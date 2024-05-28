Sponsored Content
Why Fort Myers Is an Epic Getaway for Outdoor Adventure

From island hopping and paddling to birdwatching and golfing, Southwest Florida is paradise for nature enthusiasts.

Whether you love kayaking, boating, or biking, Fort Myers’ islands, beaches and neighborhoods offer ample opportunities for travelers seeking the beauty and excitement of the outdoors. Search for pink roseate spoonbills and other stunning birds in J.N. “Ding” Darling National Wildlife Refuge. Practice your swing at one of the country’s most historic public golf courses. Spend the day cruising the area’s coastal islands on a private boat. Here are some of the diverse ways you can discover the most natural parts of Southwest Florida.

Paddle around Fort Myers’ waterways

Courtesy of Fort Myers – Islands, Beaches and Neighborhoods

Kayaking on the Great Calusa Blueway

Courtesy of Fort Myers – Islands, Beaches and Neighborhoods

Kayakers and paddleboarders will discover plenty of adventure along the shorelines of Southwest Florida. The greater Fort Myers area is home to the Great Calusa Blueway, a 190-mile water trail with markers that winds through inland tributaries and coastal waters.

Nature lovers can launch from Bowditch Point Park on Fort Myers Beach to head out into the Gulf of Mexico, where visitors often spot dolphins, manatees, and shorebirds. Book a guided kayak tour through Matlacha Pass Aquatic Preserve with Gulf Coast Kayak to explore mangrove forests and learn about the Calusa Indians, who more than 1,000 years ago navigated this wilderness too.

Go island hopping

Courtesy of Fort Myers – Islands, Beaches and Neighborhoods

Island hopping by boat

Courtesy of Fort Myers – Islands, Beaches and Neighborhoods

No trip to Fort Myers is complete without spending at least one day exploring the area’s coastal islands, some of which are only accessible by boat. Secure a spot on a charter, book a private tour, or rent your own vessel from local operators—such as Captiva Cruises or Adventures in Paradise—so you can enjoy Southwest Florida’s tropical vibes and abundant island charm.

Spend the morning hiking through Pine Island Flatwoods Preserve then take a water taxi via Island Girl Charters to Cabbage Key Inn & Restaurant for a delicious lunch of stone crab claws. Next, discover Boca Grande’s picturesque downtown at the south end of Gasparilla Island, known for its pastel-colored cottages and white-sand beaches, before paying a visit to the historic Boca Grande Lighthouse.

Experience Fort Myers by bike

Courtesy of Fort Myers – Islands, Beaches and Neighborhoods

Biking on Sanibel Island

Courtesy of Fort Myers – Islands, Beaches and Neighborhoods

Much of Fort Myers and surrounding neighborhoods are best seen on two wheels. A designated Bicycle Friendly Community by the League of American Bicyclists, Sanibel Island boasts upwards of 25 miles of bike paths through town and within the wetlands and subtropical hammocks of its wildlife refuge. Bring your own bike or rent one from several shops in town.

On Gasparilla Island, the Boca Grande Bike Path runs the entire length of the island and offers many spots to stop for a postcard-worthy picture and a stunning view of the water. Ambitious bikers in search of wildlife can venture into Cape Coral, another designated Bicycle Friendly Community with more than 90 miles of interconnected bike routes bordering scenic canals, nature preserves, and the Caloosahatchee River.

Practice your golf swing at Fort Myers Country Club and beyond

Courtesy of Fort Myers – Islands, Beaches and Neighborhood

Golfing at Fort Myers Country Club

Courtesy of Fort Myers – Islands, Beaches and Neighborhood

Play golf year-round in Fort Myers’ warm, sunny climate. Designed in 1916 by the great Donald Ross, Fort Myers Country Club is one of the oldest public golf facilities on the west coast of Florida where Thomas Edison’s wife Mina Edison would play. (The golf course is near the iconic Edison and Ford Winter Estates.)

Next, take a swing on a scenic fairway at the area’s newest course, Saltleaf Golf Preserve. Located on a 144-acre uplands preserve, this 18-hole course by Raymond Floyd immerses players in the landscape—you won’t see formal bunkers or homes, only native plants, lakes, and pathways in a natural setting that’s been left largely untouched.

Go birdwatching on Sanibel Island

J.N. Ding Darling National Wildlife Preserve

Birdwatching at J.N. “Ding” Darling National Wildlife Refuge

Courtesy of Fort Myers – Islands, Beaches and Neighborhoods

A paradise for birdwatching enthusiasts, J.N. “Ding” Darling National Wildlife Refuge takes up one-third of Sanibel Island and is home to over 245 different species. Visitors can enjoy a peaceful stroll through the area, stopping at a handful of overlooks and an observation tower to scan the terrain for favorite birds, including the area’s signature pink roseate spoonbill. Book a boat or paddling tour with Tarpon Bay Explorers to see more of the park alongside an expert guide who can point out fascinating flora and fauna or take a leisurely tram ride across the Refuge.

