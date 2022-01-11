JetBlue Just Cut These 17 Routes

JetBlue Airways just became the latest U.S. carrier to drastically reduce its flight roster.

Following similar moves by American Airlines, which recently cut numerous domestic and international flights, and United Airlines and Delta Air Lines, which both eliminated service to several U.S. hubs, JetBlue has confirmed that it will be slashing more than a dozen routes from its schedule this spring.

“As part of our ongoing review of our network, this spring we’ll end service on 17 routes that have underperformed and transition a handful of markets to seasonal,” Philip Stewart, JetBlue’s manager of corporate communications, said in a statement sent to AFAR.

These are the routes JetBlue will no longer be offering, many of which are from the East Coast to the Caribbean, Latin America, and Florida:

Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to Bozeman, Montana

Las Vegas to Cancun, Mexico

Los Angeles to Bozeman

Newark, New Jersey, to Antigua

Newark to Bridgetown, Barbados

Newark to Cartagena, Colombia

Newark to Port-au-Prince, Haiti

Newark to St. Thomas

New York (JFK) to Bermuda

New York to Bogota, Colombia

Philadelphia to San Juan, Puerto Rico

Providence, Rhode Island, to Fort Myers, Florida

Providence to Tampa, Florida

Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina, to San Juan

Richmond, Virginia, to Tampa

Sacramento, California, to Cancun

San Francisco to Cancun

“Most of these routes were additions we made in response to pandemic travel trends,” Stewart said. He added that “even with these reductions—most of which operated less than daily—we still expect our 2022 schedule to be our biggest-ever and we’ll continue to grow our fleet with new aircraft throughout the year.”

This isn’t the first time that JetBlue has seriously slimmed down its schedule in recent months. Back in the summer, the carrier slashed 24 flights from its network, including many cuts to service from Pennsylvania and North Carolina:

Atlanta to Orlando, Florida

Austin, Texas, to Orlando

Austin to Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina

Austin to San Francisco

Boston to Burbank, California

Chicago O’Hare to West Palm Beach, Florida

Cleveland to Fort Myers, Florida

Orlando to Bogota, Colombia

Philadelphia to Fort Myers

Philadelphia to Orlando

Philadelphia to Tampa

Philadelphia to West Palm Beach

Pittsburgh to Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Pittsburgh to West Palm Beach

Raleigh-Durham to Fort Myers

Raleigh-Durham to Jacksonville, Florida

Raleigh-Durham to Las Vegas

Raleigh-Durham to Montego Bay, Jamaica

Raleigh-Durham to Orlando

Raleigh-Durham to San Francisco

Raleigh-Durham to Tampa

Richmond, Virginia, to Las Vegas

San Francisco to Orlando

Washington, D.C. to Tampa

JetBlue extends London service, adds flights from New York and Boston