Tar, Spaghetti, and Other Totally Real Ice Cream Flavors You Need to Try in Europe

Chocolate and vanilla are classics, but on your next trip to the continent, opt instead for one of Europe’s quirkier traditional flavors. Like resin or licorice. Trust us.

One of the best things about Europe in summer, apart from extended hours of daylight, is the legitimate excuse to eat lots of ice cream (although, who really needs an excuse?). And it needn’t be the tried and true varieties you can easily get at home, either. Forget about mint chip and rocky road. From tar-flavored frozen treats to a signature sundae designed to look like a bowl of pasta, these European ice creams have been around since long before artisanal deserts were en vogue, and they offer unlikely insight into local taste buds. Read on for some of our favorites and suggestions on where to find them. Brown-bread ice cream Ireland A traditional recipe among home cooks that probably originated with the need to use up leftover soda bread, this particular ice cream flavor can be tough to find in ice cream parlors, even in Ireland, but it’s worth the effort. The original recipe, which was featured in the classic cookbook Mrs. Beeton’s Everyday Cooking (first printed in 1868), calls for brown soda bread, eggs, double cream, sugar, and sultana raisins. You don’t need an ice cream maker for this treat, and the end result tastes like a cross between ice cream and bread pudding. Try it at Murphy’s Ice Cream Shop in Dingle, Ireland, where they sell a caramelized version called aran donn. Turrón ice cream Spain

You can find this popular Spanish ice cream flavor almost anywhere in Spain—ice cream parlors, horchata shops, supermarkets, you name it. It’s inspired by the traditional Spanish Christmas treat turrón de jijona, which is a firm but oily almond paste bar typically served in tiny portions like fudge. The ice cream version tastes like a cross between almond butter and heavy cream. Order up a generous scoop served in a glass dish at Orxateria Torroneria in Barcelona. A post shared by Mary Scherpe (@stilinberlin) on Mar 19, 2016 at 7:51am PDT Spaghettieis Germany If you’re something of a traditionalist when it comes to ice cream flavors, this may be the European specialty for you because the novelty lies in the presentation, not the flavor. Invented in the late 1960s, spaghettieis looks like a cartoon version of a plate of noodles doused in red sauce and sprinkled with Parmesan. The resemblance is so strong that the dish’s creator, Dario Fontanella, says sometimes children would cry in disappointment when he served it, certain they’d been tricked out of dessert. To create it, vanilla ice cream is pushed through a noodle press and onto a bed of frozen whipped cream, then topped it with strawberry sauce and a sprinkle of coconut flakes, grated almonds, or white chocolate shavings. Try this dessert “pasta” at Fräulein Frost in Berlin. Resin-flavored ice cream Greece

This chewier-than-usual ice cream, called pagoto kaimaki in Greek, uses gum mastic (the resin of the mastic tree) and salep (an orchid root powder) as thickening agents. While the texture is lovely and holds up to the high temperatures in Greece (and Turkey and Iran, where similar versions of this recipe exist), the slightly piney flavor is an acquired taste. If you enjoy retsina, Greece’s resin-scented wine, there’s a good chance you’ll be able to finish a full scoop. For a traditional version topped with sour cherries, head to Hara in Athens’s old town. A post shared by Suvi Timonen (@suvisuffeli) on Jun 1, 2018 at 11:19pm PDT Tar ice cream Finland Tar is so popular in Finland that it has its very own festival. From there it’s not such a leap to using terva (Finnish for tar) in marinades, hard candies, and desserts. Note that this isn’t the same kind of tar used in paving roads. Made from burning wood, terva is used as a natural flavoring (much like smoked wood in barbecues) and medicine in Finland and has been for generations. In ice cream form, it tastes a bit like smoky caramelized toffee with an intense aftertaste that’s not unlike the smell of just-laid asphalt. Pick it up in a tub at any supermarket, or if you’re understandably not sure you’ll want seconds, grab a serving to go from one of the kiosks around any town—most of the fancier ice cream shops don’t make it. English soup ice cream Italy

