A Totally Biased List of the Best Foods to Eat in NYC—and Where to Eat Them

You know these restaurants: They may not be the fanciest, but these are the ones you swear by. The ones you go to all the time. The ones you bring your parents and partners to or where you’re content to dine solo with nothing but a good book and the city passing by. The ones you think of first when someone asks you, Where should I eat in New York City? Fear not—we’ve got you covered.

What follows is a borough-by-borough list of some of the city’s best eats, from Malinese stewed chicken in the Bronx to an all-you-can-eat Sri Lankan buffet in Staten Island. And even if you’re not in New York City, several of these foods are available for online ordering, which means you’ll get to taste some of the city’s top dishes no matter where you’re sitting. Happy feasting.

Top Foods to Eat in the Bronx

Home to Yankee Stadium and the New York Botanical Garden, the Bronx has no shortage of excellent places to eat, from seafood in City Island to its very own Little Italy on Arthur Avenue.



Cannoli from Madonia Brothers Bakery Little Italy

Big Vinny’s Favorite from Mike’s Italian Deli

Lobster bites from Johnny ’s Reef

City Island The Italian Feast from the Original Crab Shanty City Island

Corned beef and matzo ball soup from Liebman’s Deli

Mott Haven Stewed chicken and rice from Balimaya Mott Haven



Mott Haven Cheese pizza from Golden Pizza Mott Haven

Lechon from Lechonera La Piraña

Alcapurrias from Margarita

Mole verde from La Morada

Top Foods to Eat in Manhattan

The most densely populated of the five boroughs, Manhattan has good eats everywhere you look—yes, even Midtown.



Washington Heights Mangu and roasted chicken from Malecon Washington Heights



Washington Heights Mofongo with chicharrón from La Barca Washington Heights



East Harlem Shredded beef and asada tacos from El Tepeyac Grocery and Taqueria East Harlem



East Harlem Pastelitos de pollo from Cuchifritos East Harlem



Harlem Fried chicken and potato salad from Charles Pan Fried Chicken Harlem



Harlem Whiting with fries from Famous Fish Market Harlem



Harlem Chicken and waffles from Amy Ruth’s Harlem



Harlem Blueberry bagel with cream cheese from Bo’s Bagels Harlem



Harlem Mango chicken curry with linguini from Safari Harlem



Harlem Jerk chicken patty with ting from One Stop Patty Shop Harlem



Morningside Heights Black forest cake from Hungarian Pastry Shop Morningside Heights



Upper West Side Tacos dorados from Pancho’s Antojitos Mexicanos Upper West Side



Upper West Side Banh mi with crispy spiced chicken cutlet from Saiguette Upper West Side



Upper West Side Black and white cookie from Zabar’s Upper West Side



Upper West Side Everything bagel with olive cream cheese from Absolute Bagels Upper West Side



Upper West Side Oxtail and callaloo from Freda’s Caribbean and Soul Cuisine Upper West Side



The Recession Special from Gray’s Papaya Upper West Side

Lox scrambled with eggs and onions from Barney Greengrass

Chocolate chip walnut cookie from Levain



Classic BEC on a bagel from

Classic BEC on a bagel from H&H Bagels Upper East Side

Cheeseburger and fries from JG Melon



Pastrami on rye from Pastrami Queen

Combo plate from The Halal Guys

Rice ball combo from Hanamizuki Cafe

Spicy pork stew and vegetable japchae from Woorijip

Koreatown

Korean barbecue from Kang Ho Dong Baekjeong

Honey Earl Grey roll cake from Besfren

Koreatown



East Village Yellow dal and curried potatoes from Punjabi Grocery & Deli East Village



East Village Seitan Parmesan, pasta fagioli, and Caesar salad from John’s of 12th Street East Village



East Village Cauliflower Parmesan and mac and cheese bombs from The Organic Grill East Village



East Village Gobi Manchurian from Ahimsa Garden East Village



East Village Cheese and potato pierogi from Veselka East Village

East Village Chazuke and sake from Decibel East Village





East Village Blue bowl and kimchi scrambled eggs from Good Thanks East Village



East Village Ten zaru soba from Sobaya East Village



East Village Adjaruli khachapuri from Oda House East Village



East Village Spicy stamina ramen from Mr. Taka East Village



West Village Mac and cheese from Red Bamboo West Village



West Village Cheesecake from Mah-Ze-Dahr Bakery West Village



West Village Spicy rigatoni from Carbone West Village



West Village Dan dan noodles from Flip Sigi West Village



Mafaldine bolognese from The Leroy House West Village



West Village The Pat Lafrieda from Emily West Village



Banana pudding from Magnolia Bakery West Village

Chelsea Cold spicy sesame noodles and Szechuan sweet and spicy orange beef from Chop-Shop Chelsea



Chelsea Chicken wings from Jun-Men Chelsea



Chelsea Pork soup dumplings from Grand Sichuan Chelsea



Raspberry bomboloni from

Raspberry bomboloni from Eataly Flatiron

Duck carnitas from Cosme Flatiron



Flatiron Double Shackburger and a Black & White shake from Shake Shack Flatiron

NoMad Spinach and artichoke dip from Hillstone NoMad