Navigate the National Parks Better With These Essential Apps

How many times have you visited a national park and gotten lost because you were too far out of range to use Google Maps? Or failed to gauge a trail’s level of difficulty based on a park map? Or thought “I wish I knew the name of that mountain/plant/constellation”? National parks newbie or veteran annual-pass holder, we’ve all had moments when we’ve needed a little help making our way through the North American wilderness. Luckily, there are (of course) apps for that.

You can download comprehensive park guides, engaging audio tours, detailed trail reviews, backcountry maps, and point-and-identify apps for flora, fauna, and other natural features. And because almost all of these hiking apps have offline capabilities, it doesn’t matter how out of range you go—but don’t forget to bring an extra battery pack. In honor of the National Park System’s 103rd anniversary, Apple bundled five great apps into a national parks package in the App Store, but these—and our other favorites—are also available for Android phones. Whether you’re headed out a multi-week excursion through multiple national parks or simply sight-seeing in the nearest one, these apps will help you make the most of your time.

Guides

REI Co-op National Parks Guide

Beloved outdoor retailer REI launched this app in 2016 in honor of the National Park Service’s Centennial Celebration. It features guides to 63 parks, monuments, and recreation areas in the National Park System. Each guide provides need-to-know information on food, accommodation, and activities, as well as detailed trail and annual climate data. You can filter hikes based on difficulty ratings, distance, or popularity or browse curated lists of family-friendly hikes or the park’s most beautiful features (“Gems”), and the trail maps use your phone’s GPS to function offline.

Buy Now: Free, App Store; Google Play

Chimani—National Parks Guide

With details and highlights for all of the 419 sites in the National Park System, including monuments, battlefields, and historic parks, the extensive Chimani National Parks app is particularly useful for trip planning. Search through destinations based on your dates of travel, region, interests, and type of traveler to find, for example, a perfect NPS spot for a solo camper to go in the Midwest in June (Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore in Michigan) or for a family of horseback riders to visit in the west in October (the Santa Monica Mountains in California). You can keep track of the parks you’ve visited by using your GPS to check in at each and earn badges.

Chimani also offers in-depth guides with all essential information (including bathroom locations!) for 59 official parks. These can be downloaded individually for free or purchased as a bundle with the Chimani Perks subscription—$29 annually—which offers discounts on lodging, dining, activities, and retail shops throughout the national parks.

Buy Now: Free, App Store; Google Play

National Park Service Apps

As with other guide apps, those created by the National Park Service provide park and trail maps as well as information on where to eat, sleep, and play. But depending on the site, many of them also feature live data, including road closures, camping availability, and upcoming events; the NPS Yellowstone app even provides geyser predictions. And almost all of the 25 apps available for iPhones and 24 for Android phones include fun and informative self-guided walking tours, but it’s worth noting that not all locations are available on each device: Cape Hatteras, for example, is only available on iPhone, whereas the National Mall app is only available for Android.

Buy Now: Free, App Store; Google Play

Audio Tours

Just Ahead

An excellent road trip companion, Just Ahead uses your phone’s GPS to sync narration about the park’s history, geology, and wildlife to your location. It also suggests directions in tricky-to-navigate spots and shares trip-planning resources too. The app and its custom maps work offline, and the program can run in the background, which helps save battery life and allows you to play your own music between narrations. The engaging audio guides were written by parks insiders and experienced travel writers such as Mel White, author of National Geographic’s Complete National Parks of the United States, and Robert Earle Howells, writer for Outside Magazine and coauthor of National Geographic’s Secrets of the National Parks. The guides even cover common routes to and from your destination. Guides are available for 23 national parks sites; some, such as Arches and Canyonlands in Utah, are paired.

Buy Now: Free with in-app purchases of each guide ranging from $8 to $10, App Store; Google Play

Trail Maps

AllTrails: Hike, Bike & Run