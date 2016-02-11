Six Valentine's Day Menus Worth Shelling Out For in San Francisco

If you're in San Francisco and you haven’t yet made your Valentine’s Day reservation, it’s time for some strong advice: Read this as fast as you can and try to snag a table at one of our recommended spots, which are all guaranteed to set the stage for a romantic evening—and all sure to be booked out in the blink of an eye. Ready, set, go!

1. DOSA

Valentine's Day brings two decadent four-course menus to choose from to the two locations of this South Indian jewel—a truffle menu and a South Indian spice menu, each for $88 per person at DOSA’s Fillmore location (which includes a free splash of bubbles) and $78 per person at the Valencia location. If you want to eat on Feb. 12-13 instead, you can choose from these menus as well as the full regular menu.—1700 Fillmore Street, 415 441-3672 and 995 Valencia Street, 415 642-3672 | website

Courtesy of Cassava Cassava, one of San Francisco's best-kept secrets