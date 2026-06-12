Comparing Life in Two East Coast Favorites

Whether you’re deciding where to move or simply scouting a new East Coast destination for your next trip, look to two of the happiest cities in the country—Boston and New York—for two distinct lifestyles. What makes these cities so enjoyable? According to the Institute for Quality of Life, six main categories directly impact happiness scores: citizens, governance, environment, economy, health, and mobility.

The two happiest East Coast cities score high across the board, each filled with a multitude of activities for all to enjoy, a sense of community, and inspiring energy. If you’re thinking of relocating to these destinations or anywhere else in the U.S., Verizon can make sure your new city feels like home from day one.

It starts with Verizon’s mobile and home internet bundle for as low as $69.99/month* with Auto Pay when you switch to Verizon and bring your phone —an easy and cost-effective option for anyone moving. You can get Verizon Fios 300 Mbps high-speed internet and one line on Verizon’s Unlimited Welcome mobile plan with the bundle.

This limited-time offer includes no equipment charges, no hidden fees, and flexible install scheduling so it works with your timeline. After all, getting settled shouldn’t feel like a second job, regardless of where you’re headed.

Here’s what else you need to know if you’re traveling or moving to the two happiest East Coast cities, including which has a better quality of life and how Verizon can make your experience in them even better.

Boston’s history, green spaces, and family-friendly activities

Boston in winter Photo by Sean Sweeney/Unsplash

The 2026 Happy City Index evaluated 251 cities across the world using 64 indicators. Boston, an important historical hub and college town, ranked as the fourth-happiest city in the U.S.—above NYC at fifth-happiest—and the 177th happiest in the world. It scored a total of 5,692 points in the study (compared with Copenhagen, the world’s happiest city, at 6,954).

The New England destination’s heritage and culture are what make it so appealing, from year-round festivals to farm-to-table dining and phenomenal museums. It’s one of the best places to visit in the winter if you’re looking for a true winter wonderland.

What drives Boston’s high quality of life? Locals consider Boston the perfect place to live thanks to the seamless blend of the historic and the modern. You can access renowned healthcare and enroll in some of the best universities in the country while also living in one of the oldest cities in the U.S.

You’ll also find plenty of activities to do with your kids, from ice skating in the winter to strolling the streets of Chinatown. Boston also has fantastic access to green spaces, as well as beaches and mountains within easy reach.

If you feel the same way, and switch to Verizon, you can get four lines for just $25/line on Unlimited Welcome (with Auto Pay, plus taxes and fees), plus up to four select 5G phones**, so you and your family or other loved ones can stay connected in Boston or any city Verizon serves.

The Back Bay, Beacon Hill, and beyond

The Back Bay is one of Boston’s best neighborhoods for travelers and transplants alike. Photo by Todd Kent/Unsplash

Of Boston’s 23 distinct neighborhoods, the Back Bay is one of the most vibrant. It’s also one of the most walkable, and while you’re strolling the streets, you’ll notice beautiful architecture, great shopping, and landmarks like the Boston Public Library. Runners even cross the Boston Marathon finish line here, cheered on by crowds along Boylston Street. And this neighborhood is home to some of the best cuisine in New England, including Abe & Louie’s and Saltie Girl.

For classic Boston charm, look to Beacon Hill, where gas lamps still line the streets. Located right next to the Back Bay, the area’s landmark attractions range from the Massachusetts State House to the Museum of African American History. You’ll also find the Boston Common city park near Beacon Hill, and the neighborhood’s convenient location means you’re never far from the best of Boston in Downtown and the North End.

One of the city’s oldest neighborhoods, Beacon Hill is a protected historic district, along with the Back Bay. To explore more of Boston’s history, walk part of the Freedom Trail. For outdoor enjoyment, visit the Charles River, Boston Harbor, and the Rose Kennedy Greenway, which has great views.

Moving to a new city or just visiting involves a lot of moving parts. Protect what matters most with Verizon Home Device Protect. For travelers, Verizon Home Device Protect can also cover laptops, monitors, gaming consoles, and other select home tech devices when you’re on the road, and it includes one additional location, like a vacation home, as well as 24/7 technical support.

New York City’s restaurants, museums, and Central Park

The New York City skyline Photo by Luca Bravo/Unsplash

New York City needs no introduction. It’s one of the most visited cities in the world and a haven for food, fashion, and culture.

You can find anything you could want on a trip to the Big Apple—from Michelin-starred fine dining and street food to some of the world’s best cocktail and dive bars. Ranked the fifth-happiest city in the U.S., NYC is number 207 in the world and earned 5,475 points, a few points behind Boston.

Many New Yorkers would argue that the quality of life is even better than Boston, thanks to being one of the most walkable cities on the planet with direct access to top entertainment and an energy that never seems to quit. The longer you live there, the smaller it feels. If you’re a frequent traveler, proximity to three large airports also means nonstop flights to almost anywhere.

Central Park in NYC Photo by Harry Gillen/Unsplash

According to a local, the perfect long weekend in New York might include stops at restaurants across the boroughs, a trip through Central Park, and visits to museums. When you’re lucky enough to live in New York, these experiences become a Tuesday afternoon, not a trip you have to plan.

New York City is the place to move if you want to reinvent yourself or be exposed to different cultures. There’s truly something for everyone.

It’s also a perfect destination for working remotely—making the reliable home internet that Verizon provides all the more essential. When you relocate, Verizon makes sure your connection keeps up with the adventure, from the moment you schedule the installation to the second you’re streaming from your new couch.

The Village, Chelsea, SoHo, Williamsburg, Astoria, and more

Dumbo is one of many New York City neighborhoods Photo by Redd Francisco/Unsplash

During a trip to NYC, you’ll find five boroughs and more neighborhoods than you could count. Perhaps the best way to get to know the city is by eating your way through each of New York’s most iconic neighborhoods. Where to stay or live will depend on what you’re looking for.

Greenwich Village is known for its vibrant, classic New York character, along with the West Village, which is also the historic epicenter of the LGBTQ+ community. If you’re interested in the arts, check out the Metropolitan Museum of Art, among other renowned museums, and a Broadway show in the theater district.

You can also see art at galleries in Chelsea, shop SoHo boutiques, browse vintage stores or try local breweries in Williamsburg, and taste the city’s best Greek food in Astoria. Or stay up until dawn in the city that never sleeps. Each neighborhood offers its own distinct atmosphere, so you’ll have to do some exploring before you decide where you want to settle down.

New York City is also one of the host cities for the FIFA World Cup 2026™. Fans can score three months of FOX One on Verizon when they switch to Verizon Home Internet starting today—just in time to stream every moment of the FIFA World Cup 2026 action.***

New York City’s vibrancy is hard to beat. When you’re deciding which of the happiest cities on the East Coast to visit or live in, the choice comes down to Boston’s charm or NYC’s unmatched energy. And to help make things easy, Verizon keeps you connected throughout the process with its mobile and home internet bundle.

*With Auto Pay, Fios 300 Mbps and 1 new line with your own 4G/5G smartphone on Unlimited Welcome. Taxes and fees apply.

**With Auto Pay. Taxes and fees apply.

***FOX One perk for 3 mos on us requires new Fios Home internet; must enroll in FOX One perk w/in 60 days after install and register w/FOX w/in 90 days of enrollment. After 3 months, perk bills at $15/mo unless perk is canceled or unregistered. Add’l terms apply.