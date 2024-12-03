Travel InspirationFood + Drink
By Charlene Fang
  •  December 03, 2024

You Can’t Visit the Florida Keys Without Trying Key Lime Pie. These Are the 6 Best Slices.

From classic graham cracker crusts to lofty meringue toppings, each of these six Florida Keys vendors has its own take on the iconic key lime pie.

The colorful building that houses Kermit's Key Lime Pie shop in Key West

Kermit’s Key Lime Pie Shop offers the classic recipe as well as strawberry and coconut lime pies.

Photo By LMspencer/Shutterstock

Ask any Floridian how they like their key lime pie, and you’ll be met with a chorus of takes on the ideal recipe—graham cracker or pastry crust? Fresh key limes or bottled juice? Whipped cream or meringue topping?—each option sounding as delicious as the last.

The origin stories of the key lime pie, typically made with the juice of small, aromatic key limes, sweetened condensed milk, and egg yolks, are nearly as varied as the dessert’s present-day iterations. David Sloan, author of The Key West Key Lime Pie Cookbook traces its beginnings to the late 1800s and a woman named “Aunt Sally,” who supposedly based her version on a traditional sponge fisherman’s dish of stale Cuban bread, sweetened condensed milk, and key lime juice. On the other hand, pastry chef Stella Parks suggested in her book BraveTart: Iconic American Desserts that key lime pie may be derived from Borden’s “Magic Lemon Cream Pie,” a 1930s recipe that was designed to promote the dairy company’s sweetened condensed milk.

Whichever tale you favor, one thing is indisputable: A well-made key lime pie is a slice of pure delight, and one that’s best sampled in the Florida Keys. From Key Largo to Key West, here are six spots that serve sensational slices.

Mrs. Mac’s Kitchen

The pie at Key Largo’s landmark Mrs. Mac’s Kitchen—which Keys Weekly has repeatedly named the best in the Upper Keys—leans toward indulgence, with a dense, cheesecake-like filling made from a secret recipe. Served cold or partially frozen (to go), it’s cradled in a buttery, slightly sweet house-made graham cracker crust, with an airy bouffant of whipped cream crowning each slice. While the lime flavor is subtle, the tartness still shines through.

Fun fact: The Original Mrs. Mac’s location was the first place in Key Largo to hold a liquor license, and its walls are decorated with customer license plates.

Where to find it: 99336 Overseas Hwy., Key Largo (original location); 99020 Overseas Hwy., Key Largo

Blond Giraffe Key Lime Pie Factory

A convenient pit stop on the way in or out of the Keys, Blond Giraffe also happens to have perfected the art of the key lime pie. The graham cracker crust is ideal—not too thick, not too hard, and it nicely complements the sweet and creamy filling. There are plenty of options for customization, too, as you can enjoy it topped with meringue, drizzled with chocolate, and even frozen on a stick for an easy to-go treat. The wall of awards (including “Best in Key West” from the Key Lime Festival and “Best in Miami” from the Miami New Times) inside speaks to the Blond Giraffe’s reputation, but the flavor is what keeps people coming back.

Fun fact: The factory has a charming backyard “serenity garden” with picnic tables where travelers can relax—and romantic types can leave a love lock to memorialize their journey.

Where to find it: 92220 Overseas Hwy., Tavernier

Key Lime Pie Lady

Barbara Cockerham, aka the Key Lime Pie Lady, ran a restaurant on Islamorada for nearly a decade, before Hurricane Irma forced her to shut down. Customers pined for her desserts, though, and now she’s delivering slices that are steeped in tradition. Her signature creation features a velvety, tart filling—the lime flavor just punches through—nestled in a thick, buttery graham cracker crust and topped with decadent whipped cream. Cockerham’s secret? A little elbow grease and her timeless mantra: “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”

Fun fact: Cockerham once went big for a local wedding, crafting a key lime pie the size of a paella pan to serve 75 guests!

Where to find it: Marlin Food Stores, 88601 Overseas Hwy., Tavernier; Trading Post Islamorada, 81868 Overseas Hwy., Islamorada

A wooden pier reaches out into the ocean in Key West (left) and a slice of the key lime pie at Four Marlins

Head to Four Marlins in Key West for oceanfront dining and what might be “the prettiest key lime pie in the Keys”.

(Left) Photo By Parkerspics (Right) Photo courtesy of Four Marlins

Four Marlins

This just might be the prettiest key lime pie in the Florida Keys: a vibrant, thicker-than-usual lime filling encased in an extra-buttery graham cracker crust and topped with a layer of fluffy, zest-infused sweet cream. “Our fresh, local key limes, with their yellow and aromatic juice, give the pie its vibrant color,” says Four Marlins chef Eduardo Ruberte. The only thing that beats the vision of the pie on your plate is the view of Key West’s sole private natural sand beach, at the Reach Key West, Curio Collection by Hilton resort.

Fun fact: The restaurant’s name is inspired by a photo of Ernest Hemingway and his sons on a fishing trip in Key West—a piece of history proudly displayed at the entrance.

Where to find it: The Reach Key West, Curio Collection by Hilton, 1435 Simonton St., Key West

Customers leave Blue Heaven key lime pie shop in Florida

Blue Heaven offers a variety of dishes, including jerk chicken and shrimp, in a quirky space—and of course some excellent key lime pie.

Photo By Andriy Blokhin/Shutterstock

Blue Heaven

Made 100 percent from scratch, the pie at Blue Heaven has a buttery graham cracker crust and a light, zesty, creamy filling that leans toward the sweet side while keeping just enough tartness to balance each bite. It’s the toasted meringue finish that truly steals the show; piled impossibly high, the golden-brown swirl is a work of art that needs to be specially cut with a hot knife so it doesn’t collapse.

Fun fact: Blue Heaven’s sister restaurant, Salute! On the Beach, serves this slice of heaven with a view of Key West’s Higgs Beach.

Where to find it: 729 Thomas St., Key West (Blue Heaven); 1000 Atlantic Blvd., Key West (Salute)

Kermit Carpenter brandishes a key lime pie outside Kermit's Key Lime Pie Shop

Kermit Carpenter started out selling smoothies before opening a key lime pie shop some thirty years ago.

Photo courtesy of Kermit’s Key Lime Shop

Kermit’s Key Lime Shop

Few desserts anywhere ignite as much debate as Kermit’s Key Lime Shop’s frozen, chocolate-covered key lime pie on a stick—and that’s exactly why it’s a must-try. Owner Kermit Carpenter (who you’ll likely meet if you go to the flagship Elizabeth Street store in Key West) created the treat using his grandmother’s cherished pie recipe. “These two great tastes were destined to be together,” says Geoff Repella, president of Kermit’s Key Lime Shop. While many fans agree, finding that the chocolate adds a welcome layer of crunch and sweetness, detractors argue that it pushes the boundaries of the pie’s delicate tart-sweet balance. Either way, it’s a memorable, uniquely Key West treat.

Fun fact: Not into chocolate? Kermit’s offers more than 120 key lime–inspired products, including conventional pies, key lime taffy, and lip balm.

Where to find it: 200 Elizabeth St., Key West (original); 335F Duval St., Key West

Charlene Fang
Charlene Fang writes about travel, luxury, lifestyle, food and drink.
