New Home, New Hope: How a Wave of Refugees Is Reshaping Sardinia

The Italian island has long been known for its Mediterranean beaches and ancient traditions. But Sardinia’s future may be shaped by how it welcomes the migrants and refugees landing on its shores.

The farmhouse in Nuoro was old and the wind-whipped olive trees were old. The wine bottles on the old windowsill were old, and the cat lounging below was not old but the dust on his coat was. The fading afternoon light made the hills an old orange, a hue that conveyed centuries, one generation after the next walking the same little road to the same little school, boiling pasta at the same fireplace, discussing their days at the same old dinner table. Soon the farmer who lived here was bringing me salami at one of those old tables. Nothing changes on this part of the island. Now that’s changing, the farmer said. He was little and old, a too-small baseball hat balanced improbably atop his head. His farm had been in his family since forever. A fading fire snapped beside me. He kept running out of the kitchen to see how I liked his charcuterie or to tell me something urgent about Sardinia. Alex Cretey Systermans Kitschy sun hats lay out for sale on the streets.



But even amber melts in time, the farmer was saying. The big religious festival that comes to town every spring and fall, for instance. It sweeps into the local church, a whitewashed building on a promontory surrounded by a ring of small outbuildings. Historically, those outbuildings were reserved for the pilgrims who arrive for the festival, but lately there had been a push to let other people live there year-round. The farmer was worked up about this, but I couldn’t tell why. Were these people messing up the buildings? I asked. He shook his head. It was something else. These people are . . . travelers. They’re . . . not from here.



Picture that pretty Listerine sea again, but now with a raft on it, and in that raft 100 terrified men and women and children.



Since the general destabilization that followed the Arab Spring of 2011, more than 4 million refugees (who are fleeing conflict or persecution) and economic migrants (who are seeking a better life), many from Africa and the Middle East, have entered the European Union. Some 600,000 have crossed from Libya to Italy since 2014. Mostly they’ve ended up in more familiar migrant destinations, like Lampedusa or Sicily. But as those places have hit capacity in recent years, the wider world has at last begun washing up on Sardinia’s shores. Photo by Alex Cretey Systermans Sardinia received around 9,000 arrivals in 2016. Sardinia received around 9,000 arrivals in 2016 (almost double what it had taken in the year before), and while that represented a scant 3 percent of the total Italy as a whole absorbed in that time, it’s not an insignificant number for an island of less than 2 million people. (Ask the farmer in Nuoro.) In Cagliari, Sardinia’s capital, migrants and refugees are for the first time a visible if marginal part of the city. They sell handbags at the municipal beach and hawk goods outside the cafés and shops that line the city’s narrow streets, their folding tables stacked with Sardinia pins, Sardinia hats, Sardinia shot glasses, and other celebrations of a place they’d had no intention of calling home.



Massive migrations are happening all over the planet, of course. But in the last year I’d grown extra curious about what that looks like in a place so untouched by change, historically speaking. Wander into the right village in Sardinia and you can still hear Sardu, the indigenous language, spoken. Idiosyncratic culinary traditions remain, unhomogenized by modernity. On the same trip when I met the farmer in Nuoro, I ate a pasta made nowhere on Earth but for one little hill town here. The famed longevity of the island’s residents—Sardinia has the world’s highest concentration of centenarian men—may have something to do with their geographic and genetic isolation. You can actually take a tour bus to where the old people live and crane your neck for a glimpse of Sardinian ancientness. At a deep psychic level, of course, xenophobia makes a certain sense. Repelling outsiders is in the island’s bones. The Sardinia encountered by most outsiders is beach Sardinia: 1,200 miles of white sand and sparkly grottoes and Listerine-colored sea lapping mellowly at pristine coastline. But drive inland a couple hours and it’s another world—an older one. Here in the rugged center, tiny villages tuck into shadows of wild, rocky mountains. So forbidding is the interior that the ancient Romans, who conquered everything they ever saw, shrugged and walked away. The shepherds and hunters and bandits remained, tending sheep and generally flying under the radar of the outside world. A dollop of impenetrability plus a vast moat have a way of buffering you from time itself. Picture a Mediterranean paradise preserved in amber. Against this backdrop a small but profound metamorphosis was playing out, and it’s this metamorphosis I had returned to the island to see. I arrived in Cagliari toward the end of summer. The last of the German tourists were squeezing in their final octopus salads at wobbly outdoor tables, and soon the autumn rains would begin. For now the streets were warm, the surrounding ocean jewel-like. My apartment was down by the harbor. Watch long enough and you’d see the cruise ships coming in and the rescue boats going out.



My first morning, I set out from my apartment heading north through the old town. I walked past chipped buildings hung with vines to meet a local woman named Ornella D’Agostino.



She and I had been in touch before my arrival, and on my first day in Cagliari, we agreed to meet at the Teatro Massimo. A director and choreographer by training, she’d become aware of the refugee crisis here in the Mediterranean years back—aware, specifically, of how little she understood. When these men and women started to land on Sardinia’s shores, she found herself fixating on their internal experience. Photo by Alex Cretey Systermans A herder corrals sheep in the rural areas of southwest Sardinia. “They arrive after a huge trauma, but they don’t allow themselves to have feelings or desires. They arrive with the idea they have to work, to send money back to Africa, and that’s all,” she’d told me over the phone.



The Massimo was stylish and modern, all polished wood and soft lighting. I wandered around until I spotted a tall, serious woman striding around a broad stage; a group of dancers and musicians listened, nodding.



D’Agostino is in her late 50s, with the gray gravitas of Jane Goodall and the erect poise of a dancer. She’s serious about art—not just about hers but about anyone’s. Looking at the population of people crossing the sea, she sees not just a tragedy in broad strokes but also a specific one rarely mentioned: She can’t help but think of the marooned artistic souls who surely make up a segment of that community. “They don’t allow themselves to identify as artists, don’t get to express all these important experiences,” she told me now, over in the wings. She considered it existentially impoverishing for the migrant community and for the island they’d come to call home.



In 2016 D’Agostino began putting together a theatrical production in which all the performers were migrants and refugees. After months of rehearsals, the men and women on the stage in front of me were putting on a show. In two days the curtains would open to a depiction of refugees as something other than needy wretches in crisis. There would be a show in the capital, and then they’d go on tour elsewhere on the island. The island, in turn, would present itself as a place that makes room for something new. Photo by Alex Cretey Systermans A journey that began in Gambia led Omar Baldeh to Sardinia. Later that day I told my wife about the show being planned.



D’Agostino introduced me to one of the performers, a young man named Omar Baldeh. He had come over from Gambia nearly a year earlier. We fell into conversation immediately. Baldeh had discovered the trumpet as a kid, or it discovered him. Baldeh’s village was small, fellow musicians scarce. He played whenever he could, joined a ska band in high school. When he started jamming with a group of Christians—which is to say non-Muslims—his father was furious. There was a fight; it got ugly. Baldeh hit the road, crossing into Senegal, then Mali, then Burkina Faso, then Niger, until bad luck deposited him in Libya. Like many Africans who end up in Libya, Baldeh discovered that the war-torn land isn’t a nation so much as a giant trap, one in which outsiders are arrested to be fleeced, then let go, then fleeced again. They locked Baldeh up immediately, pressed him for any money he could rustle up. He had none. “Migrants are just a commodity there,” he said. “They are nothing. I thought, ‘I will die here.’” Baldeh is 19, with a young guy’s short, spiky dreads, but his face got the faraway look of an older man when speaking of his time in detention. When at last he was given an opportunity to buy his way out with manual labor, he leapt. Libya is hell, he told me quietly. Released, he made a beeline for the coast, hiding in the trunks of cars, disguising himself as a woman at times. In Tripoli a human trafficker threw him some work in exchange for a spot in that raft bound for Italy. Photo by Alex Cretey Systermans Migrants and refugees rehearse at Teatro Massimo. It was around midnight on a dark beach in Libya when Baldeh joined 124 men, women, and children squeezed into a cheap rubber raft. The 40-horsepower motor was suited for puttering, the emergency phone given to them by the smuggler just a toy, they’d learn. Everyone knew of the thousands who drown each year attempting this very crossing, but there was no turning back. Baldeh straddled an edge, one leg in the boat and one in the water.



In the hours that followed, their boat would rise and fall on massive waves. The engine died. The wind howled. Baldeh did an impression of that howl— WEEOOOO —that itself was somehow terrifying. The trafficker had assured them the Europeans would pluck them from the water within two hours; indeed, Italy expanded its efforts to rendezvous with migrant vessels after a spate of high-profile mass drownings. Seven hours had passed. At last dawn came, and with it the approach of a rescue boat.



Safely hauled aboard, someone asked at some point where they were going. Would it be Lampedusa? Sicily?



“Sardinia,” the captain answered. The response that rippled through the weary group: “What’s Sardinia ?”



What does it mean when a place starts to absorb the stories of people like Baldeh? How does that shape the place? I was walking around, chewing on these questions. And then, because there’s a lot of walking to be done in Cagliari, I chewed on travel itself. As travelers we tend to treat our destinations as fixed entities. We speak of them as constants: static places to be experienced whenever our vacation days line up right. Have you been to Sardinia? The question implicitly asks if you’ve encountered what’s been there for ages. If you ate the traditional flatbread, if you snorkeled at the beach where Aunt Rose snorkeled back in the ’80s.



But this view distorts. Places—interesting places anyway—are forever mutating. We see this when we walk through a history museum and realize we’re no longer wearing togas. But isn’t history just current stuff that got old? What if we could catch those mutations in real time?



So I tried, striking up conversations with migrants, and officials who worked with migrants, and native Sardinians. On a beach outside town I met Mauro. Photo by Alex Cretey Systermans Colorful homes line the streets of Sardinia. It was a hot, windy morning and I’d decided to take a day trip to the small seaside town of Porto Pino. My translator drove. The city gave way to countryside and sheep and jagged hills and scraggly trees. A castle loomed in the distance at one point. “That was in Dante’s Inferno ,” my translator mentioned casually, like we’d spotted an actor from Law & Order . A half hour later we were on the beach.



We had not been there long before this fellow Mauro walked by and started chatting. He had a dignified air—white hair, trim Walt Disney mustache—and had worked as a geologist at a nearby mine until it closed. We made small talk awhile but couldn’t avoid the elephant in the room.



