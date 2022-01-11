JetBlue Just Cut These 17 Routes

Jan 11, 2022
JetBlue is slimming down on some of its service but boosting it in other areas.
The low-cost carrier is the latest airline to scale back on its network amid ongoing pandemic adjustments.
JetBlue Airways just became the latest U.S. carrier to drastically reduce its flight roster.
Following similar moves by American Airlines, which recently cut numerous domestic and international flights, and United Airlines and Delta Air Lines, which both eliminated service to several U.S. hubs, JetBlue has confirmed that it will be slashing more than a dozen routes from its schedule this spring.
“As part of our ongoing review of our network, this spring we’ll end service on 17 routes that have underperformed and transition a handful of markets to seasonal,” Philip Stewart, JetBlue’s manager of corporate communications, said in a statement sent to AFAR.
These are the routes JetBlue will no longer be offering, many of which are from the East Coast to the Caribbean, Latin America, and Florida:
“Most of these routes were additions we made in response to pandemic travel trends,” Stewart said. He added that “even with these reductions—most of which operated less than daily—we still expect our 2022 schedule to be our biggest-ever and we’ll continue to grow our fleet with new aircraft throughout the year.”
This isn’t the first time that JetBlue has seriously slimmed down its schedule in recent months. Back in the summer, the carrier slashed 24 flights from its network, including many cuts to service from Pennsylvania and North Carolina:
It’s not all about route reductions at JetBlue, though. There’s some good news to report both on the domestic and international travel front. After launching its first transatlantic flights to London’s Heathrow from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport in August 2021, JetBlue last month confirmed that the service would be extended through October 2022. JetBlue’s 2022 London flights are currently available to be booked online.
Additionally, last month JetBlue announced that together with its partner American Airlines, the two carriers will be beefing up service from New York and Boston, including all-new service to Vancouver, Canada (JetBlue’s first time flying to Canada), from New York, and increased service from JFK to Aruba, Atlanta, Cancun, Detroit, Jamaica, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Raleigh-Durham, St. Lucia, and Turks and Caicos.
JetBlue will also begin flying to Asheville Regional Airport in North Carolina for the first time in 2022, with service to and from Boston.
