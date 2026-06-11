The Best Small-Ship Cruises to Take This Fall

With fewer crowds and milder temperatures, fall is when some of the most enticing trips become available, like these two Atlas Ocean Voyages sailings this September and October. A 10-night Celtic and Viking Exploration departs Reykjavík on September 21, 2026, and a 7-night Colors of the Caribbean sailing departs St. Maarten on October 14, 2026.

Both itineraries also include Afar Recommends excursions, a collection of shore experiences curated by Afar that prioritizes the kind of access a traveler rarely arranges independently. With limited spots available in each excursion, availability moves faster than most people expect. So now’s the time to book if you want an epic trip before the year ends.

See the Faroe Islands, Scotland, Ireland, and Wales

Neolithic stones at Callanish on the Isle of Lewis in Scotland. Courtesy of Atlas Ocean Voyages

In late September, the North Atlantic sees fewer visitors, giving travelers more space to take in the dramatic coastal views and Viking heritage that define the region’s many celebrated ports. The Atlas Ocean Voyages sailing embarks from Reykjavík and heads for the Faroe Islands, an archipelago of 18 islands lying between the Norwegian Sea and the North Atlantic, roughly halfway between Iceland and Norway. At this time of year, the valleys and cliffs of Klaksvík on the island of Borðoy still show off the lush green landscapes the Faroe Islands are known for, without the summer crowds.

Next is Stornoway on the Isle of Lewis in Scotland, where locals speak Gaelic alongside English, and the west coast road leads to the Neolithic standing stones at Callanish, more impressive and perhaps older than Stonehenge. The site comprises 13 monoliths arranged in a cross pattern, and the milder temperatures of early fall make it one of the better times of year to spend time at an outdoor site of this scale.

In Cork, on the southern coast of Ireland, there’s a full evening in port when the warm-weather crowds that typically fill the City’s street—lined with Victorian and Georgian buildings—have thinned. That gives you actual space to peruse the foodstuffs inside the historic English Market or admire the shimmering stained-glass windows of St. Fin Barre’s Cathedral.

The Atlas Ocean Voyages itinerary also visits Dublin. Courtesy of Atlas Ocean Voyages

Fishguard in Wales offers some of the most stunning autumnal scenery on the route. The valleys of North Pembrokeshire are dotted with fiery fall foliage, and the cliffs that plunge into the sea alongside the rolling Preseli Hills are ideal for hiking and kayaking in the mild autumnal temperatures. The final stop is in Dublin, well after the summer travelers have returned home, so you can stroll the River Liffey or visit the Guinness Storehouse or Book of Kells without navigating peak-season traffic.

Visit St. Barths, Martinique, and Dominica in October

Martinique is one of the Caribbean islands Atlas Ocean Voyages visits in fall. Courtesy of Atlas Ocean Voyages

For travelers whose schedules open up in October, Atlas Ocean Voyages’ Eastern Caribbean sailing is well-timed, departing just past the height of hurricane season when the weather is still pleasant. The first stop after setting sail from St. Maarten is Gustavia, the capital of St. Barths, where the island’s signature red-roofed buildings, representing Swedish colonial and French Creole architecture, line the harbor.

It’s a perfect time to visit the beaches, which see fewer visitors than in summer. Take in the intimate stretches of sand along unspoiled coves like Gouverneur and Saline, and the Colombier hike leads to one of the more famous snorkeling spots on the island.

St. Barths is included in the fall Atlas Ocean Voyages Caribbean itinerary. Courtesy of Atlas Ocean Voyages

The temperate fall weather also makes it a good time to visit sites best explored on foot, like the UNESCO-listed Brimstone Hill Fortress National Park in St. Kitts, one of the most beautifully preserved military fortifications in the Americas. In Martinique, there’s also a chance to explore the ruins of Saint-Pierre, buried by the 1902 eruption of Mont Pelée.

Warm water and lower visitor numbers make this time of year particularly good for aquatic activities. In Martinique, you can swim in the island’s sparkling coastal waters with pineapple fields and rainforests in the background, and the snorkeling in the crystal-clear waters of Dominica is among the best in the region.

Bequia, the northernmost of the Grenadines islands, is the natural endpoint for this itinerary. From Port Elizabeth, the calm waters of Admiralty Bay are seemingly made for kayaking and paddleboarding, and the trade winds that move through nearly year-round make it one of the most well-known spots in the Caribbean for windsurfing.

Join small-group excursions in the Faroe Islands and Guadeloupe

Both itineraries include Afar Recommends excursions, among the most compelling reasons to book these journeys before summer ends. Both have capacity limits that make waiting a real risk.

On the Reykjavík to Dublin sailing, the Klaksvík excursion takes travelers on a scenic drive to the island of Eysturoy, where a hike leads to the small traditional village of Selatrað. Local farmers welcome the group for a hands-on farm visit covering the role of sheep and sustainable agriculture in Faroese life, followed by a locally sourced lunch served in the farmer’s home. Capped at 20 guests, the excursion runs 5.5 hours.

On the St. Maarten to Barbados sailing, a four-hour half-day on Basse-Terre in Guadeloupe begins at Valombreuse, a botanical garden established by Magguy Chaulet in 1989 and home to orchids and red gingers. From there, the excursion moves to Lekouz Brewery, founded in 2018 and built on the pure spring water of Guadeloupe, where a tasting includes a pale lemongrass-ginger beer and a dark variety infused with toasted coconut. The afternoon ends with a Bokit, the island’s signature sandwich made from fried bread dough, before returning to the ship. The excursion is capped at 20 guests.

For a traveler finalizing fall plans at the last minute, the Afar Recommends excursions remove the most time-consuming part of the travel-planning process. Each one has been selected and vetted by Afar, which prioritizes the kind of exclusive activities that independent travelers can rarely arrange on their own. The result is a trip that incorporates the kind of access Afar travelers already seek, without requiring them to piece the itinerary together from scratch.

Dock in smaller ports aboard intimate expedition ships

Part of what makes both itineraries possible is the intimate scale of the ships. The World Voyager, which sails the Reykjavík to Dublin route, and the World Navigator, which handles the Caribbean sailing, each carry fewer than 200 guests. That size allows them to dock in ports that larger cruise ships cannot reach, including Klaksvík in the Faroe Islands and Bequia in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and it also affects the onboard experience.

The Nordic-inspired design of World Voyager, with light ash wood tones and marble accents, gives the common areas an open feel. The World Navigator takes a different approach, drawing on a 1940s art deco aesthetic with contemporary furnishings that keep it from feeling too formal.

On both Atlas Ocean Voyages ships, the onboard restaurants serve globally inspired menus that change daily, and the staff-to-guest ratio is close enough that the crew tends to know your name by the second day. It’s a trip that you’ll be talking about for many years to come.