Selfies No More: Meet the New Outfitter Capturing Your Vacation Bliss

See the 2015 Travel Vanguard

Imagine you’re on vacation in Nicaragua. You leave all devices (phone, camera, selfie stick) in your room and spend the days surfing, shopping the craft markets, and feasting on shrimp tacos. Yet every morning, you wake up to photos from the day before. You catching a wave. You on the prow of a catamaran. The whirl of colors that is a Nicaraguan craft market. That’s the idea behind El Camino Travel, a new outfitter run by Katalina Mayorga and Marianna Jamadi that sends a photographer on its group trips so you can revel, unplugged, yet still post a dynamite #humblebrag to Instagram. Here’s how it works:

Their origin story: “The idea came about last spring while I was in Guatemala,” Katalina says. “It’s a beautiful country with huge lakes and these picturesque villages. I was in a water taxi and noticed that the boat was filled with tourists and we all had our iPhones out. We were all looking through these screens at volcanoes. Mobile technology is fantastic—I have no judgment—but it was just an ‘aha’ moment where I realized travel is different now.”

“We all live in an image-driven world,” Marianna adds. “When we were first talking about this, we liked the idea of remembering what pure experiences look like: that you can unplug, that you don’t need to see the world through your iPhone. But at the same time we all want to share our experience on social media.”