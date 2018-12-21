The Best New Restaurants in New York Right Now

Even as a local, it can be difficult to keep pace with all the exciting new restaurants opening in New York City throughout the year. Good thing AFAR’s in-the-know team members love to eat. From a Vietnamese place in Brooklyn to a downtown bistro that everyone’s talking about, here are 10 of the best new restaurants that opened in New York in 2018 that AFAR can personally recommend.

Photo by Melanie Dunea Book ahead if you want to get into Frenchette.

Frenchette



Tribeca





Frenchette opened on a quiet stretch of West Broadway in April 2018, the nouveau French bistro has been the New York reservation to get. And the buzz is legit. The two-room space is a draw in itself—think glammed up Parisian café in the back with a gorgeous, curved art deco bar in the front that positively thrums with hopeful diners angling for a table. The menu, led by Riad Nasr and Lee Hanson, two chefs who’ve opened all of Keith McNally’s New York restaurants, transcends the definition of French fare. Yes, you can order a quintessential leek vinaigrette but also decadent ris de veau (sweetbreads) amped up with truffle jus and an artichoke tagine with layered zesty-but-tannic notes. The wine list is just as intriguing, with a predilection toward natural wines and, happily, a strong penchant for pét-nat.



Tip: Frenchette’s new daily lunch service is much easier to get into than dinner. For dinner without a reservation, get there right when it opens and snag a seat at the zinc-trimmed bar. Then, order a refreshing Zou Bijou cocktail (gin, white armagnac, yellow chartreuse, grapefruit bitters) and plan to stay awhile.

—Arabella Bowen, Digital Content Director





Leonti





Upper West Side



Opened in November 2018, Leonti serves Italian fare in a downtown chic space on the Upper West Side with dim, warm lighting and art deco motifs throughout the restaurant. The pastas are served in appetizer-sized portions, so you can enjoy the cinnamon fettuccine wild boar ragù or casoncelli alla bresciana, and still have room for the chicken in pastella served with lemon agrodolce and sage or the stuffed rabbit with caramelized cipollini and pistachio for an entrée. —Irene Wang, Senior Integrated Marketing Manager

Photo by Lillian Przedecki The Queensboro is everything you want from a neighorhood restaurant.

The Queensboro

Jackson Heights, Queens





Opened in June 2018, by local Jackson Heights residents with chef Tony Liu (formerly of

) at the helm,

is all about championing the neighborhood. The seasonal menu is made with produce procured from the nearby Jackson Heights Greenmarket, while the art and live music that fill the warm and inviting space comes from local artists and musicians.

For dinner, order several plates to share family-style—the garlic clam bread and the inventive flatbread pizzas with ingredients like eggplant,

currants, and cocoa

are a must. Brunch enthusiasts will enjoy the sweet potato chorizo hash, while tipplers will be impressed with the ambitious cocktail menu: Each carefully crafted drink is mixed with homemade bitters. —Katie Galeotti, Director of Marketing & Special Projects, and Maria Stegner, Senior UX Designer





Di An Di

Greenpoint, Brooklyn





Even though it’s located in a historically Polish neighborhood in Brooklyn,

might just be the best Vietnamese restaurant in the city. It has delicious, authentic food, great cocktails, and fun, thoughtful design elements (palm-tree wallpaper, lots of plants, and roomy booths). It opened back in May and has been packed ever since (there’s consistently a two-hour wait). Must-orders include the char-grilled Japanese eggplant, the

cha ca la long

, and the beef pho with fatty brisket and a lightly poached egg. —Natalie Beauregard, Editor, Travel Guides

Photo by Emily Andrews The view from 60 stories up at Manhatta is the main draw.

Manhatta

Financial District





When

, the latest from

Danny Meyer’s Union Square Hospitality Group, opened on the 60th floor of a skyscraper downtown last summer, it quickly became one of the best places to dine with a view in Manhattan. Not surprisingly, it’s also become one of the hardest reservations to land because of that.

The $78 three-course prix fixe is a great value, but if you don’t want to wait for months to get a seat, try walking in for a seat at the bar. You get not only the same views of the Empire State Building and Brooklyn Bridge, but also access to an exclusive bar snack menu with a

c

roque madame made with quail eggs and fried chicken bites that are more delicious than the fancy French fare served at the tables.

—Lyndsey Matthews, Destination News Editor







Una Pizza Napoletana