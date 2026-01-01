Erin Henk is a writer, travel journalist, and former humanitarian aid and development worker who is passionate about storytelling and exploring the intricacies of people and place. Her focus is on travel and culture in France, the Mediterranean, and the Middle East, offbeat places and experiences, forced displacement, and identity.

Originally from New York, she is currently based in Lyon, France, and has lived in places as varied as Afghanistan, Guatemala, Beirut, and Paris. Her stories and guides have been published in BBC Travel, The Washington Post, Panorama, and Travel Lemming, among other outlets. Follow her work on her website or on Instagram.