This Might Just Be the Best Way to Travel Solo

Last December in Bridgetown, Barbados, I boarded the recently launched all-suite boutique cruise ship Explora I for an eight-night journey around the Caribbean with a simple goal: to meet my deadlines (including one for Afar) as a freelance writer during the day and have some fun at night.

Thanks to the serene atmosphere and soothing ocean views on the 922-passenger ship, my days were blissfully productive. Evenings were just as fulfilling; aside from three reservations-only spots, I had my pick of six enticing restaurants and bars—I could eat my weight in mushroom croquetas at the Mediterranean-inspired Med Yacht Club and seared salmon sashimi at the pan-Asian Sakura. All I had to do was show up.

Despite working a lot and skipping shore excursions, I disembarked in Miami feeling more grounded and happier than previous cruises—and that was mainly because I took the cruise solo.

Like many other people in recent years, I’ve tapped into the singular joys of cruising alone. The trend only continues to rise as more travelers feel comfortable putting themselves first. According to Cruise Lines International Association’s 2024 State of the Cruise Industry Report, 10 percent of U.S. cruise passengers travel solo, and of those Millennials and Gen Z travelers are most likely to go it alone.

“Solo travel allows you to see the world on your terms, without having to worry about pleasing your partner or the group you are with,” says Christopher Austin, North America president of Explora Journeys, which operates Explora I and sister ship Explora II. “With people focusing on self-care and revitalizing trips, it’s no wonder solo travel has become such a popular way for people to see the world.”

Cruise lines are adding more solo staterooms

It’s become so popular that Norwegian Cruise Line—the first major cruise line to offer solo staterooms in 2010—recently responded by creating more choices for single voyagers. “As a result of the surge in popularity of solo travel within the brand and industry, we expanded solo stateroom offerings to include inside, oceanview, and balcony categories across our 19-ship fleet in 2023,” says Adam Malone, Norwegian Cruise Line’s chief marketing officer. The new solo category cabins feature the same design—along with more space and ocean views, depending on what you book—as their respective double-occupancy rooms.

And the industry has come a long way since Norwegian Cruise Lines debuted its solo staterooms. Royal Caribbean, Holland America Line, and Virgin Voyages have followed suit by rolling out single cabins across their fleet. Fittingly, activities for single voyagers have expanded as well; Norwegian Cruise Lines and Virgin Voyages offer mixers and pub crawls exclusively for solo cruisers so they can connect with like-minded travelers.

Reduced and waived single supplements

Since double-occupancy cabins remain the industry standard, many solo cruisers wind up paying a single supplement, which is an additional fee to occupy a stateroom alone that is intended for two passengers. However, there is a silver lining: if you do some research—Reddit is a terrific resource—you can find limited-time promotions aimed at solo travelers, as well as select sailings with waived fees for solo travelers, and cruise lines that offer very reasonable single supplements. Explora Journeys, for example, offers single supplements that start at just 25 percent above its current per-person fare. Some cruise lines are known to charge a solo traveler the same price as they would charge for two people, so it pays to do your research.

In addition to being an adult-only cruise line, Virgin Voyages has set aside a portion of its staterooms as dedicated solo cabins for passengers traveling alone. Courtesy of Virgin Voyages

Little additional planning required

A big driver of the solo cruising trend is the fact that there’s little need for additional planning, making it an easy way for solo travelers to rest and reset. In 2018, Heather DiTrolio, a registered nurse based in Hollis, New Hampshire, was skirting burnout after attending school part-time and passing her nursing boards—while caring for three children, two with special needs. “I needed a week where I didn’t have to do anything more than show up somewhere,” she shared over email. Later that year, DiTrolio booked herself on Norwegian Cruise Lines. After sailing from New York City to the Bahamas for seven nights—she fondly recalls admiring the sunrise in her pajamas from her private balcony—DiTrolio found her footing again: “Someone else took care of absolutely everything, and it was a unique opportunity to refill my tank.” (To date, she’s taken three solo cruises.)

Choose-your-own introverted or extroverted cruise adventure

Being able to cherry-pick what you want to do also adds to the appeal of cruising on your own. Austin explains, “Solo cruising truly allows you to tailor your experience to your preferences and prioritize taking part in the activities that you enjoy.”

My friend and Austin-based novelist Amanda Ward, who took her first solo cruise last year, agrees: “I’m an introvert and traveling on a ship enables you to take part in as many—or [as] few—group activities as you want.” As a sober woman, she was also pleasantly surprised by all the ways to socialize without alcohol. She says, “It was nice that I could meet people over lunch or by the pool, and not in a bar.”

Safety and security are built in to the experience

Safety is another big selling point when booking a cruise just for yourself. Although security measures, such as video surveillance systems and security personnel, are already in place on ships, the vibe is relaxed and carefree. “I can stay out late by myself on a ship and feel safe; it’s like a small floating city,” says Cheryl Cooper, an Atlanta area–based travel advisor who promotes cruising alone on her YouTube channel SIG (Solo, Introvert, Gluten-Free) the Solo Cruiser. “It’s much better to me than being on a street in a city where I don’t know anyone.” She also appreciates how this sense of safety extends to shore excursions, as she’s exploring with a group and a guide, and not on her own.

The one thing you shouldn’t do—especially if you’ve been thinking about taking a solo cruise (we recently rounded up our favorite cruises for solo travelers, by the way)—is hesitate any longer. Cooper believes the pandemic was a wake-up call for people waiting on loved ones or travel companions to book that much-desired escape. “We don’t know what’s going to happen tomorrow,” she says. “So why should we wait on our friends and family to take a trip that we want?”