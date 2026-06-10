These 8 Puerto Rico Experiences Belong on Your Itinerary

Renting a beach chair in Puerto Rico to catch up on summer reading and Vitamin D while sipping a piña colada is one authentic way to enjoy the idyllic coastal scenery of the Island—the frozen cocktail was invented here, after all. But with a few days or longer, you can also experience much more of what Puerto Rico’s beaches have to offer. From surfing to boating and seafood, here are some of the top experiences that await on and near the water in Puerto Rico.

Beach hop around the islands

Condado Beach Courtesy of Discover Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico is home to an abundance of beaches. Condado Beach in San Juan’s Condado neighborhood is beloved by locals and visitors for its calm water and proximity to restaurants, bars, shops, and hotels.

Just west of San Juan in the town of Manatí, Mar Chiquita has a picturesque crescent-shaped beach lined with palms and gin-clear water. Aguadilla’s Survival Beach, on the west coast, mixes panoramic ocean views, adventure trails, and proximity to top restaurants, where you can end your beach day on a delicious note.

Two offshore municipalities of Puerto Rico, Culebra and Vieques, are off the east coast of the main Island and consistently ranked as having some of the world’s best beaches. Fly or take a ferry to reach them for the reward of spots like Culebra’s Flamenco Beach, a protected marine reserve, and Zoni Beach, which attracts nesting sea turtles between April and June. On Vieques, more than 20 beaches await, with Playa Chiva and Playa Caracas among the most beautiful.

Learn to surf—or perfect your skills

Rincón, on Puerto Rico’s western coast, is a top destination for people who want to learn to surf or polish their skills with a local pro. Once the Island’s hub of sugar production, Rincón became the Caribbean’s capital of surfing after hosting the World Surfing Championship in 1968. (It hosted the 1988 and 2007 World Championships, too).

If your itinerary keeps you closer to San Juan, the east coast also has excellent surfing. Calmer waves in July and August make them ideal months for beginners to book a lesson with the Pine Grove Surf Club. Your teachers will have a refreshing, cold coconut waiting after your session.

Swim with sea turtles

A sea turtle in Icacos Island, Fajardo Courtesy of Discover Puerto Rico

Four of the world’s sea turtle species (leatherback, hawksbill, green, and loggerhead) call Puerto Rico home. The first three nest on Puerto Rican beaches, typically between April and June, and in any season, you might spot any of the four in the water, especially off Playa Chiva in Vieques.

To increase your chances of seeing these graceful creatures, go with a guide from Crystal Clear Vieques Eco-tours. Part of the fees for its private sea turtle snorkel experience supports coral preservation and the work of two local nonprofits. In addition to the sea turtles, you’ll likely see coral, tropical fish, and rays.

Paddle through a bioluminescent bay

Fajardo Bay is one of Puerto Rico’s three bioluminescent bays. Courtesy of Discover Puerto Rico/Omark Reyes

Three of the world’s five bioluminescent bays are in Puerto Rico. One is in Fajardo, another is in La Parguera within the Lajas municipality, and the other is in Vieques. Plan your nocturnal paddle in these bays around the new moon when the absence of moonlight makes it easier to see the neon-like flashes of bioluminescence in the water.

Eat fresh seafood

A selection of dishes at Orujo Courtesy of Discover Puerto Rico/Lyma Rodriguez

James Beard Award–winning chef Carlos Portela’s “culinary workshop” in San Juan, Orujo, draws on Puerto Rico’s three main cultural identities—African, Taíno, and Spanish—in innovative dishes that prominently feature seafood. The tasting menu ranges from 7–20 courses and is always changing based on the chef’s inspiration and what’s fresh and locally available. Just-caught grilled swordfish, lobster, shrimp, scallops, or cod will likely make an appearance, and the taste will always be sublime.

Charter a catamaran for a sunset cruise

Perhaps the most relaxing way to enjoy time on the water is to book a captain and crew to take you on a catamaran cruise at sunset. In Puerto Rico, the many options include sailing the bay in San Juan with its two forts, El Morro and San Cristóbal, as the backdrop and toasting “¡salud!” with champagne, complemented by a charcuterie board, in the clear waters of Vieques.

If you prefer a daytime boating excursion, you can go on a half-day trip to Icacos, an island off Puerto Rico’s eastern coast near Fajardo. Or take the wheel yourself as the captain of your own mini boat (with a lesson and life jackets included). Both are experiences offered by East Island Excursions.

Go paddleboarding in the Condado Lagoon

Stand-up paddleboarding in Condado Lagoon, San Juan Courtesy of Discover Puerto Rico/Omark Reyes

Condado Lagoon used to be overlooked by visitors in favor of nearby beaches along the Caribbean, but the popularity of stand-up paddleboarding has turned more travelers’ view inland. The small, calm lagoon right in San Juan is an ideal place to try a paddleboard yoga class with Paddle Yoga Puerto Rico.

Try deep-sea fishing in La Parguera

La Parguera is the spot for deep-sea fishing excursions. Courtesy of Discover Puerto Rico/Jomar Malave

La Parguera is often described as a “sleepy fishing village.” While locals know the “sleepy” part isn’t exactly true, La Parguera is the launching point for deep-sea fishing and scuba diving on the southern side of the Island. A half-day, six-hour, or full-day deep-sea fishing trip led by guides will all but guarantee that you reel in dorado, marlin, tuna, or wahoo.

It’s one of many adventures on the water that you can have in Puerto Rico. Find more inspiration in our Puerto Rico guide, filled with insider tips for experiencing the Island’s top sights, sounds, and tastes.