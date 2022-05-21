The 10 Best Places in the U.S. to See Wildlife

You don’t need to leave the country to have a wildlife experience of a lifetime.

share this article

ADVERTISEMENT

Some 2,000 species of animals and plants live on the eight land masses that comprise the Channel Islands, and 145 of those are endemic. The islands, and the waters that surround them and separate them from the mainland, are teeming with marine and mammal life—and by contrast very few humans. Take an Island Packers ferry to Santa Rosa Island from Ventura, a harbor and seaside city an hour north of Los Angeles, for a day of sea cave kayaking. While crossing over, it’s common to see pods of dolphins surrounding the ferry. Spend the morning paddling along the shores of Santa Rosa Island accompanied by sea lions and brown pelicans (which once faced extinction but now thrive thanks to abundant kelp forests). Expert guides from the Santa Barbara Adventure Company can point out all manner of hidden creatures. There’s plenty more to do on the islands, including hiking, snorkeling, swimming, and exploring tide pools. There’s no real permanent infrastructure or lodgings, so you pack in and pack out and visit for the day or camp for a night or two. It’s just a few miles from the mainland but a world away. —Tim Chester Photo by Dr. Alan Lipkin/Shutterstock Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge is a short drive from downtown Denver. 4. Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge

Why go: Pure wilderness a short drive from Denver

Nearest city: Denver, Colorado

Animals of interest: Bison, elk, white-tailed deer, bald eagles, prairie dogs With its herds of bison, prairie dogs, elk, and more, it’s hard to believe that Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge, one of the largest wildlife refuges in the nation, is just a 10-mile drive from downtown Denver. And with over 280 species of birds, including songbirds, waterfowl, and raptors, the 15,000-acre park is a birder’s paradise. Spring is arguably the best time to visit the park when migrating birds make their way back to Denver’s foothills and black-footed ferret kits are making their first forays into the big world from their burrows. Best of all, it’s free to visit. An 11-mile Wildlife Drive runs through the refuge (consider listening to the park’s podcast while you’re at it) so visitors don’t even have to leave the comfort of their car during their visit. Those who’d rather experience the prairie landscape up close have 20 miles of easy hiking trails to choose from, and bikes are permitted on some of them—two hours is more than enough time to experience the refuge’s hikes and auto tour. And since Denver is nearby, perhaps grab a latte before heading out before dawn to see the park’s 150 bison—truly a sight to see when the grasslands are gloriously bathed in the Rocky Mountains’ golden light. —Chloe Arrojado Photo by Romiana Lee/Shutterstock From October to early March, Acadia's Cadillac Mountain is said to be the first place the sunrise touches on the East Coast. 5. Acadia National Park Why go: Bask in the splendor of coastal Maine and see the Milky Way at night

Nearest town: Bar Harbor, Maine

Animals of interest: Bobcats, beavers, and peregrine falcons Acadia National Park, one of the oldest in the national park system, is the oldest park east of the Mississippi River. Comprising 47,000 picturesque acres, Acadia is sometimes referred to as the “Crown Jewel of the North Atlantic Coast.” Though the park is centered around Mount Desert Island, which is connected to the mainland via state route 3, several other islands are also part of Acadia, including the remote Isle Au Haut, which you can reach from the mainland via a ferry that leaves from Stonington a few times a day. As you trek along Acadia’s 158 miles of hiking trails, be on the lookout for native East Coast animals like minks, red foxes, and beavers. Some of the most exciting creatures to see are the peregrine falcons, the fastest birds in the world (they can reach speeds of up to 186 miles per hour). Prior to 1936, the falcons used to nest regularly in Acadia, but due to deleterious human activity, including nest robbing, trapping, and pesticide contamination, scientists believed they had all but disappeared. After years of park reintroduction efforts, a pair of peregrine falcons finally nested in 1991. Since then, a total of 160 chicks have hatched in Acadia. Keep binoculars at the ready for a blur of feathers swooping by. —Mae Hamilton Photo by Alicia Marvin/Shutterstock The free-roaming horses of Theodore Roosevelt National Park escaped attempts to round them up for years. In 1970, they were finally recognized as historically significant to the legacy of the park. 6. Theodore Roosevelt National Park Why go: Wide-open spaces, wild horses, scenic byways, and more than 100 miles of trails

Nearest city: Medora, North Dakota

Animals of interest: Bison, elk, free-roaming horses The 26th president of the United States said many things in his life, but to North Dakotans, it was Theodore Roosevelt’s veneration of the state that stands out the most. “If it had not been for the years spent in North Dakota and what I learned there, I would not have been president of the United States,” he said. Roosevelt was particularly influenced by land he invested in and owned near Medora, which would later be expanded, named in his honor, and made a national park in 1978. Today, bison, the largest mammals in North America, roam freely within the park, as do bands of free-moving horses. (Theodore Roosevelt National Park is one of the few national parks where they can be observed in the wild.) Add to the list some striking geological mounds, golden prairie grasses, and views of the snaking Little Missouri River, and you’ve got a national park like no other—and no, that’s not just North Dakota pride talking. —Katherine LaGrave Photo by E.J.Johnson Photography/Shutterstock Thanks to its proximity to whale calving areas, the Makapu'u Lighthouse Trail makes it an ideal place to whale watch. 7. Kaiwi State Scenic Shoreline Why go: An easy hike along O‘ahu’s sparkling coastline

Nearest city: Honolulu, Hawai’i

Animals of interest: Frigatebirds, tropicbirds, and humpback whales