Is There Such a Thing as Ethical Animal Tourism?

I’ll never forget the first time I saw a bull hook. In the late ’90s, I visited the Big Apple Circus in New York City. Performers and crew members preparing for the night’s show raced around in an atmosphere that smelled of caramelizing cotton candy, hot peanuts, and animal manure. I was standing near a staging area when I saw a young girl wearing a sparkly costume and walking with an elephant. She held a stout pole with a metal hook at its end and I asked her what it was for. She raised her arm, made a fierce face, and said, “To hit them when they don’t obey.” My face flushed with shame—I considered myself an animal lover. Yet I hadn’t known the elephants suffered for my entertainment. I felt foolish and sad. And I vowed to learn more.

The image haunted me for years afterward, and with good reason. We now know much more about animal sentience thanks to scientists like primatologist Jane Goodall, who demonstrated that chimpanzees have complex social lives with families, friends, and enemies, as well as the capacity to use tools. Today, we know this about many more animals as well, from elephants to dolphins to ravens. As Goodall sat quietly in the chimpanzees’ forest habitat in Tanzania’s Gombe Stream National Park and observed them, she understood she was making a connection with them. She also understood that when humans form a meaningful connection with an animal—whether with a chimpanzee or a pet dog—we often come to the conclusion that we’re not the only ones on the planet with unique personalities and complex emotions.

The tension between our desire to connect with wildlife and their right to, well, just be animals, has always been a source of discomfort, and sadly, makes the creatures we so desperately want to interact with suffer. Is it possible to have it both ways—to honor our yearning and the animals’ welfare too? That’s where ethical tourism comes in.

Photo by Sue Sharp Infinitely cute, baby sloths are often snatched from their mothers in the wild and are subject to claw and mouth mutilation by poachers, rendering them unable to fight back.

The nature of the beast

When we buy a ticket at an animal attraction, we indulge the fantasy that, say, a dolphin is happy to swim with us or that a baby sloth needs our hugs. But there are many things happening behind the scenes that we don’t see. For example, dolphins are actually incapable of smiling and their seemingly sunny expressions are simply a quirk of their anatomy. And, unfortunately, those baby sloths at the tourist trap have likely been snatched from their mothers by poachers and have a high likelihood of dying after just a few weeks in captivity without ever having a real shot at returning to the wild.

World Animal Protection, a London-based nonprofit animal rights organization, believes that at least 550,000 wild animals are suffering in unethical tourist attractions globally and around 110 million people visit them per year. So, how do we figure out if a wildlife-focused venue we want to visit is treating animals ethically? One way is to ask a few questions based upon the Five Domains of Animal Welfare—guidelines established by animal welfare scientists that assess the diet, living situation, health, and behavior of captive animals. However, a general rule of thumb to keep in mind is that if a venue lets visitors touch, ride, feed, or watch a wild animal perform tricks, it’s probably unethical.

But what exactly does “wild” mean? In the 200,000 years we’ve been on Earth, humans have cut, paved, built, shorn, burned, and farmed much of the natural world. Recent research indicates only 23 percent of the planet’s land surface (excluding Antarctica) and 13 percent of the ocean can now be classified as wilderness. Even seeing animals “in the wild,” such as on safari or in a national park, involves visiting environments that have been carefully groomed to meet human needs—but this isn’t necessarily a bad thing. Ideally, the most ethical parks will allow animals the autonomy to forage and flourish and keep crowds to a minimum.

As Goodall pointed out in a 2020 interview with G Adventures, responsible wildlife travel can actually help animal conservation in three important ways: “One, it takes foreign exchange in, so the central government is happy. Two, it helps to pay the staff and the rangers who can actually protect the animals. Three, the people who go on these tours come back with a passion for helping conservation.”

Without a doubt, demand for wildlife attractions has spiked—the U.N. World Tourism Organization estimates the business accounts for 7 percent of global tourism’s GDP, a number that is predicted to grow about 3 percent annually. Some of this increased interest could be attributed to the fact that all things cute, cuddly, and exotic are extremely popular on social media. Remember Abby the dachshund and Bonedigger the lion, who were famously lovey dovey with one another? Yup, they were residents of G.W. Exotic Animal Park—Joe Exotic’s legally embattled, now defunct zoo.

So, what to do about animal attractions going viral? World Animal Protection has teamed up with a number of tech companies to help social-savvy travelers make more ethical choices. As of 2017, when a term like #tigerselfie is searched on Instagram, a pop-up message will appear stating that “animal abuse and the sale of endangered animals or their parts is not allowed” on the platform—a direct result of WAP’s Wildlife Selfie Code. Then, after it was accused by WAP of profiting off of animal cruelty in 2016, TripAdvisor quickly stopped letting customers book tickets to unethical wildlife attractions. But if travelers are keen on integrating exotic critters directly into their travel plans, WAP and Airbnb created Airbnb Animal Experiences in 2019, which “offers a fresh new way to connect with animals” following the Five Domains—excursions include hanging out with alpacas in Colorado or viewing rehabilitated and released macaws.

Nicole Barrantes, who is one of WAP’s wildlife campaign managers, believes the stances tech companies have adopted over the years are an effective first step. “When people go online, on Expedia for example, and search for ‘dolphin show tickets,’ they won’t pop up anymore—and that changes the narrative about what’s acceptable in animal experiences,” she says.

Photo by Irina Silvestrova SeaWorld came under heavy fire after the release of "Blackfish."

A kettle of fish

Few incidents concerning animal welfare have gotten as much attention in recent years as the fallout that followed the 2013 release of Blackfish. The documentary follows the life of orca Tillikum, who was captured off the coast of Iceland in 1983 and was bullied by his tank mates once he arrived at SeaWorld, in Florida. Once the film made its debut at the Sundance Film festival, it sparked almost immediate outrage across the world. SeaWorld soon promised to stop breeding orcas by 2016 and phase out its orca shows by 2019, forfeiting nearly $15.9 million in revenue in the process. The company was also forced to pay $65 million to settle a lawsuit that accused it of misleading investors about the financial impact the film had on the attraction’s finances.