Braving the bitter cold of Antarctica to observe penguins, shelling out big to experience the great migrations of the Serengeti, and diving in shark-infested waters in Australia to swim with, well, sharks—travelers will do anything to get close to nature. But wildlife tourism isn’t always so cute and cuddly. Undomesticated animals kept in captivity for tourists, from “zoos” to elephant corrals, are frequently abused and mistreated.

However, there are still ways to ethically see animals into your vacation—by choosing wildlife outfitters, safari lodges, sanctuaries, and tour experiences that are committed to animal welfare and habitat preservation. The search to find ethical organizations doesn’t need to be a wild goose chase. In this guide, you’ll find resources that will help you discern what makes an animal experience ethical, as well as pointers to plan your next trip, whether that be in the United States or abroad. And, to really get in the spirit, check out our stories from animal lovers across the world, from a burgeoning “craniac” to a self-proclaimed safari enthusiast.

— Mae Hamilton