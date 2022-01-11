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By Michelle Baran
  •  January 10, 2022

JetBlue Just Cut These 17 Routes

The low-cost carrier is the latest airline to scale back on its network amid ongoing pandemic adjustments.
JetBlue Just Cut These 17 Routes

JetBlue is slimming down on some of its service but boosting it in other areas.

Photo by Jay Yuan/Shutterstock

JetBlue Airways just became the latest U.S. carrier to drastically reduce its flight roster.

Following similar moves by American Airlines, which recently cut numerous domestic and international flights, as well as United Airlines and Delta Air Lines, which both eliminated service to several U.S. hubs, JetBlue has confirmed that it will be slashing more than a dozen routes from its schedule this spring.

“As part of our ongoing review of our network, this spring we’ll end service on 17 routes that have underperformed and transition a handful of markets to seasonal,” Philip Stewart, JetBlue’s manager of corporate communications, said in a statement sent to AFAR.

These are the routes JetBlue will no longer be offering, many of which are from the East Coast to the Caribbean, Latin America, and Florida:

  • Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to Bozeman, Montana
  • Las Vegas to Cancun, Mexico
  • Los Angeles to Bozeman
  • Newark, New Jersey, to Antigua
  • Newark to Bridgetown, Barbados
  • Newark to Cartagena, Colombia
  • Newark to Port-au-Prince, Haiti
  • Newark to St. Thomas
  • New York (JFK) to Bermuda
  • New York to Bogota, Colombia
  • Philadelphia to San Juan, Puerto Rico
  • Providence, Rhode Island, to Fort Myers, Florida
  • Providence to Tampa, Florida
  • Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina, to San Juan
  • Richmond, Virginia, to Tampa
  • Sacramento, California, to Cancun
  • San Francisco to Cancun

“Most of these routes were additions we made in response to pandemic travel trends,” Stewart said. He added that “even with these reductions—most of which operated less than daily—we still expect our 2022 schedule to be our biggest-ever and we’ll continue to grow our fleet with new aircraft throughout the year.”

This isn’t the first time that JetBlue has seriously slimmed down its schedule in recent months. Back in the summer, the carrier slashed 24 flights from its network, including many cuts to service from Pennsylvania and North Carolina:

  • Atlanta to Orlando, Florida
  • Austin, Texas, to Orlando
  • Austin to Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina
  • Austin to San Francisco
  • Boston to Burbank, California
  • Chicago O’Hare to West Palm Beach, Florida
  • Cleveland to Fort Myers, Florida
  • Orlando to Bogota, Colombia
  • Philadelphia to Fort Myers
  • Philadelphia to Orlando
  • Philadelphia to Tampa
  • Philadelphia to West Palm Beach
  • Pittsburgh to Fort Lauderdale, Florida
  • Pittsburgh to West Palm Beach
  • Raleigh-Durham to Fort Myers
  • Raleigh-Durham to Jacksonville, Florida
  • Raleigh-Durham to Las Vegas
  • Raleigh-Durham to Montego Bay, Jamaica
  • Raleigh-Durham to Orlando
  • Raleigh-Durham to San Francisco
  • Raleigh-Durham to Tampa
  • Richmond, Virginia, to Las Vegas
  • San Francisco to Orlando
  • Washington, D.C. to Tampa

JetBlue extends London service, adds flights from New York and Boston

It’s not all about route reductions at JetBlue, though. There’s some good news to report both on the domestic and international travel front. After launching its first transatlantic flights to London’s Heathrow from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport in August 2021, JetBlue last month confirmed that the service will be extended (at least) through October 2022. JetBlue’s 2022 London flights are currently available to be booked online.

Additionally, last month JetBlue announced that together with its partner American Airlines, the two carriers will be beefing up service from New York and Boston, including all-new service to Vancouver, Canada (JetBlue’s first time flying to Canada), from New York, and increased service from JFK to Aruba, Atlanta, Cancun, Detroit, Jamaica, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Raleigh-Durham, St. Lucia, and Turks and Caicos.

JetBlue will also begin flying to Asheville Regional Airport in North Carolina for the first time in 2022, with service to and from Boston.

>> Next: Economy Just Got Some Major Upgrades on JetBlue’s Newest Plane

Michelle Baran
Michelle Baran is a senior deputy editor at Afar, where she oversees breaking news, travel intel, airline, cruise, and consumer travel news. Michelle joined Afar in August 2018 after an 11-year run as a senior editor and reporter at leading travel industry newspaper Travel Weekly.

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