10 Places to Eat Boozy Ice Cream in the United States

From bourbon-infused scoops to fully loaded floats, get your fix of drinks and dessert at these booze-forward ice cream parlors.

share this article

Would you rather have a drink or an ice cream? Trick question: In these 10 spots, you can have both, together. Ice cream shops across the United States are kicking up your frozen confections with a dash of firewater, and we’re all about it. Here are some of our favorite cocktail bar–ice cream parlor hybrids that specialize in just that. Butter & Scotch

Brooklyn



When the banal realities of adulthood get you down, a visit to Butter & Scotch, a booze-infused daydream of a soda shop in Crown Heights, is just what the doctor ordered. Here, you can have your vodka martini and your hot fudge sundae too (in fact, it’s a pairing called the Mary Ellen, named after one of the founders’ grandmas). Or choose from a menu of alcohol-enhanced floats and shakes using local Blue Marble organic ice cream, like the Pretty in Pink, made with Aperol, rosé, seltzer, and strawberry ice cream. The inventive cocktail menu changes seasonally, and the theme of the current winter one is “witchy women”—with a $1 from each drink going to Planned Parenthood. The Ice Cream Bar

San Francisco



Entering this Cole Valley soda fountain is like stepping back in time. Soda jerks wearing bow ties and white paper hats build banana splits and pour thick milk shakes into tall, ruffled glasses. But look closer and you’ll realize The Ice Cream Bar isn’t only for ice cream. See that arsenal of bitters bottles? Those aren’t for decoration; they’re used in the menu of “remedies” for those 21 and over. Here you’ll find next-level adult milk shakes like the Fortunato’s Reviver, made with a blend of Hidalgo Napoleon Amontillado sherry, Carpano Antica, black walnuts, and both caramelized honey and vanilla ice creams—and floats like the Dublin Honey, crafted from Guinness stout, caramelized honey ice cream, Valrhona chocolate syrup, and a float of Graham’s 10-year tawny port. Courtesy of Shug's Soda Fountain The bright interior of Shug's Soda Fountain Shug’s Soda Fountain

Article continues below advertisement



Seattle



When Seattle’s seasonal depression hits, why head for a coffee shop when you can visit Shug’s, a modernized 1930s-era soda fountain in Pike Place Market? Cheerful soda jerks scoop daily flavors of Lopez Island Creamery ice cream for splits, sundaes, and floats (which can be made with champagne or beer). Or order from a menu of specialty ice cream cocktails, like the Great Escape (made with Contratto Vermouth Bianco, rum soda, and pineapple and coconut ice cream) or Standing in the Rain (St. Germain, gin, soda, lavender bitters, and a cucumber-lime sorbet float). Still need that caffeine fix? It also offers affogatos, which can—and should—be spiked with Frangelico, Bailey’s, or Kahlua. Prohibition Creamery

Austin



The climate in central Texas calls for ice cream year-round, and it’s no secret that Austin likes to tipple, so Prohibition Creamery put the two delicious vices together in a renovated bungalow on the lively East Side. The ice cream here is crafted in-house, with flavors like whiskey chocolate, pecan buttered rum, and mezcal vanilla. These may be enjoyed in a fresh-pressed waffle cone, with toppings like boozy brownie bits, or in specialty sundaes like the Deconstructed Old Fashioned (bourbon ice cream, Peychaud’s bitters marshmallows, Luxardo cherry, candied orange, and bourbon whipped cream). In addition to cocktails designed to pair with the ice creams, the bar also makes a variety of boozy shakes in flavors like bananas foster (Brugal Añejo rum, Giffard banana liqueur, salted caramel) and horchata (RumChata, Chameleon cold-brew coffee, cinnamon). Ted’s Bulletin

Washington, D.C. Comfort food is the name of the game at this D.C.-area diner, and what’s cozier than the marriage of booze and homemade ice cream? Slide onto a swiveling stool at the retro bar and choose from a chalkboard list of adult milk shakes like a Grasshopper (made with Kahlua and crème de menthe), a Key Lime Pie (with coconut rum) or the Nutty Professor (with hazelnut liqueur). For a special occasion, indulge in the Millionaire Malt, made with Glenlivet 18-year scotch, and order the off-menu ice cream sandwich made with two Ted’s tarts (its festive, besprinkled take on a Pop-Tart). Boiler Room

Chicago Boiler Room in Logan Square keeps things simple, specializing in pizza, cocktails, and boozy soft serve. Potent vanilla Jameson is always on the menu, best enjoyed in a milk stout float, while other flavors—like the butterscotch liqueur with honey whiskey or spiked eggnog—rotate seasonally. Order a swirl with hot housemade doughnuts on the side, or enjoy it straight up. You’ll be walking out on a cloud either way. Courtesy of Clementine’s Naughty & Nice Creamery Clamentine’s maple bourbon ice cream with salted candied pecans Clementine’s Naughty & Nice Creamery

Article continues below advertisement