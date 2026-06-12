Why You Should Visit This Queer Military Bar Created During a Time of ‘Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell’

Along 23rd Street in Arlington’s National Landing (an urban district spanning Crystal City, Pentagon City, and Potomac Yard), Freddie’s Beach Bar stops you before you even reach the front door. Its facade blazes with neon signage, rainbow flags, and frilly bunting.

Inside, things get even bolder. Royal purple walls glow under hot-pink light. The room is crowded with objects close to owner Freddie Lutz’s heart, like his large collection of Barbie dolls and a cutout of Tina Turner. And beside the main stage—where drag performances and rowdy karaoke nights take over the mic—is the bar’s “wall of fame,” as regulars call it, honoring LGBTQ+ service members.

Framed portraits hang on this wall: Tammy Smith, the first openly gay U.S. general; Amanda Simpson, the first openly transgender presidential appointee; and Lieutenant Adam Sasso and Captain Shawn Pierce, the first same-sex couple to lay an official wreath at Arlington National Cemetery. Their names may not be widely known beyond this establishment, but here they carry a different kind of weight. As Lutz puts it, “These are brave, dedicated Americans who deserve dignity and respect.”

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Lutz grew up in Arlington in a military family; his father was an Army colonel, and both parents are buried at Arlington National Cemetery. Freddie’s Beach Bar sits one mile from the Pentagon. When he opened the bar in 2001, one of the first things he did was bill it as a “straight-friendly gay bar.” At the time, the “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” policy from 1994 until 2011 was still in effect, requiring LGBTQ+ service members to conceal their identities.

“You constantly heard ‘gay-friendly’ used to describe straight establishments that welcomed LGBTQ patrons,” Lutz recalls. “I thought, why not flip that around?”

This “straight-friendly” bar welcomes all people—especially military members, one of the least openly queer groups. Photo by Asico Photo

Freddie’s quickly became a haven for queer military personnel. The phrase may have sounded cheeky, but it conveyed something more profound: protection for people protecting the country.

Tammy Smith was among those who found refuge here. She fondly remembers visiting in 2007 with her now wife, Tracey, escaping Virginia’s summer heat on the shaded patio and lingering at the purple picnic benches over pitchers of cold beer. “Freddie’s was a safe place for military members,” she says. “Even though it was a gay bar, it was also a neighborhood hangout. That gave it a sense of ‘cover’ because it was such a popular spot.”

Today, as transgender military service and LGBTQ+ rights once again face political scrutiny, the safe space offered by Freddie’s Beach Bar is newly urgent. The military is one of the least openly queer groups in the U.S., with a reported 59 percent of LGBTQ+ service members remaining in the closet at work. Though the establishment has hosted a Pentagon happy hour on the third Thursday of every month for nearly 15 years, Lutz says, “These gatherings have become even more meaningful and well-attended because of the uncertainty many people are feeling right now.”

Last year, Lutz and his longtime partner were married on a WorldPride float in Washington, D.C. “In the middle of so much tension and negativity, it felt important to publicly celebrate love, community, and resilience,” he says. “That’s what Freddie’s represents to me.”

In a country where queer gathering spaces continue to disappear, Freddie’s Beach Bar endures not just as a bar, but as a living archive of LGBTQ+ military history, community, and joyful resistance.