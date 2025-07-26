5 Off-the-Path Experiences You’ll Never Forget

A bounty of experiences rewards those willing to venture beyond predictable travel destinations to places that remain under the radar for most travelers. The trade-off, of course, is that these lesser-known metropolises, remote villages, and off-the-beaten-path preserves might be hard to reach or closely held secrets among those in the know. Thankfully, the travel experts who belong to the United States Tour Operators Association (USTOA) have devoted their careers to helping their guests veer off the main road without impacting the sometimes delicate ecosystems in these treasured, one-of-a-kind locales.

Of the thousands of itineraries thoughtfully curated by USTOA tour operator members, we’ve highlighted five that best represent this maverick mindset, from the coffee-growing highlands of Colombia and the borderlands between North and South Korea to the wilderness beyond the Indian city of Jaipur. By accessing these areas alongside local guides on hand to keep you safe, informed, and engaged, you’ll come away with memories and fundamental perspective shifts that will last long after you return home.

Sip coffee from the source in Colombia

Colombia is majestic from any angle. Courtesy of EF Go Ahead Tours

Beyond the Caribbean beaches, lively nightlife, and historic Old Town of Cartagena, Colombia offers a wealth of other diverse experiences. Jungle to city, misty highlands to tropical coast—you could devote a lifetime to this enchanting country. EF Go Ahead Tours’ nine-day “Highlights of Colombia: Bogotá, Medellín & Cartagena” itinerary is a great start. Starting in the capital of Bogotá and heading to the eternally temperate mountain city of Medellín, this action-packed tour features plenty of meaningful add-on excursions to make your holiday extra special, including an optional additional two days in Cartagena, plus plenty of other detours to enjoy in between, including the opportunity to help restore an essential mangrove preserve.

Colombia’s Caribbean side shows off. Courtesy of EF Go Ahead Tours

Each day on this action-packed trip brings something new and unexpected, whether it’s riding a cable car from the capital to Mount Monserrate or visiting a coffee farm up in the Andes Mountains. While visiting this traditional family-owned coffee estate, you can discover how one of Colombia’s most precious exports is made, learn about efforts to maintain the region’s important biodiversity, and partake in guided tastings.

With EF Go Ahead Tours leading the way, your journey will be meaningful and enlightening. Offering over 200 learning-focused tours spanning more than 75 countries, this subsidiary of EF Education First aligns with the USTOA standard of transformative travel thanks to smaller group sizes and thoughtfully organized itineraries with ample free time.

Castles, cuisine, and the ultimate truffle hunt in northern Italy

On the hunt in Piedmont, arguably the world’s truffle capital Courtesy of Tauck

The northern region of Piedmont may have less name recognition than other parts of Italy. Once you’ve experienced its terraced vineyards, medieval castles, and rich, regal cuisine, you’ll wonder why. Tauck makes Piedmont’s hill towns and walled cities accessible, transforming its precious gastronomic traditions and fascinating history into an adventure of discovery.

Among the many experiences which await you on Tauck’s eight-day “A Week In…Piedmont” trip—from tasting wine and touring 1,000-year-old castles in the village of Gavi to lunch at the Slow Food University in the Langhe Hills and a hands-on cooking class at Castello di Roddi—truffle hunting near the prized city of Alba might be the most unforgettable of all. Here, in one of the world’s centers of this prized delicacy, you’ll spend your morning with local hunters and their expertly trained dogs to learn how truffles grow in the wild and where to unearth them.

Lake Maggiore Courtesy of Tauck

The journey through one of Italy’s most sophisticated yet understated regions offers travelers the chance to experience a side of Italian culture that few have the opportunity to see. As one of hundreds of tours provided by Tauck, a family-owned company (and USTOA tour operator member) that has been making travel meaningful for a century, you’ll enjoy exclusive, behind-the-scenes access to make your trip even more memorable, whether that’s early-morning entry to UNESCO World Heritage Sites or private cruises across alpine lakes.

Tea in a castle and Mother Theresa’s City of Statues

Albania’s Capital City of Tirana Courtesy of Globus

Few regions are as enchanting—or as misunderstood—as the Balkans. From Albania to Serbia, the influences of turmoil over the centuries on its architecture, cuisine, and artistic heritage can only be truly understood when experienced in person. Globus welcomes the culture-curious to soak it all in over two epic weeks with its “Highlights of the Balkans” guided tour.

Romanian Atheneum in Bucharest during a summer sunset. Aerial view of this amazing landmark historical building from Bucharest, Romania, on Victoriei Avenue (Calea Victoriei). Courtesy of Globus



Spanning five countries in total, expertly guided tours bring legends to life as you enjoy tea time at Queen Mary Tea House in the shadow of Romania’s notorious Bran Castle, forever associated with the tale of Dracula, and browse modern art in a Cold War bunker-turned-museum in Tirana, Albania. You’ll also visit Skopje, North Macedonia’s so-called “City of Statues” and the birthplace of Mother Theresa, then tour Bulgaria’s capital, Sofia, where 2,000 years of history—including occupation from the Greeks, Romans, Ottomans, and Soviets—remain evident in its ancient churches and alleyways. From Transylvania and beyond, this itinerary reveals a dramatic, dynamic side of Europe that often seems like the domain of legends and fairy tales.

Like all USTOA member tours, Globus wants to make travel less daunting without compromising its transformative power. With local tour directors and guides on hand to ensure that these itineraries reflect the true spirit of the destination. This isn’t just a tour. It’s a travel upgrade.

Meet traditional pearl divers on a remote Japanese island

Grilling seafood from a beachside ama hut. Courtesy of Collette

While many focus on major cities like Tokyo and Seoul, a whole other world opens up when they become gateways to new adventures. Collette’s 16-day adventure, “Japan & South Korea: From Tokyo to Seoul,” starts in Tokyo, ends in Seoul, and offers myriad stops in between. On this trip, your guide brings you to places that will illuminate your understanding of the region from perspectives that diverge, for better or worse, from the mainstream.

You’ll learn about social norms in the city known for its geisha culture through a cooking class with the Women’s Association of Kyoto. In Ise-Shima, witness the proud tradition of ama pearl diving from the perspective of the women who keep the practice alive, then, in an ama hut on Azurihama Beach, enjoy a charcoal-grilled seafood feast. Later, after visiting the Demilitarized Zone between North and South Korea, you’ll meet with a defector from the former country to learn about their journey from the “Hermit Kingdom” to freedom.

As a USTOA member, Collette upholds the highest standard in guided travel, a level of quality backed by more than a century of experience. Founded in 1918 and still family-owned and operated today, Collette remains an industry pioneer in making travel more immersive and experiential. The tour operator, leading the evolution of guided touring, creates programs for the modern, culturally curious traveler. Every tour, designed by experts who live in the destinations, elevates cultural experiences as prominently as iconic must-sees. With over 175 tours across all seven continents, exceptional service, and industry-leading travel protection, exploring with Collette means a seamless experience designed by travelers, for travelers

Enjoy starlit dinners and visit Kathmandu’s sacred valleys

A Puja ceremony in Varanasi, India Courtesy of Insight Vacations

No two visits to South Asia, home to a staggering 25 percent of the world’s population, could ever possibly be the same—apart from the profound impact it inevitably leaves upon every visitor. India and Nepal have plenty of high-profile attractions, along with quiet, spiritually meaningful moments they offer along the way.

A bird’s-eye view of Kathmandu Courtesy of Insight Vacations

With its “Classical India with Nepal” itinerary, Insight Vacations takes travelers on a meaningful, socially responsible journey through this fascinating region. The 12-day guided tour features a wealth of awe-inspiring experiences, from a starlit dinner at Dera Amer Wilderness Camp, located just outside Jaipur’s famous Pink City, to a visit to Delhi’s Red Fort.

It also includes opportunities to meet with extraordinary locals who will help color in the story of the region, including the brave women who work at Sheroes Hangout Cafe in Delhi, which is dedicated to ending violence against women in India. After taking in Kathmandu’s colorful Boudhanath Stupa, you’ll also meet with a woman who helped guide people to the summit of Mount Everest. While in Varanasi, you’ll learn about India’s religious rituals while participating in the sunset candle-lighting ceremony along the Ganges River.

When traveling with USTOA member Insight Vacations, you can expect every trip to include such profoundly moving experiences. With its MAKE TRAVEL MATTER® program, every trip connects travelers with locals in ways they might not be able to otherwise. The company also has a five-year sustainability mission based on the United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals, and the nonprofit TreadRight Foundation ensures that, when straying off the beaten path, you’re doing so carefully.

How USTOA tour members help

Working in tandem with these member operators, USTOA provides multiple reassurances to ensure that your holiday is safe, reliable, and unforgettable. USTOA’s comprehensive $1 Million Travelers Assistance Program and extensive support system offer more peace of mind as you set out on your travels, taking you further than you thought possible.

Curated by travel professionals and local experts and with around-the-clock support, you’ll be able to explore new realms where most travelers cannot. Head to USTOA now to learn more about what makes these tours so extraordinary, and start planning your adventure far beyond the well-trodden path.

