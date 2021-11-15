American Airlines Drops 18 New York Routes Amid Sweeping Service Cuts

After United Airlines earlier this month announced a slew of service cuts to smaller airports throughout the country, American Airlines over the weekend adjusted its flight schedule to eliminate a whopping 27 routes, 18 of which are out of New York.

The move was an effort “to better connect customers with the destinations most important to them,” the airline said in a statement sent to AFAR, hinting that the issue was one of simple supply and demand. “Part of that process resulted in the winding down of a handful of routes, including our dedicated shuttle service.”

Indeed, the cuts include long-running shuttle service—frequent flights that operate on shorter, commuter routes—between New York and Boston, and New York and Philadelphia, both out of LaGuardia Airport.

American is also removing some Costa Rica and Canada flights from its schedule on the international front, as well as a handful of flights between smaller hubs.

The New York routes American is pulling out of:

LaGuardia Airport (LGA)–Asheville, North Carolina (effective March 27)

LGA–Bangor, Maine (effective January 4)

LGA–Boston (effective January 4)

LGA–Charleston, South Carolina (effective January 4)

LGA–Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts (effective June 17)

LGA–Myrtle Beach, South Carolina (effective June 2)

LGA–Nantucket, Massachusetts (effective June 17)

LGA–Orlando, Florida (effective January 4)

LGA–Pensacola, Florida (effective May 5)

LGA–Philadelphia (effective January 4)

LGA–Portland, Maine (effective January 4)

LGA–Savannah, Georgia (effective June 3)

LGA–Traverse City, Michigan (effective June 2)

New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK)—San Antonio, Texas (effective January 4)

JFK–Liberia, Costa Rica (effective April 5)

JFK–San José, Costa Rica (effective April 5)

JFK–Montreal, Canada (effective January 4)

JFK–Toronto, Canada (effective January 4)

Additional routes American is cutting:

Boston–Raleigh, North Carolina (effective January 4)

Charlotte, North Carolina–Champaign/Urbana, Illinois

(effective April 5)

(effective April 5) Charlotte–Toledo, Ohio (effective April 5)

Chicago O’Hare–Charlottesville, Virginia (effective April 5)

Philadelphia–Baltimore, Maryland (effective April 5)

Philadelphia–Charleston, West Virginia (effective April 5)

Philadelphia–Ottawa, Canada (effective April 5)

Phoenix, Arizona–Calgary, Canada (effective April 5)

Phoenix–Vancouver, Canada (effective April 5)

American said it is “proactively reaching out to customers” affected by the changes to offer them alternate travel arrangements.

Flight cancellations big and small continue to affect the industry

The vast majority of the routes being cut by American are serviced by other major carriers, including American’s partner airline JetBlue, as well as United and Delta Air Lines. Thus, none of the routes will lose service entirely, but some will lose nonstop service.