Six Valentine's Day Menus Worth Shelling Out For in San Francisco

If you're in San Francisco and you haven’t yet made your Valentine’s Day reservation, it’s time for some strong advice: Read this as fast as you can and try to snag a table at one of our recommended spots, which are all guaranteed to set the stage for a romantic evening—and all sure to be booked out in the blink of an eye. Ready, set, go!
1. DOSA2. Cassava
Valentine's Day brings two decadent four-course menus to choose from to the two locations of this South Indian jewel—a truffle menu and a South Indian spice menu, each for $88 per person at DOSA’s Fillmore location (which includes a free splash of bubbles) and $78 per person at the Valencia location. If you want to eat on Feb. 12-13 instead, you can choose from these menus as well as the full regular menu.—1700 Fillmore Street, 415 441-3672 and 995 Valencia Street, 415 642-3672 | website
A charming secret of a cafe in the Outer Richmond, Cassava’s roots (excuse the pun) are in Japanese cooking techniques with local flavors, but the establishment has grown to be a truly international place. Here the holiday is being marked with a five-course tasting menu for $72 per person.—3519 Balboa Street | 415 640-8990 | website
3. La Mar
A sprawling restaurant on the waterfront is the local outpost of a respected international brand. A three-course Peruvian dinner runs $69 per person and is available Feb. 12-14. You’ll want to try to go on the big day though, when they’ll hang almost 1,000 candles throughout the restaurant for some extra mood lighting.—Pier 1 1/2 Embarcadero | 415 397-8880 | website
4. Campton Place
Chef Sri Gopinathan is one of San Francisco’s sleeper hits in the kitchen and Campton Place restaurant often falls under the radar of locals, but it’s an elegant and serene option to consider. Valentine’s Day is the perfect time to try his bright and clean Californian-Indian cuisine with a special five-course menu for $195 per person.—340 Stockton Street | 415 781-5555 | website
5. SPQR
How about a choice of lunch or dinner on Valentine’s Day? Chef Matthew Accarrino is offering a steal of a three-course lunch for $52 per person and a four-course dinner for $94 per person (with the option to add a truffle course).—1911 Fillmore Street | 415 771-7779 | website
6. Capo's
This dimly lit Chicago-style Italian restaurant is using the Disney classic Lady and the Tramp
as the inspiration for a very special Spaghetti Sunday: Two lovers can share a big bowl of spaghetti and meatballs, Caesar salad, garlic bread and a chocolate dessert for $49. You’ll know what to do when the noodles arrive.—641 Vallejo Street | 415 986-8998 | website
