from Cuchifritos
East Harlem
Chicken and waffles from Amy Ruth’s
Harlem
Blueberry bagel with cream cheese from Bo’s Bagels
Harlem
Mango chicken curry with linguini from Safari
Harlem
Jerk chicken patty with ting from One Stop Patty Shop
Harlem
Banh mi with crispy spiced chicken cutlet from Saiguette
Upper West Side
Black and white cookie from Zabar’s
Upper West Side
Everything bagel with olive cream cheese from Absolute Bagels
Upper West Side
The Recession Special from Gray’s Papaya
Upper West Side
Lox scrambled with eggs and onions from Barney Greengrass
Upper West Side
Chocolate chip walnut cookie from Levain
Upper East Side
Classic BEC on a bagel from H&H Bagels
Upper East Side
Buy Now: Half Dozen H&H Bagels, Cream Cheese, and Nova Scotia Salmon, $69, goldbelly.com
Cheeseburger and fries from JG Melon
Upper East Side
Pastrami on rye from Pastrami Queen
Upper East Side
Buy Now: Pastrami Queen Sandwich Kit, $89, goldbelly.com
Spicy pork stew and vegetable japchae from Woorijip
Koreatown
Korean barbecue from Kang Ho Dong Baekjeong
Koreatown
Honey Earl Grey roll cake from Besfren
Koreatown
Yellow dal and curried potatoes from Punjabi Grocery & Deli
East Village
Seitan Parmesan, pasta fagioli, and Caesar salad from John’s of 12th Street
East Village
Cauliflower Parmesan and mac and cheese bombs from The Organic Grill
East Village
Gobi Manchurian from Ahimsa Garden
East Village
Cheese and potato pierogi from Veselka
East Village
Buy Now: Choose Your Own Veselka Pierogi (3 Dozen), $99, goldbelly.com
Chazuke and sake from Decibel
East Village
Blue bowl and kimchi scrambled eggs from Good Thanks
East Village
Ten zaru soba from Sobaya
East Village
Adjaruli khachapuri from Oda House
East Village
Spicy stamina ramen from Mr. Taka
East Village
Mac and cheese from Red Bamboo
West Village
Spicy rigatoni from Carbone
West Village
Dan dan noodles from Flip Sigi
West Village
Mafaldine bolognese from The Leroy House
West Village
The Pat Lafrieda from Emily
West Village
Banana pudding from Magnolia Bakery
West Village
Buy Now: World Famous Magnolia Banana Pudding, $65, goldbelly.com
Cold spicy sesame noodles and Szechuan sweet and spicy orange beef from Chop-Shop
Chelsea
Chicken wings from Jun-Men
Chelsea
Pork soup dumplings from Grand Sichuan
Chelsea
Duck carnitas from Cosme
Flatiron
Raspberry bomboloni from Eataly
Flatiron
Double Shackburger and a Black & White shake from Shake Shack
Flatiron
Buy Now: Shake Shack ShackBurger (8 Pack), $45, goldbelly.com
Spinach and artichoke dip from Hillstone
NoMad
Pastrami on rye from Katz’s Delicatessen
Lower East Side
Potato latkes and a classic bagel and lox from Russ & Daughters Cafe
Lower East Side
Buy Now: Russ & Daughters New York Brunch, $179, goldbelly.com
$1 oysters from The Ten Bells
Lower East Side
Buy Now: Choose Your Own Knishes (6 Pack), $79, goldbelly.com
Nasi lemak and kaya butter toast from Kopitiam
Lower East Side
Chocolate babka from Breads Bakery
Union Square
Buy Now: Breads Bakery Chocolate Babka (3 Pack), $50, goldbelly.com
Israeli salad, falafel, hummus, and extra pita from Shoo Shoo
Nolita
BBQ fried rice and lemon “chicken” from Buddha Bodai
Chinatown
Crab and pork soup dumplings from Shanghai Dumpling
Chinatown
Cold-skin noodles and a spicy cumin lamb burger from Xi’an Famous Foods
Chinatown
Hand-pulled noodles with spicy chicken from Spicy Village
Chinatown
Saganaki, loukaniko, and dakos from Kiki’s
Chinatown
Pineapple bun from Fay Da Bakery
Chinatown
Chinatown egg and cheese sando from Golden Diner
Two Bridges
Top Foods to Eat in Brooklyn
Nearly 3 million people call Brooklyn home, as do nearly 7,000 restaurants, from Yemeni fare in Cobble Hill to Polish in Greenpoint.
Boat blood noodle with pork crackling, Noods n’ Chill
Williamsburg
St. Louis pizza from Speedy Romeo
Clinton Hill
Lamb haneeth from Hadramout
Cobble Hill
Bulgogi and chicken wings from Ssam Korean Bistro
Cobble Hill
Asiago cheese bun from Mazzola Bakery
Carroll Gardens
Cacio e pepe from Frankies 457 Spuntino
Carroll Gardens
Taco and enchilada combo from Taqueria El Patron
Prospect Lefferts Gardens
Rosemary hot chocolate from Ix
Prospect Lefferts Gardens
Queen bean tacos from King David Tacos
Prospect Heights
Baked kafta tahini from Tanoreen
Bay Ridge
Powdered jelly doughnut from Leske’s Bakery
Bay Ridge
Banh Mi Thit Nuong (aka Combination #1 Banh Mi) from Ba Xuyên
Sunset Park
Grilled lamb sausage with rice and Turkish bread from Kofte Piyaz
Sunset Park
Chicharrón tacos with blue corn tortillas from Boca Santa
Bed-Stuy
Hellboy pizza from Paulie Gee’s
Greenpoint
Stuffed cabbage in tomato sauce from Krolewskie Jadlo
Greenpoint
Top Foods to Eat in Queens
Deemed one of the most ethnically diverse neighborhoods in the world, Queens residents represent more than 100 countries and speak nearly 140 different languages. What this means for the food? Only good things.
Duck bao from Corner 28
Flushing
Lucknow dum biryani from Adda Indian Canteen
Long Island City
Samosas with peas and potatoes from Raja Sweets & Fast Food
Jackson Heights
Top Foods to Eat in Staten Island
The southernmost borough of New York City, Staten Island takes more effort to reach than, say, Brooklyn. But oh, what rewards, including some of the best Sri Lankan food and pizza in the city—yep, we said it.
Rava dosa from Dosa Garden
Tompkinsville
Kottu roti from New Asha
Tompkinsville
All-you-can-eat buffet from Lakruwana
Tompkinsville
Sicilian cheese pizza from Joe and Pat’s
Castleton Corners
Products we write about are independently vetted and recommended by our editors. AFAR may earn a commission if you buy through our links, which helps support our independent publication.
>> Next: In Queens, the American Dream Is a Technicolor Celebration